NHL
Women in Hockey: Kara Stephan
Rangers full stack engineer using military background, hockey knowledge to help various departments. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at New York Rangers full stack engineer Kara Stephan:. Name: Kara...
NHL
Bruins Assign Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 7, that the team has assigned forward Jakub Lauko to Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in seven games with Boston this season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-2) at DEVILS (9-3-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (11) Goals - Nazem Kadri (6) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Jesper Bratt,...
NHL
Caps Host Oilers
Washington's four-game homestand continues on Monday when the Edmonton Oilers make their lone visit to the District this season. Monday has been a busy day for the Caps in the early going of 2022-23, this is the fourth straight Monday night in which Washington has been in action this season, and they're 2-0-1 in the previous three. But as they take the ice on Monday against Edmonton, the Caps are seeking to shake off a four-game losing streak (0-2-2), a stretch of games characterized by loss - players lost to injury, leads lost, and games lost.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
Catching up with… Jakub Dobes
MONTREAL -- Goaltender Jakub Dobes is enjoying another outstanding campaign at Ohio State University. The sophomore boasts a 7-2-1 record, along with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Dobes, 21, was a fifth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here are a few highlights from...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Capitals
The Oilers look to get back to their winning ways as they start a four-game road trip at Capital One Arena in Washington on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers begin a four game Eastern Conference road trip starting on Monday night against the Washington Capitals. You can watch the game...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Stage Second Straight Comeback
Islanders dig out of 3-1 hole in third period for 4-3 win over Rangers. Comebacks are becoming characteristic for the New York Islanders. For the second straight night, the Islanders entered the third period down 3-1 and for the second-straight night, they staged a dramatic comeback, upending the Rangers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden.
NHL
NOT QUITE ENOUGH
NEWARK - It was right there for the taking. But on this night - and with star winger Jonathan Huberdeau missing in action - a pair of one-goal deficits were too steep a climb. Nico Hischier broke a 2-2 tie with 8:49 left in the third period as the Devils rallied for a 3-2 win over the Flames on Tuesday at the Prudential Center.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Predators (5-6-1) at Kraken (7-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Before traveling across three time zones to sweep a three-game road trip last week, veteran forward and alternate captain Jordan Eberle was talking to the media about the Kraken's 1-3-1 record going into Saturday's impressive and fun-night-for-the-crowd win over Pittsburgh. "For us, it's about trying win tonight [against the Penguins]...
NHL
Capitals score four on power play against Oilers, end skid
WASHINGTON -- Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists for the Washington Capitals, who scored four power-play goals in a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Capital One Arena on Monday. The goals were Kuznetsov's first this season. "I thought he was going. He had speed and he...
NHL
Smith Lifts Golden Knights to 8th Straight Win in 4-3 Victory vs. Leafs
Vegas improves to 4-0-0 on road trip, 12-2-0 on the season. Reilly Smith scored the game-tying goal and the game-winning goal as the Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-0) erased a third-period deficit to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-3), 4-3, in overtime on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. HOW IT WENT...
NHL
'GRIND THROUGH IT'
NEWARK - What you're looking for is something to build on. Some key touches. A nice pass. A blocked shot or two. Anything to hang your hat on. While it's true, there was plenty to like for many of the Flames in last night's overtime loss to the Islanders, few had a bigger impact on the game than MacKenzie Weegar.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Senators
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Senators this season: Nov. 8 (away) and Mar. 11 (home). The Canucks are 32-19-2-3 all-time against the Senators, including a 14-11-1-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games vs Ottawa (2-2-1 in their last...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ DEVILS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in New Jersey. The Flames continue a three-game road trip tonight when they visit the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center in Newark. Game time is 5 p.m. MT. Jonathan Huberdeau will not play. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Sportsnet...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
Kings and Wild clash for Tuesday tilt in DTLA. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kings: 7 - 6 - 1 (15 pts) Kings Notes:. No forward in the league has more blocked shots than Anze Kopitar...
NHL
Robertson embraces the wave of affection; Bowness is proud of him
Rick Bowness gives credit to Jason Robertson for his 'poise and confidence', also admiring the top line's unity. Jason Robertson will be getting a lot of the crowds focus on Tuesday night in Winnipeg. Not only is he the NHL's First Star of the Week, he also will be prominently...
NHL
Blackwood, Palat Recovery Timelines | INJURY REPORT
Blackwood and Palat are both expected to miss several weeks as they recover from their respective injuries. This morning Devils head coach Lindy Ruff shared some insight into the expected timelines for recovery for both Mackenzie Blackwood and Ondrej Palat. Palat underwent surgery last week just a groin injury, the...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'TIMES ARE TOUGH RIGHT NOW'
What was talked about following a 3-2 loss in New Jersey. "He couldn't get his foot in his skate this morning, so he was deemed not available." "We had a lot of chances. Right through our lineup, I think those two kids (Adam Ruzicka and Dennis Gilbert) gave us a good bump and we had a lot of good chances. (But) they scored the goal to win it.
