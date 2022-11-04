Read full article on original website
Rocky Mount business owner offered $15,000 in failed murder-for-hire plot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A murder-for-hire plot out of Rocky Mount has led to a business owner's arrest. Nahro Innab, who owns Key Foods and invests in grocery and convenience stores in Rocky Mount, offered someone $15,000 to kill Samir Khamis Sirhan in October, according to newly-released court documents.
neusenews.com
Snow Hill NC Police Department needs help to identify a suspect from a larceny that occurred at the ABC store
From the Snow Hill Police Department Facebook Page:. The Snow Hill NC Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect from a larceny that occurred at the ABC store in town. The vehicle is more than likely a 1999 Toyota Camry. It has damage to the rear drivers side,...
cbs17
‘Weapon of mass destruction’ seized after Edgecombe County juvenile flees from cops
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An Edgecombe County juvenile was arrested Friday after speeding, crashing into another car and possessing a “weapon of mass destruction”, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. Last Friday, a deputy with the crash reduction unit was conducting speed enforcements on U.S....
WITN
Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle. Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.
Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
WRAL
WITN
Suspect in custody connected to the stabbing at the Days Inn in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Antonius Jackson, 39, is in custody with their connection to the stabbing incident that took place this morning at the Days Inn. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh...
Gun seized from students in Southeast Raleigh High parking lot
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities seized a firearm from two students in a car at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday. School administrators and a school resource officer approached the students in the vehicle in one of the school parking lots. One of the students confirmed the gun belonged to them, according to Wake County Public School System.
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
Man stabbed in the neck outside North Carolina motel
A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
Slow-speed chase in Johnston County ends in collision, DWI charge for Fayetteville man
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in Johnston County Jail after the N.C. State Highway Patrol said he was impaired when he collided with a vehicle during a Sunday night chase. According to the Highway Patrol, at 10:04 p.m. on Sunday, a state trooper saw a...
WRAL
Shooting under investigation in Wayne County
North Johnston High School teacher charged with felony abuse of disabled adult
DOVER, N.C. — A teacher at North Johnston High School was charged with felony abuse of a disabled person. The Craven County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, charged Patricia Howard with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats last week.
WITN
Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
cbs17
2 Wake County deputies suffer minor injuries after catching man armed with knife near Garner, sheriff says
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered minor injuries when they caught a man who was armed with a knife Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the Resco Mart gas station on the corner of Old Stage Road and Swift Creek Lane near Garner, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
