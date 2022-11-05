Read full article on original website
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Festival of Trees Returns Just in Time for the Holidays
I hope you marked your calendar! The highly anticipated holiday event, Festival of Trees, returns to Central Florida from November 11-20. Orlando Health returns as the platinum presenting sponsor. Festival of Trees allows Central Floridians to celebrate the many blessings given during the holidays. This year’s theme is “Gifts of...
hot1015tampabay.com
Win a Christmas at Gaylord Palms Package
There is no better way to celebrate the holidays than gathering your family for Christmas at Gaylord Palms in Orlando. With signature events like ICE!, classic holiday activities such as photos with Santa, and thrilling experiences like ice skating, there’s something for everyone, and you can do it all during SO. MUCH. CHRISTMAS. at Gaylord Palms.
City of Orlando celebrates over 50 years of Fall Fiesta event
ORLANDO, Fla. — Even though the weather was not ready for autumn, families in the community came together Saturday for Fall Fiesta in the Park. The arts event is one of Orlando’s longest-running traditions since 1972. In the heart of downtown Orlando, families enjoyed exclusive artwork from artists...
10th annual Maker Faire Orlando Convention was held this weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Maker Faire Orlando held its 10th annual Showcase of Innovation at the Central Florida Fairgrounds this weekend. The event featured local inventors sharing 250 different exhibits of countless projects including science, art, rockets, robots, crafts, technology, music and other hands-on activities. It also had power...
7 Unique Airbnb in Orlando Rentals to Spark Romance
Sometimes you just need to get away, but may not have the time or funds to travel far. While you may assume you need to travel hundreds or thousands of miles away to experience something exciting and unique, the truth... The post 7 Unique Airbnb in Orlando Rentals to Spark Romance appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
click orlando
Universal Orlando offers BOGO ticket deal ahead of holidays
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is offering special deal for Florida residents ahead of the holiday season. Now through Jan. 26, Florida residents who purchase a 2-park one-day park-to-park ticket online will automatically get a second day free. Universal said the ticket may be used on non-consecutive days...
Ocoee holds third annual Unity Family Festival in honor of Ocoee Remembers 2022
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Ocoee held its third annual Unity Family Festival in honor of “Ocoee Remembers 2022″ this weekend. Ocoee Remembers 2022 honors the 102nd anniversary of the 1920 Ocoee Election Day Massacre. The city said that this year’s Ocoee Remembers 2022 weekend...
WDW News Today
New Universal Orlando Annual Passholder Jersey Available
UOAP Jersey – $75. The jersey is black with the UOAP logo on the left breast. The letters are blue, pink, yellow, and green. “Passholder” is in pink below “UOAP.”. The letters are raised and made of fuzzy material. “Universal Studios” is in blue, red, yellow,...
Hundreds of thousands of ravers head to EDC Orlando this weekend
From Nov. 11-13, Electric Daisy Carnival will take over Tinker Field.
disneydining.com
Orlando Airports Closing Ahead of Tropical Storm
In the next couple of days, Tropical Storm Nicole is set to hit the East Coast of Florida before making its way through the central part of the state. Nicole started out as a Subtropical Storm — meaning the storm wasn’t as structured, and the winds were further from the eye of the storm — but was upgraded to a Tropical Storm in the early morning of November 8. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole could increase to a hurricane before it hits the Sunshine State.
WESH
Orlando officials prep for Nicole but don't expect similar flooding to Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The mayor was at Orlando's only sandbag site at the city’s Streets and Stormwater facility Tuesday. He's encouraging people to get ready but said they don’t expect this to be anything like Hurricane Ian. That’s what we saw people doing here this morning: The...
touringplans.com
Where to Stay Before Your Disney Cruise From Port Canaveral
When it comes to cruises, I like to arrive a day in advance and you should too. If you miss your boat it will sail away without you, and unlike air travel there isn’t another one departing later that you might rebook to. Even when I’m driving I like to get to within an hour of the port the night before, close enough that if I have car problems or there’s an issue with the weather I can still be on the ship at all-aboard time.
click orlando
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: NASA delays Artemis I launch due to Tropical Storm Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:. Universal’s Volcano Bay theme park will be closed Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Cirywalk will be open...
New Jersey runner makes history at Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — New Jersey runner Megan Curham made history on Sunday at the 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. For the fourth straight year, Curham, of Warren, New Jersey, completed the 13.1-mile course as the first female finisher, becoming the event’s only four-time champion.
WESH
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
Universal Studios Orlando Resort Will Close Multiple Rides
Universal Orlando Resort will be closing five different attractions in the Kids Zone section of the park in January, according to a recent statement from Universal. “Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters. To make way for these new additions, Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrekand Donkey's Meet & Greet will close on January 16, 2023 (the last day of operation will be January 15, 2023)."
click orlando
SunRail suspends service ahead of Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail said it will suspend its commuter rail service starting Wednesday ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. SunRail will use the next day or so to secure the train fleet, and take down or secure all of the railroad crossings across the trains’ route.
fox35orlando.com
AdventHealth Orlando: Common signs of joint issues
Over one million hip and knee replacement surgeries are performed each year. Do you know the signs that you should see an orthopedic specialist? Dr. Jeff Petrie joined Good Day Orlando to answer this question, and provide more information. Visit TransformingOrtho.com for additional resources.
webcenterfairbanks.com
3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home
ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
