nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman & Omos Pleased WWE Officials With Their Crown Jewel Match
WWE superstars headed to Saudi Arabia once again for a Crown Jewel premium live event, a part of the 10-year partnership between The Kingdom and WWE to boost tourism and entertainment in the country. WWE officials were quite pleased with the performances of two of its rising talents at this event.
ringsidenews.com
How Logan Paul Suffered His Injury At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul had a chip on his shoulder after making his way to WWE last year. He started gaining fanfare thanks to his match with The Miz at SummerSlam, but he still had many doubters. He suffered an unfortunate injury at WWE Crown Jewel, and it was for his best spot.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
PWMania
Photo: Vince McMahon Spotted in New York City with His Date and Bodyguard
Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a New York City restaurant this past Saturday. Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend, as seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59. McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at the table next to him and kept an eye on him the entire night.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Says The Rock Is Not Head Of The Table
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has already cemented himself as one of the all-time greats in the world of professional wrestling. His accolades speak for themselves and his legacy can never be repeated. However, Solo Sikoa doesn’t think much of The Rock for some reason. Solo Sikoa and...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Title Match Announced For NXT Next Week
Bron Breakker has been a fighting champion who hasn’t been afraid to take on any challenger for his NXT title. His most recent title defense came at NXT Halloween Havoc when he defeated JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov. However, he already found himself another challenger for his title. During...
ringsidenews.com
Bad News For Adam Cole’s AEW Return
Adam Cole is regarded as one of the most skilled in-ring stars in the pro wrestling world right now. He left NXT last year and made his way to AEW, which made fans happy. Cole has been absent for a long time and now we have some bad news to share regarding his return.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
ringsidenews.com
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons In Surprising Fashion On WWE NXT
WWE’s developmental brand continues bringing the best action they can to the USA Network on a weekly basis. This week, a big title match capped off the white and gold brand’s show, and it was a big night for Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. After a long road,...
ringsidenews.com
Logan Paul Still Waiting On Official Confirmation Regarding Extent Of WWE Crown Jewel Injury
Logan Paul had a terrific outing at WWE Crown Jewel when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite being on the losing side, Logan Paul was praised for his efforts in the match. The 25-minute bout turned out to be the best match of the night.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
ringsidenews.com
Bandido Officially Signs Contract With AEW
Bandido is a former ROH Champion, ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion, and PWG Champion. In late September, Bandido received an offer to join AEW. Bandido appears to have finally picked who to put his wrestling future in the hands of, as he recently signed a contract with AEW. According to...
