ESPN

World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar

Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
NBC Sports

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks. From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 team guides part 10: Mexico

This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
The Guardian

Brazil leave out Roberto Firmino for World Cup but Dani Alves called up

The Brazil coach, Tite, has named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including the 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out the Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament. The Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one who did not make the list...
SB Nation

Arsenal 1 - Chelsea 0 match report: statement win

Arsenal dominated Chelsea en route to a 1-0 win that vaults them over Manchester City back into the top spot in the Premier League. Don’t let that scoreline fool you: the Gunners smashed the home side. Arsenal totally controlled the match (~2 xG) and Chelsea hardly had a sniff (>.5 xG). It was the statement away win that was missing from the Gunners’ resume this season. They hadn’t beaten at top team in their ground before today. Now, Arsenal have. I’m reluctant to say it for karma reasons, but I think you have to consider Arsenal a title threat now.
SB Nation

Manchester City to Face Leipzig In Champions League

Manchester City will face German side RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw, made earlier today, saw the blues drawn as the first seeded team and will face Leipzig for the second time in their history. The two teams met in the group stage last...
SB Nation

Not good enough - but not unexpected either

The worst performance of the season, the most morale-sapping home result of the season, and a game during which Sunderland’s flaws were brutally exposed - partly by a Cardiff side who could hardly believe their luck, and partly due to our own shortcomings and an astonishing lack of structure and discipline on Saturday afternoon.
NBC Sports

Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut

Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
SB Nation

The State Of Play

Let us start with the positive - the Remembrance Day display was a magnificent gesture of support to those who have and who serve this country. Those who were remembered fought for principles, their personal freedom and free speech. The work which The Spirit of 73 fan group have put into each of the displays this season are a credit to all involved and shows our supporter base at its very best, so the magnificence of Saturday's display was certainly not a surprise.
SB Nation

Watford 2-0 Reading: Stale Against The Hornets

A Joao Pedro brace was enough for Watford to consign Reading to their sixth defeat in eight games, with the favourites coming away with a deserved victory. The Royals failed to make a decent start to the tie and that cost them in the early stages, with that and poor defending leading to the hosts’ penalty with Ovie Ejaria hauling down Pedro.
SB Nation

Match Report: Manchester City Women Down Reading

A couple of own goals and a Bunny Shaw header capped a dominant display by Manchester City as they continued their recent good form with a 3-0 win at Reading. Home captain Emma Mukandi scored two second half own goals in the space of seven minutes to send the blues on their way after and Shaw nodded home the third with 14 minutes remaining as the blues made it four consecutive league wins in a row.

