California's golden coastline is home to a plethora of quaint, tiny towns that are the perfect destination for escaping the daily grind of city life. Arcata, CA, also known as "Hippie Haven," is a hidden gem in Humboldt County that is home to a beautiful array of beaches and natural forests.
North Coast Journal
Bongio Trails Early in Community Services District Race
Long-time Humboldt Community Services District director Alan Bongio looks to be in danger of losing his board seat amid an ongoing controversy in his role as a Humboldt County planning commissioner. In the first election night report — comprised entirely of early votes and vote-by-mail ballots that arrived at the...
North Coast Journal
Small City Roundup: Results from Blue Lake, Ferndale, Trinidad
City councils in Blue Lake, Trinidad and Ferndale are due for a makeover, with more than eight contested seats open between them. Here’s a quick look at each of the races. Sunny Blue Lake saw two candidates file to fill two two-year terms on the council, so high school administrator Angela Lee Shull and educator/artist Alice Rose Finen are running unopposed. But the council also has two open seats with four-year terms, with three qualified candidates for voters to choose from.
ijpr.org
No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
North Coast Journal
Matthews, White Out Ahead in Arcata
Incumbent Meredith Matthews and Planning Commissioner Kimberley White took an early lead in the six-person race for two open seats on the Arcata City Council. Preliminary results show Matthews, who was appointed in 2021, ahead with 33.21 percent of the vote, while White, a program coordinator and community organizer for Comunidad Unida del Norte de Arcata/Community United of North Arcata, has 31.59 percent of the 1,361 ballots tallied thus far.
The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin
Beware of the "aggressive elk."
North Coast Journal
Fernandez, Contreras-Deloach Lead Early in Eureka
The Eureka City Council is going to look a lot different come next year. While Ward One Councilmember Leslie Castellano is running unopposed for a second term and Ward Five Councilmember Kim Bergel is running unopposed for mayor, two council seats are up for grabs today and very much contested. Local restaurant owner Nicholas Kohl and community volunteer Renee Contreras Deloach are vying for Bergel’s soon-to-be vacated Ward 5 seat, while repeat candidate and local accountant John Fullerton and local union representative and Humboldt County Central Democratic Committee Chair Mario Fernandez running for the Ward 3 seat soon to be vacated by Fourth District Humboldt County Supervisor elect Natalie Arroyo.
North Coast Journal
Fries to Flan at Humboldt Bay Burgers
The menu on the side of the Humboldt Bay Burger truck parked at 14th and Broadway in Eureka since the end of last month is long — the more than 80 items (not including drinks) are a challenge to the decision averse and, in the case of the sandwiches at the top, the short. But if you ask, co-owner Leobardo Rivera will lean on an elbow at the order window and help you narrow it down.
kymkemp.com
Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator
Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
lostcoastoutpost.com
Woman Shot in the Legs After Bumpy Bald Hills Road Causes Firearm to Discharge; One Arrested
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 5, 2022, at about 12:14 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Elk Camp Fire Station near Orick for the report of a gunshot victim. At the station, deputies contacted a 21-year-old female victim who was...
kymkemp.com
Rollover Accident at 6th & I Streets in Eureka; Medical Personnel On Scene
Medical personnel are responding to a two-vehicle traffic collision in Eureka at 6th and I Street. Just before 3 p.m. on November 3, scanner traffic stated that a collision had occurred between a black Nissan Altima and a white Toyota Highlander. One of the vehicles was reporter to have rolled over but further investigation revealed that the vehicle was now back on its wheels.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Photos May be Upsetting to Some Readers] Major Injury Traffic Accident with Extrication on Broadway
A major injury collision has occurred on Broadway near Applebee’s Restuarant in Eureka around 1 p.m. on November 3rd. Scanner traffic indicates extrication is needed for the major injury accident with one patient critical. Emergency personnel on scene are requesting the number 1 and 2 lanes of northbound traffic...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Name Decedent in Last Week’s Fatal Collision on Broadway; Investigation Ongoing
On November 3, 2022, at about 12:55 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Broadway for the report of a collision involving two vehicles. The driver of the involved truck was reported to be uninjured while the status of the driver of the sedan was unknown.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Nicklas Allen Sellars, 1989-2022
Nicklas was born in Arcata at Mad River Community Hospital to Pamela Jeneen Rakestraw and Robert Duane Sellars (Linda). Nicklas was very athletic, especially in baseball. He played little league for seven years and Babe Ruth for three years. He was inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame. He had a 90 m.p.h. fastball at 14 years old.
North Coast Journal
Johnson, Mobley and Conley Lead Early in Fortuna
In a packed race with five candidates vying for three open seats on the Fortuna City Council, incumbent Mike Johnson, and new faces Christina "Kris" Mobley and Kyle Conley have taken an early lead. The first election night return — comprised entirely of early votes and vote by mail ballots...
krcrtv.com
Fatal crash on Broadway closes a portion of the road
EUREKA, Calif. — One person is dead after two cars collided on Broadway Street in Eureka on Thursday afternoon. Two cars collided in the northbound lane of the road in front of the Applebee's restaurant. Surveillance video obtained by North Coast News shows a grey-colored sedan traveling southbound veer...
