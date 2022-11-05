ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Hundreds of migrants in limbo as Italy closes ports to NGOs

By COLLEEN BARRY and EMILY SCHULTHEIS
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cz9e_0izwf7iR00

MILAN — (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark the most vulnerable migrants while the other's request for a safe port have gone unanswered despite "critical" conditions on board.

The situation describes the chaos and uncertainty resulting from the decision by Italy's far-right-led government to close its ports to humanitarian rescue ships.

More than 1,000 rescued migrants were aboard four ships run by European charity organizations stuck in the Mediterranean Sea, some with people rescued as long as two weeks ago amid deteriorating conditions on board.

Both the Humanity 1 and Rise Above, run by separate German humanitarian groups, were in Italian waters: the Humanity 1 carrying 179 migrants has received permission to disembark minors and people needing medical care, but the Rise Above's request for port for its 93 rescued people has so far gone unanswered.

Two other ships, the Geo Barents with 572 migrants and the Ocean Viking with 234, also have repeatedly asked permission to access a port to disembark the rescued migrants.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said Friday that the Humanity 1, run by the German organization SOS Humanitarian, would be allowed in Italian waters only long enough to disembark minors and people in need of urgent medical care. The measure was approved after Germany and France each called on Italy to grant a safe port to the migrants, and indicated they would receive some of the migrants so Italy wouldn't bear the burden alone.

No such provisions have been offered to the other three ships.

Italy’s new far-right-led government is insisting that countries whose flag the charity-run ships fly must take on the migrants. Speaking at a news conference late Friday, Piantedosi described such vessels as “islands” that are under the jurisdiction of the flag countries.

Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, known for his anti-migrant stance as interior minister from 2018-19, cheered the new directive in a Facebook video.

"We stop being hostage to these foreign and private NGOs that organize the routes, the traffic, the transport and the migratory policies," Salvini said.

Nongovernmental organizations stridently oppose that interpretation, and say they are obligated by the law of the sea to rescue people in distress, no matter how they learn of their plight, and that coastal nations are obligated to provide a safe port as soon as feasible.

The situation on the Rise Above was particularly desperate after rescuing 95 people, two of whom have been evacuated because of medical emergencies. Spokeswoman Hermine Poschmann described a “very critical situation (Friday) that ... led to very great tensions” on board, because passengers saw land and didn’t understand why they weren’t docking.

She said the crew was able to handle it, they spoke with the passengers and the situation is “stable again.”

The head of mission on the vessel, Clemens Ledwa, demanded a port of safety immediately, citing also bad weather that was forecast overnight and the limited capacity of the small ship.

“This is not a wish. This is everyone’s right,’’ he said Friday night.

___

Emily Schultheis reported from Berlin.

___

Follow AP's coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off

CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy's new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships.
WHIO Dayton

Italy backs down on 3 migrant ships, 4th heads to Corsica

ROME — (AP) — A European humanitarian group said Wednesday its migrant rescue ship was heading toward the French island of Corsica in hopes that France will offer its 234 passengers a safe port, after Italy backed down and allowed migrants from three other rescue ships to disembark on Italian soil.
WHIO Dayton

Damage in 5.7-magnitude quake off Italy’s Adriatic coast

ROME — (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook Italy’s northeastern coast early Wednesday, causing some cracks in buildings and prompting at least one health clinic to evacuate. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Premier Giorgia Meloni was in constant contact with Italy’s civil protection agency monitoring...
WHIO Dayton

Polish leader blames low birthrate on women using alcohol

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A women's rights group in Poland on Monday urged people to demonstrate after the country's ruling party leader claimed that Poland's low birthrate is partly caused by young women drinking too much alcohol. Opposition politicians, activists and celebrities accused Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a 73-year-old...
WHIO Dayton

Germany may block sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned firm

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government may decide this week to block the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, following a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm's investment in a German container terminal. German company Elmos said late Monday...
WHIO Dayton

France sets its military goals as war is back in Europe

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is to unveil Wednesday the country's military strategy through the end of the decade for his nuclear-armed country, in the midst of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Macron is to make a speech on the Dixmude helicopter carrier, docked in...
WHIO Dayton

Tanzania: Small plane crashes into Lake Victoria, 19 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — A small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, and the country's prime minister says 19 people on board were killed. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa gave the new death toll, up from three. Earlier, local...
WHIO Dayton

Taiwan's Tsai thanks British minister for support

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday thanked British Trade Minister Greg Hands for London's support for Taiwan after he became the latest foreign official to defy Chinese pressure and visit the self-ruled island democracy. Tsai expressed hope for “new heights” in British-Taiwanese relations and...
WSB Radio

Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday. The inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to...
WHIO Dayton

Australian PM hopes for meeting with China's Xi at summit

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would be a “positive thing” if one can be arranged on the sidelines of one of the leaders’ summits to be held in Southeast Asia this month.
WHIO Dayton

At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will aim to assert America's global leadership during his upcoming trip to Southeast Asia that will be shadowed by a verdict on his presidency after Tuesday's elections. The foreign policy challenges that have helped define Biden's first two years in office...
WHIO Dayton

Kenya Airways pilots' strike set to end after 4 days

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline are set to resume work on Wednesday after a court ordered them to end their four-day strike. The court on Tuesday also ordered Kenya Airways not to intimidate pilots who participated in the strike called by their union following the failure to resolve a dispute over a retirement savings fund.
WHIO Dayton

Bangladesh balances energy needs with climate, conservation

RAMPAL, Bangladesh — (AP) — Fish, rice, mangrove trees and the lush delta wetlands where the massive Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers drain into the Bay of Bengal. It’s not luxury. But for the farmers and fishermen who live by the world’s largest mangrove forest, it’s more than enough. Now, the environment is at risk.
WHIO Dayton

Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner

BEIJING — (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. Orders for the single-aisle C919 were announced Thursday by Commercial Aircraft Corp....
WHIO Dayton

Virus lockdowns hit China economic powerhouse Guangzhou

BEIJING — (AP) — A surge in COVID-19 cases has spurred lockdowns in the southern Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, adding to financial pressure that has disrupted global supply chains and sharply slowed growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Residents in districts encompassing almost 5 million people...
WHIO Dayton

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual U.N. summit on climate change. The first phase to a project to establish a major clean hydrogen plant in the Egyptian seaside resort of Ain el-Sokhna was launched by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Wednesday.
WHIO Dayton

NATO announces next leaders' summit will be in Lithuania

BRUSSELS — (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts will hold their next scheduled summit in Lithuania next July, the military alliance’s top civilian official said Wednesday, as Russia’s war on Ukraine fuels security tensions in Europe and the North Atlantic region. “We...
WHIO Dayton

Kristallnacht survivors warn about antisemitism, hate speech

BERLIN — (AP) — Holocaust survivors from around the world are warning about the reemergence of antisemitism as they mark the 84th anniversary on Wednesday of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. In the...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
100K+
Followers
138K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy