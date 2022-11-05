Read full article on original website
Peter McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70
Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw and experienced just about every step of the journey since the Avalanche arrived in Denver...
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Detroit Red Wings will face off with the New York Rangers at the world’s most famous arena as the two Eastern Conference teams clash at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick. The Red Wings...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs play the Golden Knights on 3-game winning streak
Vegas Golden Knights (11-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Toronto has a 5-1-0 record at home and a...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Lightning 2
TAMPA, FL - A step in the right direction. The Oilers righted some of their recent wrongs, picking up the 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Edmonton's penalty kill rebounded off a poor performance in Washington where they allowed four goals powerplay goals against the Capitals. the recently maligned unit was perfect on the evening, going 5-for-5 against the Lightning -- including a shorthanded goal by Warren Foegele in the first period.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Overtime Thriller vs. Flames
Islanders rally in the third for 4-3 OT win vs Calgary. These New York Islanders are starting to feel that feeling again. A thrilling comeback victory over the Colorado Avalanche last week helped bring that resiliency back, and their latest third-period stunner against the Calgary Flames showed it wasn't a one-time thing.
NBC Sports
Caps' Laviolette wins 723rd career game, 8th most in NHL history
WASHINGTON — With the Capitals’ 5-4 decision over the Edmonton Oilers, Peter Laviolette claimed his 723rd career win to move into sole possession of eighth place on the all-time leaderboard for the most regular-season wins by a head coach in NHL history. “I’ll be honest, the win tonight...
NHL
Tkachuk to have hearing for actions in Panthers game
Forward facing discipline for high-sticking against Kings goalie Quick. Matthew Tkachuk will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. The Florida Panthers forward is facing discipline for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick on Saturday. The incident occurred with 39 seconds remaining in the...
NHL
Eberle scores twice, Kraken defeat Predators for fifth straight win
SEATTLE -- Jordan Eberle scored twice during a four-goal first period for the Seattle Kraken in their fifth straight win, 5-1 against the Nashville Predators at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Andre Burakovsky had a goal and two assists, and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Kraken (8-4-2), who...
FOX Sports
Oilers bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Lightning
Edmonton Oilers (7-5-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-4-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -154, Oilers +130; over/under is 7. BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers are looking to break a three-game slide with a victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa...
FOX Sports
Calgary takes losing streak into game against Boston
Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (11-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames, on a six-game losing streak, play the Boston Bruins. Boston has a 7-0-0 record at home and an 11-2-0 record overall. The Bruins have committed 57 total penalties...
FOX Sports
St. Louis takes losing streak into game against Philadelphia
St. Louis Blues (3-7-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -129, Flyers +108; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues are looking to break a seven-game losing streak with a victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.
FOX Sports
Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville
Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads. Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have...
NHL
CBJ recall RW Emil Bemstrom from Cleveland
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled right wing Emil Bemstrom from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bemstrom, 23, has registered 19 goals and 17 assists for 36 points with 12 penalty minutes, six power play goals and...
NHL
Armstrong talks Coyotes rebuild through Draft in Q&A with NHL.com
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Bill Armstrong has not minced words about the Arizona Coyotes rebuild. The general manager has been up front and honest about his desire to build a team through the NHL Draft since he was hired Sept. 17, 2020. Since then, the Coyotes have traded veteran players like...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings rally to beat Rangers, 3-2, in overtime
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings scored three unanswered goals, capped by Dominik Kubalik's overtime game-winner on a power play, to beat the New York Rangers, 3-2, on Sunday evening at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers led, 2-0, after the first period, but Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Saad, Losing Streak, Armstrong & More
Things have gone from bad to worse for the St. Louis Blues as their losing streak continues. Even after general manager Doug Armstrong held a rare early-season press conference, the team didn’t respond with a victory. The Blues haven’t made enough of an effort to turn this thing around....
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins may be making some changes to their scouting and management team after the fiasco that was all of the Mitchell Miller signing and then parting ways with the player. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are a team that might need to make a change. Are they ready to blow things up?
