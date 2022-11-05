ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A potential disturbance could bring Florida breezy and rainy conditions

By Meteorologist Justin Hobbs
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago

The NBC 2 Hurricane Tracking Team is closely monitoring a broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Atlantic near the Bahamas. The area has increased to an 80 percent chance for development over the next 5 days. A tropical or subtropical depression may form by the middle of next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Lzb5_0izxxHWh00

Several of our trusted models bring some moisture and breezy winds from the disturbance to Florida next week. Both the European and GFS track an area of low pressure near the Florida coast. The European model pushes the low further south and keeps the low-pressure center more elongated. However, the GFS model tracks the system into South Florida and brings it across to the Gulf. This model also keeps the system more vertically stacked leading to a tighter low-pressure center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AnIeU_0izxxHWh00

The track will determine the amount of rain and strength of the winds for SWFL. Plan for showers and breezy conditions through much of next week. For now, heavier rainfall is likely on the East Coast.

The main difference between a fully tropical system and a subtropical system is the temperature profile of the storm. A subtropical system tends to be more lopsided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptGBy_0izxxHWh00

We are also monitoring an area to the east of Bermuda. This disturbance has also increased in odds of developing. Over the last couple of hours, it has gained some tropical characteristics. If these trends continue, it could become a tropical depression or storm tonight or Sunday. As it tracks to the northwest, it will merge with a cold front making it a short-lived system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5pqP_0izxxHWh00

We will continue to monitor the area for possible development near the Bahamas. If any changes occur, count on the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you updated. You can stay in the loop 24/7 with the online NBC2 Hurricane Guide+ here.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
