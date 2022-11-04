ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WITN

Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Rocky Mount failed murder-for-hire plot lands man in prison

Nahro Innab, who owns Key Foods and invests in grocery and convenience stores in Rocky Mount, offered someone $15,000 to kill Samir Khamis Sirhan in October, according to newly-released court documents. Nahro Innab, who owns Key Foods and invests in grocery and convenience stores in Rocky Mount, offered someone $15,000...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Gun seized from students in Southeast Raleigh High parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities seized a firearm from two students in a car at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday. School administrators and a school resource officer approached the students in the vehicle in one of the school parking lots. One of the students confirmed the gun belonged to them, according to Wake County Public School System.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

2 Wake County deputies suffer minor injuries after catching man armed with knife near Garner, sheriff says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered minor injuries when they caught a man who was armed with a knife Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the Resco Mart gas station on the corner of Old Stage Road and Swift Creek Lane near Garner, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

