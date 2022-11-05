ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TN

Parent Night Out 2022 hosted by Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition

The Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition will host a Parent Night Out on Monday, November 14th, at 6:00pm at the Smith Co. Chamber of Commerce. They will provide a free lasagna dinner and education on how you can talk to your children and teenagers about the dangers of substance use. Participants will be able to take home materials that will help guide the conversation with children about substance use. There will be time for questions!
November 2022 Meeting of the Carthage City Council

He Carthage City Council held its monthly meeting on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 6:00 pm. Several items were discussed. Watch the full meeting below. Thanks to Smith County Animal Clinic, Teresa’s Gifts and Casey Elrod for Carthage City Council for sponsoring Smith County Insider’s live broadcast of this meeting.
CARTHAGE, TN

