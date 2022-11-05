Read full article on original website
What time is the Blood Moon total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8?
The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will turn the moon a blood-red hue on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but exactly when you should look up depends on where you are.
How to watch the full blood moon total lunar eclipse Tuesday morning
Don’t miss the magic happening in the western skies overnight: A total lunar eclipse is taking place before dawn on Tuesday morning, November 8, and the next one like it won’t occur for another three years. A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth, sun and moon line...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected by the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse of November the Most
We’re currently in the throes of eclipse season, which is one reason there’s been no shortage of drama. If you’re feeling the cosmic whiplash already, then you might be one of the zodiac signs affected by the blood moon lunar eclipse of November 2022 the most. After all, it means you’re sitting right in the eye of the storm! Alright, real talk—there’s no reason to be afraid of an eclipse, so don’t allow the experience to fill you with dread. In astrology, eclipses open a karmic doorway for a period of 28-days, and during this time, anything—and I mean anything—can happen....
‘A Shitstorm’: Astrologers Say Election Day’s Blood Moon Eclipse Spells Chaos
Before dawn on Election Day, the full moon will appear drenched in blood. Our satellite will begin transitioning behind the Earth’s penumbra at exactly two minutes past midnight Pacific Time on November 8th, according to NASA, and remain fully obscured — cast in an ominous sanguine hue — from 5:17 until 6:42 a.m. Eastern. It’s the last total lunar eclipse for three years. The whole thing sounds like the setting for a particularly deranged Q drop, so we sought some reassurance from the experts: astrologers. Unfortunately, the astrologers didn’t have much reassurance to offer. “Nobody asked me, but I would...
Total lunar eclipse will be visible Tuesday nationwide
A total lunar eclipse will be seen nationwide on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, the total lunar eclipse will be visible in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. The lunar eclipse is the result of the moon entering the Earth's shadow, causing the light from the Earth's sunrise and sunset to be cast on the moon. Such will result in the moon temporarily appearing red. The next total lunar eclipse is not expected until the year 2025.
Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days
Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
Depressing video shows what will happen to Earth if all the ice melts
Climate change isn’t going anywhere. Despite all the pushes and attempts to find solutions to climate change, no amount of space bubbles can save us from the slowly melting ice shelves that threaten to one day drown our coastlines. To truly stop our planet from becoming an iceless rock, there need to be drastic changes.
'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'
"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old
And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
Mysterious Ghost Lights Seen Floating Across the Night Sky
The "optical atmospheric phenomena" above Jeju City, South Korea, were formed by "plate-shaped ice crystals" that beam light to Earth, an expert told Newsweek.
First winter storm of the season to arrive in the valley around noon Tuesday
We're seeing a storm system across the northwest and some clouds are making their way across Central California.On Tuesday, the weather will be dry around 8 a.m. or so. But then by the mid-morning to the lunch hour, the rain will come into the valley from the west. Some of it will be locally heavy, and then become snow up in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Cold air will bring the snow level down to about 5,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, and then Tuesday night, down to about 3,500 feet -- that's where there will be accumulating snow in the...
natureworldnews.com
Total Lunar Eclipse Blood Moon Falls on Election Day: An Event Line Up that Will Not Happen Again Until 2394
The total lunar eclipse, or "blood moon," will fall on Election Day. Experts say this event lineup will not happen again until 2394. On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, a total lunar eclipse will be visible from Oceania, Asia, the Americas, and Northern Europe as the moon passes through the shadow of Earth.
CNET
NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away
NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
Don't Miss Out | Taurid Meteor Shower This Weekend
The Taurid meteor shower is an exciting two-part celestial event, with the Southern Taurids emerging Nov 4-5. With the Northern Taurids making their appearance between Nov 12-13. This weekend look up to the sky because this event is one you don't want to miss.
These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400
As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
msn.com
Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before
It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
‘Flaming basketball’ that fell from the sky may have been a meteor that destroyed a California home
A possible meteor caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have been responsible for destroying a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs on Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles...
iheart.com
“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit
It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
This month's Southern Taurids meteor shower will feature bright fireballs in the sky
The Southern Taurids' peak will be on November 5, with an increase of fireballs that can be seen in the sky without equipment. The Taurids are famous for producing the most and brightest fireballs — meteors that can appear brighter than the planet Venus.
