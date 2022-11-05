Read full article on original website
Smith County Sheriff’s Office prepares for 2022 Santa’s Shoppers Program
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Smith County Chamber of Commerce again this year to host the 2022 Santa’s Shoppers Program. Santa’s Shoppers creates an exciting Christmas experience for children in need and fosters connections between children and law enforcement that can last a lifetime.
Parent Night Out 2022 hosted by Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition
The Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition will host a Parent Night Out on Monday, November 14th, at 6:00pm at the Smith Co. Chamber of Commerce. They will provide a free lasagna dinner and education on how you can talk to your children and teenagers about the dangers of substance use. Participants will be able to take home materials that will help guide the conversation with children about substance use. There will be time for questions!
November 2022 Meeting of the Carthage City Council
He Carthage City Council held its monthly meeting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 6:00 pm. Several items were discussed. Watch the full meeting below. Thanks to Smith County Animal Clinic, Teresa’s Gifts and Casey Elrod for Carthage City Council for sponsoring Smith County Insider’s live broadcast of this meeting.
