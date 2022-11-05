Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Dragapult revealed in Pokemon Unite: Release date, moves, stats, more
The official Pokemon Unite twitter account teased two upcoming picks joining the game: Urshifu and Dragapult. Here is everything to know regarding the upcoming new pick in Pokemon Unite, who plays as a ranged castor that deals physical damage rather than special attack. Dragapult is a Dragon and Ghost type...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 streamer baffled by “stupid” DPS Moira duel in Top 500 game
Twitch streamer Harbleu couldn’t believe what he was watching after two Moira players in a Top 500 Overwatch 2 match engaged in a hilarious DPS standoff. Moira has been one of the most controversial Overwatch heroes since her addition to the roster thanks to her DPS capabilities, which many believe are low-skilled.
dexerto.com
xQc gives verdict on God of War Ragnarok: “I can’t give a game a 10”
God of War Ragnarok is finally out and popular streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has given his verdict on the smash-hit game. God of War took both fans and critics by storm when it was released in 2018, and now, its sequel – God of War Ragnarok is garnering the same success. In fact, our very own review details just how brilliant the latest installment truly is.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys fans spot Scarlet Violet Legendary clue after Ash’s victory
Eagle-eyed Pokemon anime fans may have spotted a teaser for a new Legendary Pokemon in a recent Ultimate Journeys episode. The Pokemon anime’s Ash Ketchum once again achieved greatness in the latest episode of the Ultimate Journeys series after he defeated Leon to earn the rank of Pokemon Master.
dexerto.com
God of War Ragnarok finds huge Twitch success, but can’t topple Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok’s arrival has shaken up the gaming world in 2022. It found massive success on Twitch as hundreds of thousands watched their favorite streamers play, but it’s still trailing its Game of the Year rival: Elden Ring. God of War Ragnarok was one of 2022’s...
dexerto.com
iiTzTimmy signs with 100 Thieves as Higround’s first-ever creator
Popular Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy has signed with 100 Thieves to become the first content creator to work directly alongside Higround, 100T’s gaming hardware brand. With over 2.5 million followers on his Twitch channel, iiTzTimmy has built one of the biggest channels on the platform. Notorious for his marathon live...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players demand answers as unbalanced ranked matchmaking issues persist
Overwatch 2’s ranked matchmaking continues to place Bronze players in higher ELO games, and Blizzard’s silence has fans wanting answers. Since Overwatch 2’s launch, there have been a number of major ranked issues with the new competitive mode causing all sorts of whacky matchmaking, resulting in uneven matches.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainer’s request for Elon Musk to remove daily PokeCoin limit goes viral
A Pokemon Go player went viral after they made a funny request of Twitter’s new owner and CEO, Elon Musk after he began fielding complaints on the platform. Most people on the social media platform Twitter likely know that it’s been a bit of a mess after its recent ownership shift to business magnate, Elon Musk.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 player gets demoted in rank after winning 21 competitive games in a row
An Overwatch 2 player was left absolutely flabbergasted after going on an amazing 21-game win streak only to be deranked. Overwatch 2’s new competitive ladder system has left a lot to be desired with players placing lower than their skill in OW1 suggests, prompting widespread criticism of the changes.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Teddiursa evolution: How to get Ursaring & Ursaluna
Teddiursa now has two evolutions to discover in Pokemon Go, so we’ve put together a guide to help you get both Ursaring and Ursaluna. The Johto region’s adorable Teddiursa has always been able to evolve into Ursaring in Pokemon Go, but following the November 2022 Community Day, another evolution has been added to the family: Ursaluna.
dexerto.com
Hogwarts Legacy confirms players can use 16 different combat spells at once
During the extended gameplay showcase, Avalanche Software confirmed that there are up to 20 usable combat spells in Hogwarts Legacy. WB Games and developer Avalanche Software first revealed the Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy in 2020, and fans have learned a lot about the game since. Avalanche showcased bits and...
dexerto.com
Control 2: Developers & everything we know
A sequel to Remedy’s Control is coming, this time as a joint venture between Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games. Here’s everything we know so far about Control 2. Control was a sci-fi action game from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games in which a government agency investigated paranormal events. The game shared a lot of similarities with Remedy’s previous titles such as Alan Wake and Quantum Break but was very much its own entity.
dexerto.com
Swagg gives his verdict on Warzone 2 and DMZ mode after playing early
The Warzone 2 and DMZ mode release date is just days away and Call of Duty content creator, Swagg, has revealed his thoughts on the upcoming BR. Warzone 2 is one of the most eagerly-anticipated games of 2022, with battle royale fans eager to delve into all the new changes. While Modern Warfare 2 has gotten off to a shaky start, both the casual and competitive CoD community will soon be able to compete in Warzone 2.
dexerto.com
With Valorant return, Patiphan wants to run it back with his old team
Multi-esports talent Patiphan ‘Patiphan’ Chaiwong has returned to Valorant after a year in the Overwatch League. In an interview with Dexerto, the Thai player talked about why he returned to Riot Games’ title and what it feels like to reunite with his old teammates. The last time...
dexerto.com
WoW Dragonflight players hitting max level instantly with XP boost trick
WoW Dragonflight players are utilizing the copious amounts of XP boosts currently available to hit the maximum level at record speeds. WoW Dragonflight’s pre-patch event is live, bringing the first batch of big changes to the long-running MMORPG. In the first part of the pre-patch, developer Blizzard Entertainment unleashed...
dexerto.com
Moistcr1tikal claims God of War Ragnarok has the “best intro ever”
The much-anticipated God of War Ragnarok has finally released, and was met with praise from critics far before its launch. Now, moistcr1tikal claims that the game has what he’s called the “best intro ever”. Spoilers for the intro ahead. God of War (2018) was known for having...
dexerto.com
Among Us VR’s launch has top streamers like Disguised Toast, Ludwig returning to hit title
Among US VR has just dropped, with some of gaming’s biggest streamers like Disguised Toast and Ludwig hoping back online to play through the game together. The release of the game in virtual reality has brought it back to life on Twitch, too. Among Us broke out into the...
dexerto.com
Team Heretics close to shock signing of DFM star Evi, according to reports
In an unprecedented roster move, Team Heretics have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Evi, one of Japan’s most accomplished players. This would make Evi the first Japanese import in LEC history. DetonatioN FocusMe is a team that has put Japanese League of Legends on the map. They have...
dexerto.com
What happens when you reach 100% completion in God of War Ragnarok?
If you’re striving for 100% completion in God of War Ragnarok by clearing all side content and unearthing every collectible, what awaits when you reach the milestone?. No different from the 2018 reboot, God of War Ragnarok features an abundance of content to enjoy outside of the main storyline. From Odin’s Ravens scattered throughout the realms to extremely tough Berserker fights, there’s plenty left to tick off after credits roll.
dexerto.com
Dead by Daylight dev says players will be “surprised” by future collaborations
Mathieu Côté, Head of Partnerships at Behaviour Interactive, sat down with Dexerto to talk about what’s coming to Dead by Daylight. Dead by Daylight is fast becoming the kind of franchise it’s hard not to root for, with developers Behaviour Interactive finding fresh horror licenses to funnel onto its killing floor over the last few years.
Comments / 0