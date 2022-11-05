Wellsville Village, Cattaraugus County Sheriff, and NYS Trooper reports. All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Wellsville Police arrested Alexander W. Cavanaugh, age 25 of Wellsville, charging him with Burglary 2nd (Class C Felony) and Criminal Mischief 4th. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Madison Street in the Village. He was processed, and arraigned before Town of Scio Justice Ames. Cavanaugh was committed to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000.00 cash bail or $75,000.00 property bond or $100,000.00 partially secured bond. Cavanaugh is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on December 6th at 4:30 pm. Wellsville Police were assisted by the New York State Police.

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO