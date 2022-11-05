ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Related
North Coast Journal

Bongio Trails Early in Community Services District Race

Long-time Humboldt Community Services District director Alan Bongio looks to be in danger of losing his board seat amid an ongoing controversy in his role as a Humboldt County planning commissioner. In the first election night report — comprised entirely of early votes and vote-by-mail ballots that arrived at the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Small City Roundup: Results from Blue Lake, Ferndale, Trinidad

City councils in Blue Lake, Trinidad and Ferndale are due for a makeover, with more than eight contested seats open between them. Here’s a quick look at each of the races. Sunny Blue Lake saw two candidates file to fill two two-year terms on the council, so high school administrator Angela Lee Shull and educator/artist Alice Rose Finen are running unopposed. But the council also has two open seats with four-year terms, with three qualified candidates for voters to choose from.
FERNDALE, CA
ijpr.org

No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Matthews, White Out Ahead in Arcata

Incumbent Meredith Matthews and Planning Commissioner Kimberley White took an early lead in the six-person race for two open seats on the Arcata City Council. Preliminary results show Matthews, who was appointed in 2021, ahead with 33.21 percent of the vote, while White, a program coordinator and community organizer for Comunidad Unida del Norte de Arcata/Community United of North Arcata, has 31.59 percent of the 1,361 ballots tallied thus far.
ARCATA, CA
North Coast Journal

Fernandez, Contreras-Deloach Lead Early in Eureka

The Eureka City Council is going to look a lot different come next year. While Ward One Councilmember Leslie Castellano is running unopposed for a second term and Ward Five Councilmember Kim Bergel is running unopposed for mayor, two council seats are up for grabs today and very much contested. Local restaurant owner Nicholas Kohl and community volunteer Renee Contreras Deloach are vying for Bergel’s soon-to-be vacated Ward 5 seat, while repeat candidate and local accountant John Fullerton and local union representative and Humboldt County Central Democratic Committee Chair Mario Fernandez running for the Ward 3 seat soon to be vacated by Fourth District Humboldt County Supervisor elect Natalie Arroyo.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Fries to Flan at Humboldt Bay Burgers

The menu on the side of the Humboldt Bay Burger truck parked at 14th and Broadway in Eureka since the end of last month is long — the more than 80 items (not including drinks) are a challenge to the decision averse and, in the case of the sandwiches at the top, the short. But if you ask, co-owner Leobardo Rivera will lean on an elbow at the order window and help you narrow it down.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator

Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Missing North Bay woman now located

UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
COTATI, CA
kymkemp.com

Rollover Accident at 6th & I Streets in Eureka; Medical Personnel On Scene

Medical personnel are responding to a two-vehicle traffic collision in Eureka at 6th and I Street. Just before 3 p.m. on November 3, scanner traffic stated that a collision had occurred between a black Nissan Altima and a white Toyota Highlander. One of the vehicles was reporter to have rolled over but further investigation revealed that the vehicle was now back on its wheels.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Nicklas Allen Sellars, 1989-2022

Nicklas was born in Arcata at Mad River Community Hospital to Pamela Jeneen Rakestraw and Robert Duane Sellars (Linda). Nicklas was very athletic, especially in baseball. He played little league for seven years and Babe Ruth for three years. He was inducted into the Little League Hall of Fame. He had a 90 m.p.h. fastball at 14 years old.
ARCATA, CA
North Coast Journal

Johnson, Mobley and Conley Lead Early in Fortuna

In a packed race with five candidates vying for three open seats on the Fortuna City Council, incumbent Mike Johnson, and new faces Christina "Kris" Mobley and Kyle Conley have taken an early lead. The first election night return — comprised entirely of early votes and vote by mail ballots...
FORTUNA, CA
krcrtv.com

Fatal crash on Broadway closes a portion of the road

EUREKA, Calif. — One person is dead after two cars collided on Broadway Street in Eureka on Thursday afternoon. Two cars collided in the northbound lane of the road in front of the Applebee's restaurant. Surveillance video obtained by North Coast News shows a grey-colored sedan traveling southbound veer...
EUREKA, CA

