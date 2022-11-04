NEW YORK (AP) — Stage, TV and film writer-director Douglas McGrath, who earned a Tony nomination for “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and an Oscar nod for the “Bullets Over Broadway” screenplay he co-wrote with Woody Allen, has died. He was 64. McGrath died Thursday at his office in Manhattan, producer Daryl Roth said. A representative said the cause was a heart attack. At the time of his death, McGrath was starring in the off-Broadway autobiographical, solo show he’d written, “Everything’s Fine,” that was directed by John Lithgow at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO