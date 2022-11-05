Arsenal dominated Chelsea en route to a 1-0 win that vaults them over Manchester City back into the top spot in the Premier League. Don’t let that scoreline fool you: the Gunners smashed the home side. Arsenal totally controlled the match (~2 xG) and Chelsea hardly had a sniff (>.5 xG). It was the statement away win that was missing from the Gunners’ resume this season. They hadn’t beaten at top team in their ground before today. Now, Arsenal have. I’m reluctant to say it for karma reasons, but I think you have to consider Arsenal a title threat now.

2 DAYS AGO