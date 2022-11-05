Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Week 8- Predict The Scores
Ellie & Johannes: Charleston to Friendship by Elaine Paige and Bernard Cribbins from 'Anything Goes'. Helen & Gorka: Salsa to Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber. Kym & Graziano: American Smooth to Chasing Cars by Cinematic Pop. Molly & Carlos: Rumba to All The Man That...
digitalspy.com
Week 8: Highest Scorer, Lowest Scorer, Bottom 2 and Eliminated
Welcome dear friends. l hope you enjoyed your Strictly show last week - with the scoring straight from Fantasy Island. I adore Hamza but imho that dance was an 8 at best and how Anton could find it funny to ignore Helen's faux pas to me, makes a mockery of the competition - the ridiculous '10' he awarded, saw her tie with Kym - instead of being 1 point below - and when the voting is so tight such a 'tie' could make all the difference between a Bottom 2 appearance and narrowly avoiding the dance off. All of the blood. sweat and tears in training - the scoring is making a mockery of the Show.
digitalspy.com
Drag Race UK star addresses RuPaul’s “strange” absence in latest episode
Drag Race UK season 4 spoilers follow. RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Dakota Schiffer has discussed the absence of RuPaul during the show's most recent episode, which saw her eliminated in a shock twist. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, Schiffer spoke about what happened when the show's titular star was...
digitalspy.com
Who will open and close Week 8?
It's 'Get me to Blackpool' Week 8! Who will be first to dance for a place on the Blackpool bus, and who will close the show on Saturday?. Open: Wk 1 - Kym & Graz, Wk 2 - Will & Nancy, Wk 3 - Richie & Gio, Wk 4 - Ellie S & Nikita Wk 5 - Helen & Gorka Wk 6 - Tony & Katya Wk 7 - Hamza & Jowita.
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline - Final Heat
Thanks to everybody who voted in the fourth heat. It was very very close but two storylines going through to the final 10 from that round are Max & Stacey's Affair (Eastenders) and Alan Bradley (Coronation Street. Same rules apply this time, the top two will go through to the...
digitalspy.com
No Bonfire night in any of the soaps
Anyone else disappointed that bonfire night has been completely ignored by all the soaps? It used to get featured years ago and be part of storylines but tonight it didn't even get a mention. Posts: 3,814. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 08/11/22 - 01:58 #2. They are more interested in murders.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
digitalspy.com
The Final 9 - Who's Your Favourite?
The one and only Fleur as it has been since day one. Hamza & Jowita. If I could have voted for two couples, I would have also voted for Helen & Gorka. Will & Nancy, Fleur & Vito, Tyler & Dianne and Kym & Graziano. Posts: 579. Forum Member. ✭✭
digitalspy.com
9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, Chas has reason to worry as more than one person gets closer to the truth about her affair. Elsewhere, Moira makes a drastic decision over her future, while Samson's latest bad behaviour devastates Amelia. Here's a full collection of nine big moments coming...
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Oti Mabuse replaces Kym Marsh on Morning Live
Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse temporarily replaced Kym Marsh on Morning Live after the latter was forced to pull out due to illness. The former Coronation Street star, who is also currently competing on Strictly, explained that she had caught a bug from one of her kids, so had to sit out yesterday's (November 7) episode.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks winter trailer released
Hollyoaks has released the winter trailer: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/hollyoaks/a41887062/hollyoaks-spoilers-juliet-cancer-story-mercedes-romance/. I seriously hope this isn't the end for Eric, going from that trailer. I don't want him to leave. I did think it was odd that two chavvy female characters have that storyline but may just be coincidence. Thank goodness Juliet is getting...
digitalspy.com
Is Soaps boxsets returning for World Cup 2022?
It is expected Emmerdale, Coronation Street, and EastEnders will release their weekly episodes at the start of each week during the World Cup. I hope they will bring back this at least for this because I can't be bothered finding it in the TV schedules. They probably be announcing something...
digitalspy.com
Casualty return date confirmed
Finally, the date has been confirmed for Casualty's return for Saturday, November 19 at 9:45pm: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/casualty/a41888332/casualty-return-date-confirmed-bbc/. I am not being funny, but the BBC should hang their heads in shame. I said this before, and I will say it again. No wonder the ratings are low for Casualty as BBC...
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 3 - November 8 - 9.15pm - ITV1
Olivia left camp permanently on medical grounds - https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/reality-tv/a41884782/im-a-celebrity-olivia-attwood-leaves/. Thread to discuss her departure - https://forums.digitalspy.com/discussion/2437424/olivia-attwood-quits/p1. In a slight change, Dingo Dollars has been replaced with Deals on Wheels, the honour of the first challenge went to Jill and Owen and yes they passed. And to no great shock, even...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street and Emmerdale's first World Cup schedule changes confirmed
Coronation Street and Emmerdale will both face schedule changes later this month as the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins. ITV will be showing several of the live football games, which means that the regular transmission patterns for the soaps will be disrupted. New schedules have been released today for the...
I can forgive The Crown for jazzing up the facts – but not for being so clunky | Stephen Bates
When covering the royals, we often talk about the family ‘soap opera’. The conversations here are straight out of a poor one, says Stephen Bates, the Guardian’s former royal correspondent
digitalspy.com
Ellies exit 😥
Ellie might have left the competition but what a star she is and even the pros crying and lifting her up at the end was beautiful to see. Even I was crying and she wasn't even my favourite but she left on a high with a great Charleston and knowing that all the cast of 2022 adored her.
digitalspy.com
Charlene White - Loose Women
Watching last night I think George has got Charlene spot on with his Bossy Boots comment. I noticed that she is at the fore front of everything. She was first into camp, heading up the cooking, being very vocal. Noticed how she has aligned herself to Mike Tindall. Having seen her on Loose Women not at all surprised she is behaving like this. It’s always her opinion that matters and watch out if you do not agree with her. Fireworks could erupt at anytime especially as they get tired and hungry 💥💥💥
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 08.11.22 - There's A Don In Mi Kitchen
Sam gets an unwelcome blast from the past, the Panesars fear the worst, and Sharon tries to help Linda move on. 2021 - Martin and Zack nervously await news that could change their future. Callum feels insecure about Ben’s past, and Chelsea is unsure about telling Gray’s kids she’s pregnant.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily 08/11/22: Ain't Nothin' Goin' On but the Rent
Apologies again for last week's malfunction and glad you found the thread!. A starting title music track tonight for any lovers of soul...... @Ianradioian @Gulftastic (and maybe the discerning) @StanTheOstrich. Kim is happy that she's managed to get her family back together again and Dawn and her husband, Billy are...
Comments / 0