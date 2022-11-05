ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

centralfloridalifestyle.com

Festival of Trees Returns Just in Time for the Holidays

I hope you marked your calendar! The highly anticipated holiday event, Festival of Trees, returns to Central Florida from November 11-20. Orlando Health returns as the platinum presenting sponsor. Festival of Trees allows Central Floridians to celebrate the many blessings given during the holidays. This year’s theme is “Gifts of...
ORLANDO, FL
hot1015tampabay.com

Win a Christmas at Gaylord Palms Package

There is no better way to celebrate the holidays than gathering your family for Christmas at Gaylord Palms in Orlando. With signature events like ICE!, classic holiday activities such as photos with Santa, and thrilling experiences like ice skating, there’s something for everyone, and you can do it all during SO. MUCH. CHRISTMAS. at Gaylord Palms.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

7 Unique Airbnb in Orlando Rentals to Spark Romance

Sometimes you just need to get away, but may not have the time or funds to travel far. While you may assume you need to travel hundreds or thousands of miles away to experience something exciting and unique, the truth... The post 7 Unique Airbnb in Orlando Rentals to Spark Romance appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Universal Orlando offers BOGO ticket deal ahead of holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is offering special deal for Florida residents ahead of the holiday season. Now through Jan. 26, Florida residents who purchase a 2-park one-day park-to-park ticket online will automatically get a second day free. Universal said the ticket may be used on non-consecutive days...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Jersey Available

UOAP Jersey – $75. The jersey is black with the UOAP logo on the left breast. The letters are blue, pink, yellow, and green. “Passholder” is in pink below “UOAP.”. The letters are raised and made of fuzzy material. “Universal Studios” is in blue, red, yellow,...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Orlando Airports Closing Ahead of Tropical Storm

In the next couple of days, Tropical Storm Nicole is set to hit the East Coast of Florida before making its way through the central part of the state. Nicole started out as a Subtropical Storm — meaning the storm wasn’t as structured, and the winds were further from the eye of the storm — but was upgraded to a Tropical Storm in the early morning of November 8. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole could increase to a hurricane before it hits the Sunshine State.
ORLANDO, FL
touringplans.com

Where to Stay Before Your Disney Cruise From Port Canaveral

When it comes to cruises, I like to arrive a day in advance and you should too. If you miss your boat it will sail away without you, and unlike air travel there isn’t another one departing later that you might rebook to. Even when I’m driving I like to get to within an hour of the port the night before, close enough that if I have car problems or there’s an issue with the weather I can still be on the ship at all-aboard time.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Universal Studios Orlando Resort Will Close Multiple Rides

Universal Orlando Resort will be closing five different attractions in the Kids Zone section of the park in January, according to a recent statement from Universal. “Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters. To make way for these new additions, Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrekand Donkey's Meet & Greet will close on January 16, 2023 (the last day of operation will be January 15, 2023)."
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

SunRail suspends service ahead of Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail said it will suspend its commuter rail service starting Wednesday ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. SunRail will use the next day or so to secure the train fleet, and take down or secure all of the railroad crossings across the trains’ route.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues

Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
ORLANDO, FL
webcenterfairbanks.com

3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home

ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

