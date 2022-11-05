Welcome dear friends. l hope you enjoyed your Strictly show last week - with the scoring straight from Fantasy Island. I adore Hamza but imho that dance was an 8 at best and how Anton could find it funny to ignore Helen's faux pas to me, makes a mockery of the competition - the ridiculous '10' he awarded, saw her tie with Kym - instead of being 1 point below - and when the voting is so tight such a 'tie' could make all the difference between a Bottom 2 appearance and narrowly avoiding the dance off. All of the blood. sweat and tears in training - the scoring is making a mockery of the Show.

1 DAY AGO