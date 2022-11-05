Read full article on original website
ESPN
World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar
Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
Sporting News
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures: Complete schedule, dates and times for all 2022/23 knockout matches
This is where the UEFA Champions League gets good. The knockout rounds of the 2022/23 competition featuring the cream of the crop kick off with the Round of 16 beginning in February. The Round of 16 draw on Monday, November 7 did not disappoint. It pit each of the group...
NBC Sports
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks. From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.
World Cup 2022 team guides part 10: Mexico
This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
lastwordonsports.com
Manchester United Suffer Blow as ‘Unbelievable’ Defender Ruled Out for Barcelona Clash
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will not be available to play in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash against Barcelona in February. This is due to him being suspended for the game after picking up a booking in his side’s final group stage game, the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.
Brazil leave out Roberto Firmino for World Cup but Dani Alves called up
The Brazil coach, Tite, has named his 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar, including the 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves while leaving out the Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as the five-times champions prepare for the tournament. The Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is one who did not make the list...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona's post-Lewandowski plan could be Borussia Dortmund's Moukoko
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Dortmund's Moukoko to Barcelona?
Champions League, Europa League and Conference League draws – as they happened
Liverpool have drawn Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, while Manchester United will play Barcelona in the Europa League knockout playoffs
SB Nation
Arsenal 1 - Chelsea 0 match report: statement win
Arsenal dominated Chelsea en route to a 1-0 win that vaults them over Manchester City back into the top spot in the Premier League. Don’t let that scoreline fool you: the Gunners smashed the home side. Arsenal totally controlled the match (~2 xG) and Chelsea hardly had a sniff (>.5 xG). It was the statement away win that was missing from the Gunners’ resume this season. They hadn’t beaten at top team in their ground before today. Now, Arsenal have. I’m reluctant to say it for karma reasons, but I think you have to consider Arsenal a title threat now.
SB Nation
Manchester City to Face Leipzig In Champions League
Manchester City will face German side RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw, made earlier today, saw the blues drawn as the first seeded team and will face Leipzig for the second time in their history. The two teams met in the group stage last...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 8
Good morning — It appears that Richarlison’s World Cup dream has come true!. Our beloved pigeon had quite the scare last month when he got injured, but thankfully it turned out to be less severe than initially thought. And on Monday he got the call-up to be on...
SB Nation
Not good enough - but not unexpected either
The worst performance of the season, the most morale-sapping home result of the season, and a game during which Sunderland’s flaws were brutally exposed - partly by a Cardiff side who could hardly believe their luck, and partly due to our own shortcomings and an astonishing lack of structure and discipline on Saturday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut
Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
SB Nation
Manchester City v Chelsea FC: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are set to host Chelsea FC tomorrow at the Etihad. It is the first appearance for each club in this season’s Carabao Cup, and for one of them, it will be their last. I was able to get some time with Dávid Pásztor of our sister site...
SB Nation
The State Of Play
Let us start with the positive - the Remembrance Day display was a magnificent gesture of support to those who have and who serve this country. Those who were remembered fought for principles, their personal freedom and free speech. The work which The Spirit of 73 fan group have put into each of the displays this season are a credit to all involved and shows our supporter base at its very best, so the magnificence of Saturday's display was certainly not a surprise.
SB Nation
Watford 2-0 Reading: Stale Against The Hornets
A Joao Pedro brace was enough for Watford to consign Reading to their sixth defeat in eight games, with the favourites coming away with a deserved victory. The Royals failed to make a decent start to the tie and that cost them in the early stages, with that and poor defending leading to the hosts’ penalty with Ovie Ejaria hauling down Pedro.
SB Nation
Match Report: Manchester City Women Down Reading
A couple of own goals and a Bunny Shaw header capped a dominant display by Manchester City as they continued their recent good form with a 3-0 win at Reading. Home captain Emma Mukandi scored two second half own goals in the space of seven minutes to send the blues on their way after and Shaw nodded home the third with 14 minutes remaining as the blues made it four consecutive league wins in a row.
