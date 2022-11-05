Read full article on original website
NFL Week 9 winners and losers: Tom Brady saves Buccaneers' season, Packers hit rock bottom
The halfway point of the NFL season is here and this season has been as unpredictable as any in recent memory. For one, the Green Bay Packers, a popular preseason Super Bowl pick, have completely derailed to such a degree that it may soon be time to assess what the team has in Jordan Love. Yet, while the Packers look broken, the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady, who became the first player to surpass 100,000 career passing yards, is keeping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers afloat, though it’s only barely.
32 things we learned from Week 9 of 2022 NFL season: Bills may regret last week; Packers, Rams done?
The 32 things we learned from Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season:. 1. The 272-game regular season will officially hit its midpoint Monday night, when the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints complete game No. 136. And what a first half. Already, 79 games – a record at this point of a season – have been decided by one score (8 or fewer points). The 104 games that have been within a score in the fourth quarter also represent a record at this stage of a campaign.
Tennessee Titans can't outlast Kansas City Chiefs, lose overtime heartbreaker
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tennessee Titans couldn't quite conquer Chiefs Kingdom. The Titans forced overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, losing 20-17. Tennessee led in the final five minutes thanks to a dominant defensive showing but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a late surge to force overtime and come away with the victory.
Which NFL teams have the youngest coaching staffs?
The NFL is steeped in history and legacy. It can be hard for new guys to break in, but not impossible. Teams have more than 20 coaches working together to make the machine run. Sometimes, it takes fresh eyes to find new ways to win. Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay,...
Tyrann Mathieu, community-minded NFL star, has become increasingly passionate about voting
It’s Election Day. Or time for one last pitch from New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu, urging anyone who is still on the fence about voting to go to the polls. “We have to stick with it,” Mathieu told USA TODAY Sports. “It may not go our way. Some of the candidates being presented may not be the ones for us. But we have to educate ourselves more and more on the candidates and what we’re voting for. Mostly, we’ve just got to stick with it. We’ve got to continually put our hand in the pile and not just prove to ourselves, but prove to our communities as well that we’re going to stick with this.
Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as interim head coach is slap in the face of Black coaches | Opinion
If you want to truly understand why the hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts is an insult, a huge one, to every Black coach in the NFL, and every potential Black coach who might someday hope to become one, look no further than a man named Marcus Brady.
Caleb Williams passes Hendon Hooker for lead in college football quarterback rankings
There's a new No. 1 in this week's college football quarterback rankings as Tennessee's Hendon Hooker drops after struggling against Georgia.
