ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: Emily Michelle Blue

She is the founder and president of EMB Chrysalis Foundation and also the CEO/Founder and Certified Life & Wellness Coach at Fx3 Coaching, LLC. The creator and show host at Brand New Day with Emily Blue, she hails from Dallas. In addition to attending Texas A&M University- Commerce to study curriculum & instruction, Emily graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and studied Journalism and Broadcast News at SMU, graduating in 2000. A Plus-Size Pageant winner, Ms Black Dallas 2012; she is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and a long-time member of the National Association of Black Journalists. A former educator, Emily has purpose, passion, promise, patience, persistence and a wonderful personality!
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Miles of Freedom 10 Years of Service Theme “From Prison to Promise”

Miles of Freedom celebrated 10 years of service to individuals and families who have been impacted by incarceration. Bridging the gap, this year’s theme is “From Prison to Promise.” The event was held at the Arts District Mansion, located at 2101 Ross Ave., Dallas. The celebration included a seated dinner, music, and reception. The guests were dressed to impress.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

NTFB Teams up TOM THUMB / ALBERTSONS and UNT-DALLAS Food Distribution

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 lbs. of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb / Albertsons.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

2022 JL Turner Foundation Scholarship Gala Celebrating 30 Years of BLACK EXCELLENCE!

J. L. Turner Legal Association celebrated their 70th Anniversary on Saturday, November 5 atHyatt Regency-Dallas. There was aCocktail Reception, Dinner, and Casino Night. The Attire was Formal 70’s Glam and Disco. The event was sold out. The sponsors of J.L. Turner Legal Association helps them continue their legacy of supporting minority law students and recognizing their dedicated sponsor and annual awards recipients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy