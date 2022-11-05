Mt. Shasta’s Brand-New Gray Butte Lift is Finished. Here’s How it Will Completely Transform the Mountain.

Read full article on original website
Related
activenorcal.com
NorCal is Covered in Snow! Here’s a Look at the Mountain Roadways
The snow started falling hard on Monday night in Northern California and hasn’t let up! Following a November 1st storm that kicked off winter in the region, this second storm is coming in hot, bringing up to 60 inches of snow to high elevation regions. We are still waiting...
krcrtv.com
"It's gonna be our best year yet," Early snowfall signals better season at Mt. Shasta
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — With all the recent rain in the valley has come plenty of snow on Mount Shasta, and there’s hope for much more in the week ahead. In fact, after not seeing its first snowfall until December last year, Mount Shasta is expecting up to 30 inches just this week alone. For a park that’s experienced a rough past few years, an excess amount of powder this early is a sight for sore eyes.
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Flaming Basketball' Caught on Cam Falling From the Sky May Have Been Meteorite That Set Ablaze California Home
A possible meteorite caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have destroyed a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, when he heard "a big bang" in his usually quiet community, he told NBC affiliate NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento.
Storm Watch: How rain, snow will affect your commute in Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Major rain and snow are still en route to Northern California. It has been dry, even sunny at times this afternoon, but those conditions will not last much longer. The valley is likely to see a break in the rainfall once again overnight tonight. Some scattered...
mynews4.com
Heavy snowfall brings chain control to Nevada, California mountain passes
Heavy snowfall Sunday night into Wednesday morning will make travel difficult on area mountain passes. As of Monday morning, chain controls are required on the following highways and interstates:. California. 267: Kings Beach to Northstar. 89: Tahoe City to Truckee. US-50: Kyburz to Meyers, Glenbrook to SR-28 to Carson City.
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
actionnewsnow.com
‘Blessed to be here’: Camp Fire survivor making the Ridge feel like home
PARADISE, Calif. - Tuesday marks four years since the Camp Fire ripped through several communities in Butte County, including Concow and Paradise. One survivor is still pushing through and making the Ridge feel like home again. "You just can't look at, I just don't think you can look at it...
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
NASA: Meteorite did not touch ground Friday night
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fireball seen across Northern California Friday night did not touch the ground, William Cooke, manager of NASA's Meteoroid Environments Office told ABC10 Sunday. According to Cooke the four fireballs, seen by thousands, were members of the Taurid meteor shower. He described the fireballs as relatively...
Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban
Here's a look at the RV ban implemented by the state of California and why it's now having trouble dealing with the effects of the legislation. The post Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Expected to See Three Days of Rain, Snow
A winter storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Some light rain was possible after midnight Sunday, and most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.
travelyouman.com
The 12 Best Camping Campgrounds On The Oregon Coast
The Oregon coast is dotted with fantastic campsites, breathtaking ocean views, and gorgeous coastal attractions. Camping areas along the seaside welcome RV owners, tent campers, and hikers or bikers who arrive by powerful mode of transportation. The majority of the top coastal camping locations are managed by Oregon State Parks....
3 California beaches considered the best in the country, according to TripAdvisor
While the fall season is in full swing, it’s never too early to plan your next beach trip. Luckily, Golden State residents may not have to travel far to experience white sand beaches and clear blue water. Trip Advisor named the top 25 beaches in the United States, and three California locations made the list. […]
mahoningmatters.com
Woman missing on drive from California to Oregon found, police say
UPDATE: A 26-year-old woman was found after being reported missing on a drive from California to Oregon, police said. With the help of a Good Samaritan with a snowmobile and Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, Camille Rose Markovich was located “in Siskiyou County on Greyback Road” aftershe became stranded and didn’t have cellphone reception, the Cotati Police Department said in a Nov. 8 Facebook post.
Southern California wildfires force mountain lions to take risks to avoid humans, study finds
Southern California wildfires are squeezing the region’s mountain lion population into smaller hunting spaces and pushing them toward increased run-ins with the human world, a joint study between UCLA and the National Park Service found. The study found that mountain lions are more likely to experience risky or fatal encounters after fires destroy their habitats. […]
kezi.com
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades & Siskiyous; Winter Weather Advisory for Klamath Basin
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected Sunday into Sunday night across the mountains and for areas east of the Cascades and in Northern California above 4000 feet. Snowfall rates may approach 1 inch per hour in the Southern Oregon Cascades at times Sunday into Sunday evening. Snow...
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream
Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California: "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
Calaveras Enterprise
Former Calaveras Saddle Queen crowned Miss Rodeo California 2023
McKensey Middleton, a Calaveras County native and former Saddle Queen, took the title of Miss Rodeo California 2023 at the three-day pageant and competition at the Cal Poly SLO Rodeo Arena in San Luis Obispo last month. Beating out competitors from all over the state, Middleton was crowned Miss Rodeo...
Comments / 0