The Tonga volcanic eruption created a plume of ash and water so strong it broke through the third layer of Earth’s atmosphere. The volcanic plume reached the mesosphere, about 50-80 km above Earth’s surface, where meteors and meteorites usually burn up. The volcanic plume reached an altitude of 57 km at its highest. It exceeded previous record holders such as the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption in the Philippines at 40 km. The towering plume sent into the upper layers of the atmosphere contained enough water to fill 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools. Understanding the height of the plume can help researchers study the impact the eruption might have on the global climate. Knowing the height of the plume can reveal how much ice was sent into the stratosphere and where ash particles were released. The height is also critical for aviation safety because volcanic ash can cause jet engine failure.

4 DAYS AGO