Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Sue Cleaver's sparkling white teeth are stealing the show on I'm A Celeb
Corrie actress Sue Cleaver sailed her way into the I’m A Celebrity camp last night, and her pearly white teeth and infectious smile was indeed memorable. If the show’s winner was determined on which star has a great smile, then she could snatch the crown. Make sure you’re...
realitytitbit.com
Boy George to be given vegan options for I'm A Celebrity trials
I’m A Celebrity is back which also means contestants will have to go through some grueling trials, but one thing that is certain is that Boy George will be offered vegan options during the show. The show is back with all new contestants and there is no doubt that...
realitytitbit.com
Owen Warner's sweet secret signal if he misses his mum while on I'm A Celeb
I’m A Celeb contestant Owen Warner is planning on using a secret signal to connect with his loved ones during his stay in the jungle. Tonight, the first episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here airs after two consecutive years of being filmed in North Wales due to covid-19 restrictions.
realitytitbit.com
Inside 90 Day Fiancé's Pat Mendes' incredible 70lb weight loss transformation
90 Day Fiancé star Pat Mendes has shared his incredible 70lb transformation as he opens up over weight loss and changes to his exercise regime. The TLC alum took to Instagram to share his journey with fans and included a throwback photo from his High School years. Patrick, who...
realitytitbit.com
Chantel's ex-fiance Pedro's glow up now after more than 90 day Instagram hiatus
Since his split from 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett, Pedro Jimeno has kept a low online profile, but he has now returned to Instagram, with fans commenting on his glow up. The 31-year-old reality star debuted on season four of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016 and gained popularity...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda's Instagram shows her love for yoga
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Shaeeda’s love for yoga is well known among the show’s fans and it’s also visible on her Instagram. One of the couples sharing their journey on Happily Ever After’s season 3 are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween. The duo first appeared on 90 Day Fiance’s season 9.
realitytitbit.com
Love And Hip Hop's Hazel-E claims she and De'Von Waller have split
US rapper Hazel-E took to Instagram on November 6, 2022 to claim she’s splitting from husband De’Von Waller as their marriage is over. The couple have been married for three years and share a daughter. De’Von Waller’s Instagram page is not currently active and he has yet to respond to Hazel-E’s claims.
realitytitbit.com
Penelope Disick records sassy clip about people wearing Sketchers
Penelope Disick has never been one to shy away from showing her sassy side, and her latest TikTok has proven just that as she lip-syncs to audio making fun of Sketchers. The ten-year-old took to the social media platform, which she shares with mom Kourt, to talk about people who wear Sketchers trainers. But it was only a bit of fun, really.
realitytitbit.com
Ex-Disney star Zendaya shook Hollywood with '$300k' paycheck for 7-minute role
Ever since her breakout role on Disney’s Shake It Up, Zendaya Coleman‘s fame has skyrocketed. Since her first appearance as a teen, her performances have seen her transform into a Hollywood star. The actress has become a well-loved and popular face in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films such...
realitytitbit.com
Why is Kyle Richards not on Buying Beverly Hills besides a quick FaceTime?
Mauricio Umansky and his daughters, Farrah and Alexia, are cast members of a brand new Netflix show in 2022. In a very Selling Sunset-esq series, fans are given a glimpse into life as a realtor at global real estate firm The Agency. While some of the Umanksy family members are on the show, fans want to know why Kyle Richards is not on Buying Beverly Hills.
realitytitbit.com
Tori Roloff's sweet message for 'Papa' Ronald in new tribute for loved one
As the holiday season is approaching, Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff took time to pay a sweet tribute to beloved ‘Papa’ Ronald, Zach’s grandad, who sadly passed away earlier this year. Ronald ‘Papa’ Roloff was an important paternal figure in the family, including Tori....
realitytitbit.com
How old are The Culpo Sisters and what do they do for a living?
TLC released its new reality show, The Culpo Sisters, on November 7th. Here’s how old they are and what they do for a living. The new reality show stars sisters Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo. Their parents also feature as we accompany the trio on their daily adventures. Olivia...
realitytitbit.com
Who is Farrah Brittany's dad as she works with stepfather Mauricio Umansky?
Buying Beverly Hills star Farrah Brittany is one of Kyle Richards’ daughters, but has a different father to her siblings. She was born when the RHOBH star was 19 and married to a previous husband. So who is Farrah’s real dad?. She is starring on Netflix’s reality series...
realitytitbit.com
Aesha Scott is not over Below Deck drama and has dreams to host her own show
Aesha Scott is a fan favorite from the Below Deck franchise. Despite the occasional show drama, fans wonder if any of it from season one will spill into the upcoming season. Aesha has managed to bag a more central role in Below Deck Down Under, and that’s all down to her character and entertaining personality. As fans have been worrying about her future in the spinoff series, she’s one of the stars set to return in the upcoming season.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's David plans to spend next 100 years with 'soulmate' Annie
David and Annie Toborowsky have become one of the most loved-up couples in 90 Day Fiancé after sharing their story on season five. Now, the couple is celebrating their fifth anniversary, with David is hoping to spend the next 100 years together. David Toborowsky, a native of Kentucky, fell...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance's Tiffany shares smiling pic with 'keeper' Dan on Instagram
90 Day Fiance fans have been rooting for Tiffany and Dan ever since she first sat down on a date with him. After the TLC show was filmed, she shared a smiling pic with him – leaving viewers hopeful of a potential romance. Tiffany has appeared on spin-off show...
realitytitbit.com
What's Hayden Markowitz's job as Bachelor in Paradise star spent six figures to save his dog?
Fans of Bachelor In Paradise are wondering about cast member Hayden Markowitz’s job after he claimed he once spent a six-figure sum on his dog’s treatment. The ABC show is in full swing as episode 12 was released on Monday, November 7. Despite being knuckles deep into the season, the show is adding new contestants to further shake up the cast dynamics.
realitytitbit.com
Buy the Countryfile bobble hat from 2022 Ramble for Children in Need
Many BBC viewers will tune into the 2022 Ramble for Children in Need on Sunday, November 6. The Countryfile team takes on another Big Ramble in order to raise money and awareness to help change children’s lives. Children in Need and the BBC aim to inspire people to support their work and belief “that every child should have the chance to thrive and be the best they can be.”
realitytitbit.com
Allie Lutz met her 'prince', got married and had three kids since The Hills
In Netflix’s newly released reality show, viewers are given a glimpse into what it’s like to be a part of global real estate company – The Agency. It’s run by Mauricio Umansky – RHOBH Kyle Richards’ husband. As well as Mo and his daughters, Alexia and Farrah, there are more realtors hustling their way to the top on the series.
realitytitbit.com
North West fans suffer 'whiplash' as she trolls Kim's Balenciaga tape dress
North West‘s mom may be billionaire Kim Kardashian, but it doesn’t mean the nine-year-old can’t roast her – and Northie didn’t disappoint as she impersonated the reality star’s iconic Balenciaga crime scene tape outfit. The eldest of the Kardashian-West family just proved she has...
Comments / 0