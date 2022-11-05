Read full article on original website
Plans for new Independence Bridge scrapped, bridge will instead be rehabilitated
BAY CITY, MI - It’s no secret that inflation is hitting hard and making everything more expensive. While the cost of getting groceries and gas has skyrocketed, inflation has also made the prospect of building a brand new bridge in Bay City hard to swallow. United Bridge Partners and...
LIVE: Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
Police investigating after two people shot in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids police are investigating after two people were shot on Monday.
Morning Sun
Man who left injured kids behind in traffic crash bound over for trial
The driver who left three injured children behind following a traffic crash in Gratiot County earlier this year has been bound over for trial. Steven McLean Pullman, 37, of St. Louis waived his preliminary hearing that was scheduled for last Thursday in 65th District Court. He will now head to...
Man shot by police in Bay City after high-speed chase had threatened to kill ex, sheriff alleges
BAY CITY, MI — After allegedly threatening to kill his ex and leading police on a high-speed chase, a Bay City man was wounded in a shootout with police. At 12:11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a threats complaint at to Bayfield Assisted Living & Memory Care, 3932 Monitor Road in Monitor Township, according to Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. A female employee of the facility had called 911 to report her ex-boyfriend had sent her text messages saying he was going to go to her work and kill her, the sheriff said.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police trooper involved in shootout in Bay City
BAY COUNTY (WJRT) - Investigators said a Michigan State Police trooper shot an armed man during an exchange of gunfire over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning while the trooper and his K-9 were helping the Bay County Sheriff's Office search for a 21-year-old suspect in a possible assault.
Discovery of unattended children in Mount Pleasant leads police to homicide victim
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — What began as police’s efforts to identify two unattended children in Mount Pleasant led to the discovery of a homicide and the arrest of a suspect. Mount Pleasant police previously sought the public’s help in identifying two children they said were found unaccompanied within the city about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The children were described as a boy between 15 and 18 months and a girl between 4 to 6 months.
nbc25news.com
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) investigated an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning after an MSP canine trooper and his dog tracked a suspect who fled from them. On November 6, just before 1:00 a.m., an MSP canine trooper and his dog were tracking a suspect after...
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
5 injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Grand Rapids
Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.
Saginaw man charged with murder in death of Mount Pleasant woman on tribal lands
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.
Live election results for Nov. 8 midterm in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Voters in Genesee County can decide the fate of Flint’s mayor, Genesee County’s board of commissioners, school boards and congressional representatives today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Nov. 8 midterm, where governor, attorney...
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
WNEM
Two people injured, two suspects in custody following police chase
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase that led to a multiple car crash on Franklin Street outside of TV5′s Saginaw Studio. Two suspects were taken into custody following a short foot chase that happened shortly after a crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and Genesee Avenue.
WILX-TV
Man found dead in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster. Officials said...
Morning Sun
After police seek parents of two kids, man arrested for murder
A 37-year-old man is jailed on a murder charge after a string of police activity Saturday that started with a call for help identifying the parents of two children. Mt. Pleasant police, after seeking help finding the parents of the two young children, later said the parents were found as multiple departments swarmed a home east of town.
One hospitalized after crash in Mecosta County
A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Mecosta Township on Saturday evening around 9:30.
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
fox2detroit.com
Alcohol suspected in dirt bike crash that killed Michigan man
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after a dirt bike crash Saturday in Ionia County. Police said the 52-year-old Howard City man and a 31-year-old Lansing man were riding dirt bikes at a home in the 7300 block of Barr Road when they crashed into each other at 8:25 p.m.
Deadly blaze at Flint apartment complex one of multiple fires that ignited overnight, officials say
Two people are dead in Flint after an apartment complex caught fire early Saturday morning, officials confirmed, ending an exhausting night for crews as they also battled three other blazes overnight.
