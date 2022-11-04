Read full article on original website
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovers from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity in the presidential battleground state. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected the party. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
Democrat Hillary Scholten wins election to US House in Michigan's 3rd district
Democrat Hillary Scholten will win Michigan's third congressional district, The Associated Press projects, seizing a seat from Republicans as she defeats Republican John Gibbs.
Maxwell Frost Wins Election To Become First Gen Z Member Of Congress
The 25-year-old Florida Democrat won Florida's 10th Congressional District election to succeed Rep. Val Demings (D).
Control of House too close to call; Taylor-Greene, Gaetz win re-election
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
Democrat Wes Moore Will Be Maryland’s First Black Governor
Moore defeated Trump-aligned Republican Dan Cox to return Annapolis to Democratic control.
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Democrat Frank Mrvan projected to beat Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana House race
Democrat Frank Mrvan will defeat Jennifer-Ruth Green, The Associated Press projects, beating Republicans in a seat they viewed as a pick up opportunity.
Trump’s biggest midterm bets don’t pay out
The former president wanted a big night celebration at Mar-a-Lago. He ended up with a new round of questions about whether he’s the GOP’s future.
Live Results: Republican Markwayne Mullin wins Oklahoma special Senate election against Democrat Kendra Horn
Trump-endorsed Markwayne Mullin won the special election to fill the remaining three years of longtime Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe's Senate term.
NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump’s side, wins 2nd term
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief legal nemeses, is hoping to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. James, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Michael Henry, a commercial litigation attorney who has been endorsed by various police unions but faces long odds against one of the state’s most powerful Democrats. James, 64, made history when she took office in January 2019. She is the first Black woman elected to statewide office, the state’s first Black attorney general and the first woman elected to the post. She began investigating Trump almost as soon as she took office, suing the Republican in September alleging he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets.
Midterm media coverage: A night in search of a narrative
NEW YORK — (AP) — For news organizations covering the midterm election results, it was a night in search of a narrative. Tight races across the country confirmed the nation's divide and kept reporters — armed as they were with statistics and projections — wary of drawing conclusions about the political future. It was an election night that even TV news couldn't impose a storyline upon.
