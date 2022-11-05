ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes Springs, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex

Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet

Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Red River County Reports Twister

An EF-3 tornado struck Red River County Friday afternoon, packing winds of 150 miles per hour. Judge L.D Williamson issued a Disaster Declaration. At least ten homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. In addition, they reported several injuries and transported a man to a trauma center at a deer camp north of Clarksville.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

The National Weather Service Confirms Six Tornados

According to the National Weather Service, a survey crew in Lamar County confirmed a high-end EF-3 tornado with maximum estimated wind speeds of 160 mph. Another survey crew in Henderson County confirmed an EF-2 tornado with top estimated wind speeds of 115 mph. Additionally, NWS said that an EF-3 tornado, confirmed earlier, started in Red River County and was continuous as it crossed the Red River and went into McCurtain County, Oklahoma. They also reported high-end EF-1 damage, with winds as high as 110 mph, from the tornado previously confirmed in Hughes Springs. So far, there are seven confirmed tornadoes last Friday. Red River County EF-3, Lamar County EF-3, Titus/Morris EF-2, Henderson EF-2, Hopkins EF-2, Cass EF-1, and Rains/Hopkins EF-1.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
FireRescue1

Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
ktalnews.com

This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Morris County Woman Killed In Storm Identified

Officials have identified the Morris County woman killed during Friday night’s storm as 48-year-old Demetrius Stuard. She died when a tornado destroyed her mobile home on Country Road 3201. The woman was preparing to go to work when the incident happened.
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm

KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.

CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
fox4news.com

At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says

DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

At Least 3 Hopkins County Homes Destroyed By Tornado

Couple Was In Their Truck When Trees Fell On It, Trapping Them Inside, But Sustained Only Minor Injuries. At least three homes were destroyed by the tornado which swept through Hopkins County Friday night. One couple had to be cut out of their vehicle after trees fell on it at their residence, which was decimated, but were reported to have sustained minor scratches. No other injuries were reported in Hopkins County, Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said late Saturday morning.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Tornado Kills One Person In Morris County

Morris County Judge Doug Reeder says a tornado claimed a person’s life north of TX 49, and it was one of three tornados that hit Morris County. Jose Rodriguez of Cason became a first responder for his neighbors until help arrived Friday evening. As he came home, he heard a loud noise and discovered his neighbor’s trailer was on its top and witnessed two nieces and a sister-in-law crawling out of the wreckage as he ran to help. A girl about seven years old had a nasty cut to her leg, and he used a belt to stop the bleeding. Shortly after that, a DPS trooper arrived and soon brought more help.
MORRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy