KLTV
Hughes Springs farmers say house picked up in storm
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A family of four were watching TV in their Hughes Springs home during the storms Friday evening when they heard a loud noise outside. After taking refuge in the bathroom, AJ Terry and Brie Kennedy recall their house being lifted from its foundation and slammed back down. They live on a working farm with a heard of 42 cows and lost one cow to the tornado.
New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
Multiple Tornadoes Confirmed to have Touchdown in Metroplex
Multiple tornadoes touched down across Texas during the recent Fall storm.Nikolas Noonan/Unsplash. Four tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater touched down east of the Metroplex on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed the four tornadoes. NBC 5 reports that the NWS survey crew canvassed the damge area and confirmed one tornado hit Lamar County, one in Hopkins County, one in Rains and Hopkins County and one in Henderson County.
National Weather Service says at least six tornadoes struck East Texas Friday
Early findings from the National Weather Service show at least six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms with one fatality in Morris County.
KXII.com
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
easttexasradio.com
Red River County Reports Twister
An EF-3 tornado struck Red River County Friday afternoon, packing winds of 150 miles per hour. Judge L.D Williamson issued a Disaster Declaration. At least ten homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. In addition, they reported several injuries and transported a man to a trauma center at a deer camp north of Clarksville.
easttexasradio.com
The National Weather Service Confirms Six Tornados
According to the National Weather Service, a survey crew in Lamar County confirmed a high-end EF-3 tornado with maximum estimated wind speeds of 160 mph. Another survey crew in Henderson County confirmed an EF-2 tornado with top estimated wind speeds of 115 mph. Additionally, NWS said that an EF-3 tornado, confirmed earlier, started in Red River County and was continuous as it crossed the Red River and went into McCurtain County, Oklahoma. They also reported high-end EF-1 damage, with winds as high as 110 mph, from the tornado previously confirmed in Hughes Springs. So far, there are seven confirmed tornadoes last Friday. Red River County EF-3, Lamar County EF-3, Titus/Morris EF-2, Henderson EF-2, Hopkins EF-2, Cass EF-1, and Rains/Hopkins EF-1.
FireRescue1
Photos: Tornado destroys Texas VFD station
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department fire station was destroyed Friday night when a tornado hit the area. City Hall and a number of homes were also damaged, KLTV reported. “By the time we got here, there was nothing left. Everyone was scrambling trying to...
ktalnews.com
This I-30 ramp in Texarkana will be closed on Saturday morning
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews will be removing an overhead sign from the ramp connecting I-30 westbound to US 59/I-369 south in Texarkana on Saturday. The work will begin at 12:00 a.m be completed by 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be directed back to US 59/I-369 south after be...
KWTX
Tornado leaves 10 people injured, 50 homes damaged in Northeast Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A confirmed tornado on the ground in Lamar County injured 10 people and damaged or destroyed 50 homes, according to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement officials said two of the 10 people injured were in critical, but stable condition at Paris Regional Medical Center.
easttexasradio.com
Morris County Woman Killed In Storm Identified
Officials have identified the Morris County woman killed during Friday night’s storm as 48-year-old Demetrius Stuard. She died when a tornado destroyed her mobile home on Country Road 3201. The woman was preparing to go to work when the incident happened.
KLTV
Cason homes severely damaged in Morris County during storm
KLTV’s Julian Esparza got a bird’s eye view of damage in the daylight following storms that ripped through Hughes Springs Friday night. "There were three girls in there. Two kids and a mamma in there,” Rodriguez said. Updated: 3 hours ago. Damage shown in Hughes Springs area...
KXII.com
Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.
CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
fox4news.com
At least 9 tornadoes touched down in Texas Friday, NWS says
DALLAS - The severe weather that dumped rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday was also responsible for at least nine tornadoes in Texas. The National Weather Service spent the weekend surveying damage in Lamar and Henderson Counties. They determined at an EF-3 tornado with winds up to 160 miles...
East Texas fire departments volunteer to help Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – It is going to take a lot to clean up all the damage the tornado caused to parts of Hughes Springs. A home in the area and City Hall suffered damage, but it doesn’t compare to the Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department. It is completely destroyed, the roof is blown […]
‘Shock and disbelief’: Hughes Springs reacts to tornado damage
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Jodi Taylor was home alone when the tornado ripped through her town. “You know I was thinking that the house was going to come in on me. I really am thankful that it didn’t, I thank God that it did not,” Taylor said. She recalls hearing the gushing winds as […]
At Least 3 Hopkins County Homes Destroyed By Tornado
Couple Was In Their Truck When Trees Fell On It, Trapping Them Inside, But Sustained Only Minor Injuries. At least three homes were destroyed by the tornado which swept through Hopkins County Friday night. One couple had to be cut out of their vehicle after trees fell on it at their residence, which was decimated, but were reported to have sustained minor scratches. No other injuries were reported in Hopkins County, Assistant Fire Marshal Rodney Caudle said late Saturday morning.
easttexasradio.com
Tornado Kills One Person In Morris County
Morris County Judge Doug Reeder says a tornado claimed a person’s life north of TX 49, and it was one of three tornados that hit Morris County. Jose Rodriguez of Cason became a first responder for his neighbors until help arrived Friday evening. As he came home, he heard a loud noise and discovered his neighbor’s trailer was on its top and witnessed two nieces and a sister-in-law crawling out of the wreckage as he ran to help. A girl about seven years old had a nasty cut to her leg, and he used a belt to stop the bleeding. Shortly after that, a DPS trooper arrived and soon brought more help.
