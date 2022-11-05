She is the founder and president of EMB Chrysalis Foundation and also the CEO/Founder and Certified Life & Wellness Coach at Fx3 Coaching, LLC. The creator and show host at Brand New Day with Emily Blue, she hails from Dallas. In addition to attending Texas A&M University- Commerce to study curriculum & instruction, Emily graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and studied Journalism and Broadcast News at SMU, graduating in 2000. A Plus-Size Pageant winner, Ms Black Dallas 2012; she is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and a long-time member of the National Association of Black Journalists. A former educator, Emily has purpose, passion, promise, patience, persistence and a wonderful personality!

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO