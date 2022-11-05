A Home Office minister has said it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at an overcrowded asylum processing centre in Kent.Around 4,000 people have been crowded into the Manston centre for as long as a month, a site intended to hold 1,600 people for no longer than 48 hours.“If people choose to enter a country illegally and unnecessarily, it is a bit of a cheek to then start complaining about the conditions,” Chris Philp told Times Radio.Downing Street said people at Manston should be treated with “compassion and respect”.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Suella Braverman says she 'foresaw' concerns at Manston asylum centreSenior MPs pile pressure on Suella Braverman to outline plan to fix migrant crisisElon Musk to layoff half of Twitter’s workforce

4 DAYS AGO