Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
Braun Strowman & Omos Pleased WWE Officials With Their Crown Jewel Match
WWE superstars headed to Saudi Arabia once again for a Crown Jewel premium live event, a part of the 10-year partnership between The Kingdom and WWE to boost tourism and entertainment in the country. WWE officials were quite pleased with the performances of two of its rising talents at this event.
How Logan Paul Suffered His Injury At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul had a chip on his shoulder after making his way to WWE last year. He started gaining fanfare thanks to his match with The Miz at SummerSlam, but he still had many doubters. He suffered an unfortunate injury at WWE Crown Jewel, and it was for his best spot.
Alexa Bliss Changes Up Her Look After WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for several years now and is definitely one of the company’s hardest workers. She continues to make strides no matter what, and fans truly love her. Bliss also showed off a new look, right after WWE Crown Jewel. At WWE Crown Jewel,...
Miro Is Totally Down To Let Liv Morgan Into His Marriage With Lana
Miro used to work as Rusev when he was in WWE and saw some measure of success until the company decided to bury him for getting over by himself. Fans would agree that Miro’s biggest accomplishment in WWE was marrying Lana. In fact, after Lana displayed some major public thirst over Liv Morgan, it seems Miro has an interesting idea in mind for their marriage.
Bayley & Bianca Belair Made History At WWE Crown Jewel
Bianca Belair began her WWE career as a participant in the Mae Young Classic competition before becoming a huge star in NXT. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the WWE Raw Women’s Champion faced Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match and put her championship on the line. They also made history in the process.
WWE Puts Back Ric Flair’s ‘Woo’ in Opening Intro
Ric Flair achieved great success during his illustrious career in the wrestling business. The Nature Boy created a lot of controversy with his antics as well. Tonight, he once again got his place back in WWE’s intro. WWE put back Ric Flair ‘Wooo0’ during the opening package for Raw...
Gene Snitsky Spotted Backstage At WWE RAW This Week
Gene Snitsky made his debut in WWE back in 2004 and had a memorable run in WWE, but for all the wrong reasons. This included the time he punted a baby doll into the air back in 2006 and many other instances. He has long since retired, but also made an appearance backstage in WWE recently.
Another Former WWE Superstar Set For AEW Debut
This year saw many WWE favorites like Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and Keith Lee join All Elite Wrestling. WWE stars making their way to the rival promotion is not uncommon. It seems we will see another former WWE Superstar appear on AEW television tonight. On the November 8th episode of...
Omos Surprises Family In Nigeria With First Visit In 14 Years
After a putting out an exciting performance in a grueling match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel last Saturday, Omos decided to return to Nigeria for the first time in 14 years to surprise his family. A video has surfaced of him making his way inside his family home in Lagos to give them a surprise.
Solo Sikoa Says The Rock Is Not Head Of The Table
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has already cemented himself as one of the all-time greats in the world of professional wrestling. His accolades speak for themselves and his legacy can never be repeated. However, Solo Sikoa doesn’t think much of The Rock for some reason. Solo Sikoa and...
WWE Making Big Plans For 30th Anniversary Of Monday Night RAW
WWE Raw is one of the most successful long-running programs in television history. It’s an achievement no one expected at all. Now the company is looking to celebrate their big 30th anniversary in style. According to WrestleVotes, when Vince McMahon was still running WWE, plans were in motion to...
Grayson Waller Effect Added To WWE NXT
Fans of Grayson Waller are in for a big treat this Tuesday. WWE just announced on Twitter that “The Grayson Waller Effect”, Waller’s in-ring talk show, is set to return on the November 8 episode of WWE NXT. “The Grayson Waller Effect” made its debut on the...
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons In Surprising Fashion On WWE NXT
WWE’s developmental brand continues bringing the best action they can to the USA Network on a weekly basis. This week, a big title match capped off the white and gold brand’s show, and it was a big night for Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. After a long road,...
The Rock Kicks Off Another Film Project As WWE Return Rumors Build
The Rock is one of the biggest entertainers, both in WWE and Hollywood. He continues to build a reputation for himself through his work and challenges himself, such as the latest Black Adam film. Rock recently Kicked off another film project amid rumors that he might return to WWE. According...
WWE Monday Night RAW On Track For Another Sell-Out Show
Monday Night RAW will be held in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA tomorrow night. This show will feature the fallout from WWE Crown Jewel that took place this past weekend. The ticket sales number for the show have now been revealed. WrestleTix noted that 4,580 tickets have been...
Bianca Belair Challenges Damage CTRL To WarGames Match
Damage CTRL debuted at SummerSlam and immediately entered into a feud with Bianca Belair, who gained new allies in Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Tonight, the E.S.T issued a challenge for a huge matchup. Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL once again came face-to-face during WWE Raw tonight. Alexa Bliss and Asuka...
Bad News For Adam Cole’s AEW Return
Adam Cole is regarded as one of the most skilled in-ring stars in the pro wrestling world right now. He left NXT last year and made his way to AEW, which made fans happy. Cole has been absent for a long time and now we have some bad news to share regarding his return.
Baron Corbin Welcomes Austin Theory To The Club After Failed MITB Cash-In
Baron Corbin has had different runs in the WWE. He was once a constable of the Monday Night show and is now called the ‘Modern Day Wrestling God,’ as JBL accompanies him. This week on Raw, Austin Theory tried to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the United States Champion Seth Rollins. His attempt was foiled by a stomp from the champion after a lot of help from Bobby Lashley.
Braun Strowman Has Some Serious Heat On Him In WWE
Braun Strowman is back in WWE after Triple H re-signed the former black sheep of the Wyatt Family. Since his return to the WWE landscape, Strowman battled Omos, and he’s already stirred up a tremendous amount of controversy along the way. Ringside News was told by a tenured member...
