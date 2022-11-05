ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL draft: Top 5 Steelers prospects in Tennessee vs Georgia

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
This week the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs square off in one of the premier matchups in college football. Here are five NFL draft prospects from this game the Pittsburgh Steelers need to keep an eye on.

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Darnell Wright is a massive man at 335 pounds and 6-foot-6 but it’s his quick feet and setup that really stand out. His strength is good but could be even better with his frame.

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Jalen Carter is my favorite Steelers prospect in the upcoming draft. Aside from Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., Carter is the best defensive prospect in the draft and an incredibly disruptive force.

DT Elijah Simmons, Tennessee

Elijah Simmons is one of the best pure nose tackle prospects in the draft. 6-foot-2 and 340 pounds is the ideal physical build for a defense that struggles to stop the run. Simmons’ center of gravity is low and he’s nearly impossible to move off his spot.

CB Kalee Ringo

Ringo is a specialist in press man and is among the fastest cornerbacks in the draft. He’s definitely another first-round option for the Steelers with his ability to shut down a team’s top receiver.

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Broderick Jones is a smart player who works well in space at explodes into his blocks. He’s got strong hands and some position versatility but needs to show more consistency in pass protection.

