DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Superb Woman: Emily Michelle Blue
She is the founder and president of EMB Chrysalis Foundation and also the CEO/Founder and Certified Life & Wellness Coach at Fx3 Coaching, LLC. The creator and show host at Brand New Day with Emily Blue, she hails from Dallas. In addition to attending Texas A&M University- Commerce to study curriculum & instruction, Emily graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and studied Journalism and Broadcast News at SMU, graduating in 2000. A Plus-Size Pageant winner, Ms Black Dallas 2012; she is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and a long-time member of the National Association of Black Journalists. A former educator, Emily has purpose, passion, promise, patience, persistence and a wonderful personality!
Rainmaker extraordinaire Terry D. Loftis is moving from TACA to the Dallas Symphony
Terry D. Loftis, whose fundraising prowess helped revitalize The Arts Community Alliance, even during the depths of a global pandemic, is leaving TACA for the No. 2 position at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, where he will be “chief advancement and revenue officer.”. Loftis will report to Kim Noltemy, the...
Miles of Freedom 10 Years of Service Theme “From Prison to Promise”
Miles of Freedom celebrated 10 years of service to individuals and families who have been impacted by incarceration. Bridging the gap, this year’s theme is “From Prison to Promise.” The event was held at the Arts District Mansion, located at 2101 Ross Ave., Dallas. The celebration included a seated dinner, music, and reception. The guests were dressed to impress.
NTFB Teams up TOM THUMB / ALBERTSONS and UNT-DALLAS Food Distribution
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 lbs. of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb / Albertsons.
Fort Worth police officer fired after being arrested on aggravated assault charges
A Fort Worth police officer was fired Thursday after being arrested in Benbrook on aggravated assault charges in May, Fort Worth police announced. Police said Friday that Benjamin Johnson was fired after an “administrative investigation” into the incident in Benbrook, a town in southwest Tarrant County. Johnson was...
2022 JL Turner Foundation Scholarship Gala Celebrating 30 Years of BLACK EXCELLENCE!
J. L. Turner Legal Association celebrated their 70th Anniversary on Saturday, November 5 atHyatt Regency-Dallas. There was aCocktail Reception, Dinner, and Casino Night. The Attire was Formal 70’s Glam and Disco. The event was sold out. The sponsors of J.L. Turner Legal Association helps them continue their legacy of supporting minority law students and recognizing their dedicated sponsor and annual awards recipients.
