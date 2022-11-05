Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways from Islanders’ Recent Success
Oh, how a week makes all the difference in the early throws of an NHL season. Following a three-game skid resulting in a 2-4-0 record, the New York Islanders now sit at 7-5-0, comfortably in the running for a wild card spot – for the time being. They’ve managed wins against some of the league’s best, quite impressively, and made sure not to play down to teams they knew they should beat outside of a questionable game against the Detroit Red Wings. What changed for the Islanders from week one to week two? Let’s dive into five takeaways from their five-game win streak and how they’ve found success early in the season.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Kara Stephan
Rangers full stack engineer using military background, hockey knowledge to help various departments. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at New York Rangers full stack engineer Kara Stephan:. Name: Kara...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a weekend-back-to-back on Sunday evening, battling the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).
NHL
Bruins Assign Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 7, that the team has assigned forward Jakub Lauko to Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in seven games with Boston this season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Predators (5-6-1) at Kraken (7-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Before traveling across three time zones to sweep a three-game road trip last week, veteran forward and alternate captain Jordan Eberle was talking to the media about the Kraken's 1-3-1 record going into Saturday's impressive and fun-night-for-the-crowd win over Pittsburgh. "For us, it's about trying win tonight [against the Penguins]...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (8-5-0) AT NEW YORK RANGERS (6-4-3) 7 PM | MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. Fresh off a rousing 4-3 comeback win in overtime over the Calgary Flames on Monday night, the New York Islanders head into the heart of Manhattan to take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.
NHL
MTL@DET: Game recap
DETROIT - The Canadiens put their three-game winless slide to an end with a 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. Evgenii Dadonov returned to action after a four-game absence, skating on a line with Sean Monahan and Jonathan Drouin. Johnathan Kovacevic also drew back into the lineup after sitting out on Saturday versus Vegas.
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Detroit Red Wings will face off with the New York Rangers at the world’s most famous arena as the two Eastern Conference teams clash at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick. The Red Wings...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-2) at DEVILS (9-3-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (11) Goals - Nazem Kadri (6) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Jesper Bratt,...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Ducks 3
From Brandon Montour's four points to Sam Reinhart's big birthday, here are five takeaways from Sunday's win in Anaheim. Sam Reinhart scored two goals and Spencer Knight made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers closed out their road trip with a 5-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.
NHL
Vanecek helps Devils defeat Flames, extend winning streak to seven
NEWARK, N.J. -- Vitek Vanecek made 33 saves, and the New Jersey Devils held on to extend their winning streak to seven games with a 3-2 victory against the Calgary Flames at Prudential Center on Tuesday. "When we needed him, he made that big save," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said.
NHL
'GRIND THROUGH IT'
NEWARK - What you're looking for is something to build on. Some key touches. A nice pass. A blocked shot or two. Anything to hang your hat on. While it's true, there was plenty to like for many of the Flames in last night's overtime loss to the Islanders, few had a bigger impact on the game than MacKenzie Weegar.
NHL
Robertson, Stapleton excited for Jets' Filipino Heritage Night
Stars forward proud to be Filipino role model for young hockey fans. The Winnipeg Jets host their first Filipino Heritage Night on Tuesday, honoring a robust community in the hockey-mad province of Manitoba. "There's a very few amount of Filipinos, not only in the NHL, but in hockey," Dallas Stars...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ DEVILS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in New Jersey. The Flames continue a three-game road trip tonight when they visit the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center in Newark. Game time is 5 p.m. MT. Jonathan Huberdeau will not play. He is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Sportsnet...
NHL
Hoffman scores twice, Canadiens defeat Red Wings in shootout
DETROIT -- Mike Hoffman scored twice, and Jake Allen made 41 saves to help the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 shootout win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki scored on Montreal's first two shootout attempts, and Allen stopped Lucas Raymond...
NHL
Mailbag: Lehner's future in Vegas; playoff chances for last-place teams
Here is the Nov. 9 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. With Logan Thompson and Adin Hill performing well so far, along with Thompson's low salary cap hit the next three seasons, does Vegas try to move Robin Lehner this offseason? -- @GLaSnoST9.
NHL
Carnegie entering Hockey Hall of Fame after being denied NHL dream
Herb Carnegie was a fixture at a monthly NHL old-timers luncheon in Toronto even though ne never played a minute in the League. "We all had a chance to join in and Herbie had the same chance as the rest of us to be part of it," said Pete Conacher, an NHL forward from 1951-58. "What happened to Herbie, like in hockey, didn't necessarily happen at the old-timers luncheon, that's for sure."
NHL
Smith safe as Senators coach despite five-game skid, GM Dorion says
Ottawa last in Atlantic Division heading into game against Canucks. D.J. Smith will remain coach of the Ottawa Senators, general manager Pierre Dorion said Monday. The Senators (4-7-0) have lost five in a row and are last in the Atlantic Division entering their game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDS2, SNP, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blues
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2) are home on Tuesday evening to take on Craig Berube's St. Louis Blues (3-7-0) John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (6-3-2) are home on Tuesday evening to take on Craig Berube's St. Louis Blues (3-7-0). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The...
NHL
Ryan Reynolds receives standing ovation at Senators game
Actor gets warm welcome from Canadian Tire Centre crowd after revealing ownership interest. Ryan Reynolds might be from Vancouver, but the Ottawa Senators fans still approve of their potential new owner. The Canadian actor received a standing ovation from the Canadian Tire Centre crowd during the Ottawa Senator's game against...
