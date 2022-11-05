Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after police recovered a slew of drugs during a traffic stop last week. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Michael Barringer after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over last Friday on Colfax Street.
erienewsnow.com
Falconer Man Arrested In Connection With A Fentanyl Distribution Ring
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old Falconer man was arrested in connection with a fentanyl distribution ring in the greater Jamestown area. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force took Alex Johnson into custody on Saturday following raids at 617 East Second Street in Jamestown, 3342 Gerry-Levant Road in Falconer and a search of his pickup truck, which was pulled over in Jamestown ultimately leading to his arrest.
erienewsnow.com
Man Allegedly Caught Stealing A Catalytic Converter In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 43-year-old man in Cattaraugus County was allegedly caught red handed stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Salamanca resident Darby Monahan on Monday after investigating a “suspicious person” call on Rock City Street in Little Valley.
Jamestown man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop last Friday, police say. Police say they conducted the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday. There, an investigation showed that 46-year-old Michael Barringer of Jamestown was in possession of 34.4 grams of fentanyl, 24.1 grams of methamphetamine, a quantity […]
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity
Wellsville Village, Cattaraugus County Sheriff, and NYS Trooper reports. All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Wellsville Police arrested Alexander W. Cavanaugh, age 25 of Wellsville, charging him with Burglary 2nd (Class C Felony) and Criminal Mischief 4th. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Madison Street in the Village. He was processed, and arraigned before Town of Scio Justice Ames. Cavanaugh was committed to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000.00 cash bail or $75,000.00 property bond or $100,000.00 partially secured bond. Cavanaugh is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on December 6th at 4:30 pm. Wellsville Police were assisted by the New York State Police.
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Jamestown Man Accused Of Assaulting A Police Officer
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer overnight. The Jamestown Police Department reports 35-year-old Shawn Sobczak was arrested in the area of West Third and Hallock Streets around 3 a.m. Monday. As officers attempted to place Sobczak into...
chautauquatoday.com
Quattrone says deputy cited in patrol vehicle-buggy crash
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation into a crash involving a Sheriff's patrol car and an Amish buggy and the Sheriff's deputy involved has received a traffic ticket. That's the word from Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone. A total of five occupants of the buggy were treated and later released from UPMC Chautauqua Hospital after the crash in the town of Stockton last Sunday evening. Quattrone gave an update on the investigation during an appearance on WDOE's Viewpoint program on Monday...
erienewsnow.com
18-Year-Old From Randolph Allegedly Steals Pick-Up Truck
RANDOLPH, NY – An 18-year-old from Randolph is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle late last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused Marni Jones of stealing a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck from Springville in Erie County. The young woman, deputes report, was arrested on Friday morning...
Chautauqua County man airlifted following head-on crash
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man sustained serious injuries and was airlifted following a head-on crash Monday morning, police said. Police say 28-year-old Michael Lanphere of Sinclairville was traveling north on Route 380 just before 7:15 a.m. when he went into the southbound lane for unknown reasons and crashed head-on into another car. […]
Man at Holding Center accused of throwing feces at deputy
Autry, who was being held on weapons and assault on a first responder charges
wnynewsnow.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
yourdailylocal.com
Nov. 7, 2022 Police Blotter
Emmett Confer, 47, Warren was charged with Harassment on Oct. 25, 2022 following an investigation by police. A 15-Year-Old Juvenile was charged with Simple Assault following an investigation into an assault that occurred on Oct. 13.
wesb.com
Multiple Charges for CattCo Man
A Cattaraugus County man is facing multiple charges after a warrant arrest. According to the County Sheriff’s office, 36-year-old Brian M. Johnson was located at the Olean Center Mall on October 28th, and was taken into custody on five outstanding bench warrants. While being arraigned on the warrants, Johnson...
explore venango
Local Man Injured in Vehicle vs. Deer Collision in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured after his vehicle struck a deer on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2021...
chautauquatoday.com
Mayville man charged after report of disorderly male
A report of a disorderly male has led to charges against a Mayville man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation into the incident early Thursday morning in the village of Mayville determined that 21-year-old Corbin Kates allegedly pushed an individual to the ground and damaged property belonging to another person. Deputies charged Kates with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and harassment 2nd. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
erienewsnow.com
Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
Buffalo man shot on Exchange Street
Anyone with information that could help police investigate this incident can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city. A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban. 2 On Your...
Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County For Warrants [Photos]
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants these 10 people on warrants. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The 10 listed individuals...
Buffalo man charged with manslaughter after fatal motorcycle crash in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with manslaughter after his 17-year-old passenger died in a motorcycle crash Friday in Batavia. In addition to manslaughter, 27-year-old Christopher Scinta was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, obstructing emergency medical services, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless driving, and a long list of traffic violations, Batavia Police said.
