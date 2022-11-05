Read full article on original website
Related
Immigration officials target mosques, temples and churches to advise people to return home
Immigration enforcement officials are targeting places of worship to advise people with insecure statuses to go back to their countries of origin, The Independent has learned.Specialist teams from the Home Office have carried out more than 400 “community engagement surgeries” at temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches over the past three years – a fourfold rise since 2019.In at least three instances last year, officials carried out immigration enforcement visits at places of worship that resulted in taking people directly to an airport, according to figures obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) Act request.Migrant groups and charities criticised the...
BBC
Manston migrant centre like a zoo, says asylum seeker
Conditions at an overcrowded migrant centre in Kent were akin to living in a prison or a zoo, a recent resident has told the BBC. Ahmed - not his real name - said people at the Manston processing centre were treated like "animals" with 130 people forced to share a single large tent.
Prison-like center puts focus on UK’s response to migrants
LONDON (AP) — Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads.
Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of migrants complaining about overcrowded asylum centre
A Home Office minister has said it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at an overcrowded asylum processing centre in Kent.Around 4,000 people have been crowded into the Manston centre for as long as a month, a site intended to hold 1,600 people for no longer than 48 hours.“If people choose to enter a country illegally and unnecessarily, it is a bit of a cheek to then start complaining about the conditions,” Chris Philp told Times Radio.Downing Street said people at Manston should be treated with “compassion and respect”.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Suella Braverman says she 'foresaw' concerns at Manston asylum centreSenior MPs pile pressure on Suella Braverman to outline plan to fix migrant crisisElon Musk to layoff half of Twitter’s workforce
UK deal with France to tackle small boat crossings in ‘final stages’, says No 10
Britain and France are in the “final stages” of talks on a deal to tackle unauthorised crossings of the English Channel by migrants in small boats, Downing Street has said. Speaking shortly after a meeting between Rishi Sunak and French president Emmanuel Macron at the margins of the Cop27 summit in Egypt, the prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “A deal is being discussed and I think is in its final stages.”The No 10 spokesperson said the potential deal related to “joint enforcement operations”, but the two leaders are yet to agree a timetable for implementation.It is understood the deal under...
Albanian boat migrants are fast-tracked home in days as officials confirm 11 were flown back in pilot scheme
Albanian small boat migrants have been fast-tracked out of Britain just days after crossing the Channel. The Home Office confirmed 11 Albanians were sent home on a charter plane last week as part of a pilot scheme. When the migrants arrived from northern France earlier this month they were taken...
BBC
Ukraine refugee: I have to share a bed with stranger
About 13,500 refugees have fled Ukraine for London since the Russian invasion began, according to UK government figures. More than eight months since the war started, some sponsors are no longer able to support those in need, which has put some refugees at risk of homelessness. Olena, from south-east Ukraine,...
A flight from Turkey to the UK was intercepted by Royal Air Force jets and forced to land 200 miles from its destination after a 'security threat'
The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Sirport, but was escorted to Stansted near London. The flight landed safely and no one was hurt.
Britain's asylum system is broken after years of political neglect. Thousands are caught in the middle
The number of asylum claims processed in the UK has collapsed in recent years, leaving people in limbo for months and years -- trapped in processing facilities or temporary hotels and unable to work -- and fueling an intractable debate about Britain's borders.
BBC
Migrants being stranded in London was a mistake, says minister
Mistakes were made after two groups of migrants were left stranded in London this week, the government has admitted. Home Office minister Chris Philp said there had been a "misunderstanding", after people were mistakenly taken from the Manston centre in Kent and left at Victoria station. But he said there...
BBC
Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury
A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
‘We all want to leave’: poverty, not crime, fuels the urge to flee Albania
In the north, there’s no work. In the capital, corruption blocks young people’s progress. It’s no surprise there’s an exodus
Dover firebombing declared terrorist incident
The firebombing of an immigration processing centre in Dover has been declared a terrorist incident after police found evidence the attack was motivated by an extreme right-wing ideology.Andrew Leak, 66, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, is believed to have killed himself at a nearby petrol station after throwing two or three “crude” incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil site, in Kent, last Sunday.Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said on Saturday the attack is believed to have been “motivated by a terrorist ideology”.Evidence from examining digital media devices recovered during the investigation is said to suggest “an extreme right...
Tory MPs criticise use of hotels to house people seeking asylum
More than a dozen MPs question use of hotels as Robert Jenrick says ‘some larger sites’ may be needed
BBC
Hotel is wrong place for migrants, says North Devon Council
Council bosses have said they were not consulted by the Home Office about the arrival of at least 55 migrants at a hotel at a seaside resort. North Devon Council said the hotel in Ilfracombe was an "unsuitable location" for them due to its remoteness. North Devon MP Selaine Saxby...
The Jewish Press
British PM Abandons Plan to Move Embassy to Jerusalem
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III
LONDON (AP) — British police say a man was detained Wednesday after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York. The incident happened as the monarch and his wife were entering York through Micklegate...
‘Callous’ minister claims migrants have ‘a cheek’ to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after he hit out at migrants for complaining about desperate conditions at an overcrowded processing centre in Kent.Chris Philp said it was a “bit of a cheek” for them to protest the conditions in which they are being held in Manston. The government has been scrambling to resolve the crisis after it emerged at the weekend that around 4,000 people were being held at a site designed for 1,600. Within hours, Downing Street distanced itself from Mr Philp’s comments, saying migrants deserved to be treated “with compassion and respect”.Mr Philp later...
BBC
Bee made from weapons to tour schools in Shropshire and Worcester
A giant Anti-Violence Bee is heading to the region to help raise awareness about the danger of carrying a knife. The sculpture, made from thousands of knives and firearms collected by amnesty banks in Manchester, is being used as part of an education programme. The bee will visit schools and...
Comments / 0