FOX 28 Spokane
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Peter Billingsley Previews Ralphie’s Next Chapter
Sad tidings begin A Christmas Story Christmas, a follow-up film to the 1983 holiday classic. Ralphie Parker (a returning Peter Billingsley, who also narrates!), now grown and an aspiring novelist, gets a dreaded phone call from his loving mother (Julie Hagerty) during Christmas 1973. Peter Billingsley in 1983’s A Christmas...
FOX 28 Spokane
Oscar, Tony-nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Stage, TV and film writer-director Douglas McGrath, who earned a Tony nomination for “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and an Oscar nod for the “Bullets Over Broadway” screenplay he co-wrote with Woody Allen, has died. He was 64. McGrath died Thursday at his office in Manhattan, producer Daryl Roth said. A representative said the cause was a heart attack. At the time of his death, McGrath was starring in the off-Broadway autobiographical, solo show he’d written, “Everything’s Fine,” that was directed by John Lithgow at the Daryl Roth Theatre.
