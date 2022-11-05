Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
CBS Sports
Nets give Kyrie Irving six requirements to fulfill before he can return from suspension, per report
After several days of calls for the Brooklyn Nets to suspend Kyrie Irving for promoting a film filled with antisemitic tropes on his social media accounts, the franchise went through with it on Thursday, suspending the All-Star guard for a minimum of five games without pay. This came after giving Irving several attempts to apologize for promoting the film and disavow antisemitism, as well as NBA commissioner Adam Silver issuing a public statement expressing his deep disappointment.
CBS Sports
Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese team Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return
Lillard totaled 19 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3PT, 8-9 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes Monday against the Heat. Lillard turned in a solid showing despite not having his usual touch from the field, which isn't entirely unexpected following a four-game absence. He was still able to make an impact in the scoring column, however, as he attempted nine shots from the charity stripe. Fantasy managers should expect Lillard to lock himself back in on the offensive end over his next few games.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Won't play Monday
Gobert (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks. Gobert landed in health and safety protocols Saturday and will a second straight game after playing through what was described as a non-COVID illness Friday. In Gobert's absence, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates for increased roles, but Karl Anthony-Towns figures to take on added usage as well.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
CBS Sports
Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65
DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up monster stat line
Turner racked up 37 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans. Turner has posted just a pair of double-doubles so far this season. While he's never been an elite presence on the glass, he's shown improvement in that department while looking like his productive self in the scoring and shot-blocking categories. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is still missing, but he's posting career-best numbers early in the season. Through five games played, the big man is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions
The Orlando Magic (2-9) welcome the Dallas Mavericks (6-3) to the Amway Center Wednesday. Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Mavericks vs. Magic odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. With the league taking Election Day off after...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Erupts with four points
Kuznetsov scored twice and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Kuznetsov's goal at 18:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He hadn't scored in his first 12 games of the campaign before Monday's monster performance. The 30-year-old center now has 11 points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. He's struggled early on, so fantasy managers will hope this outing sparks some consistency in Kuznetsov's play.
CBS Sports
Ravens' David Ojabo: Debut will wait
Ojabo (Achilles) is inactive Monday against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Ojabo was placed on the active roster Tuesday, after beginning the season on the non-football injury list. However, the rookie is still not quite ready to take the field. With the Ravens having a Week 10 bye, it is expected that Ojabo will make his debut in Week 11 against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Overcomes poor Dalton performance
Olave recorded six receptions on nine targets for 71 yards in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens. Olave caught a pass on the first play from scrimmage for a gain of 15 yards. It took until there were 25 seconds remaining in the second quarter for him to catch his next pass, but he picked up the pace in the final two quarters as the Saints tried to recover from a significant deficit. As a result, Olave was able to surpass 70 receiving yards for the fourth time in his first eight games in the NFL. He was also the only Saints receiver to surpass 50 receiving yards or three receptions, highlighting his ability to overcome the poor quarterback play of Andy Dalton.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Key fumble in loss
London brought in three of seven targets for 23 yards and lost a fumble in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. London once again put up modest numbers, but his day was all the more forgettable thanks to the rookie allowing Khalil Mack to strip the ball from him after a five-yard reception at the Chargers' six-yard line early in the third quarter. London has now failed to top 40 receiving yards in six consecutive games, an unfavorable streak he'll aim to snap in a Week 10 divisional matchup against the Panthers on Thursday night.
CBS Sports
Lions' D'Andre Swift: No setbacks
Head coach Dan Campbell indicated Monday that Swift did not suffer any setbacks during Sunday's victory over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. "We're hopeful we can give him a little bit more this week," Campbell said. After logging over half of the offensive snaps in his return from...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches
Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington. Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14 percent) as he had a limited reserve role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. His snap share has trended downward this season with 24 percent or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. Mattison still is one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into the starting lineup.
CBS Sports
Ravens first team in over a decade to accomplish this impressive feat through the first nine games
The Baltimore Ravens have a 6-3 record, yet their performance on the field indicates the team may be better than that record indicates. Baltimore had another game which they controlled an opponent in Monday night's win over the New Orleans Saints -- and they added to the history books in the process.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Austin Jackson: Not playing once again
Jackson (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears. Jackson was designated to return from IR on Tuesday and failed to practice both Wednesday and Thursday before logging a limited session Friday with ankle and calf injuries. However, the 23-year-old was ultimately ruled inactive for an eighth straight week, and his next shot to suit up comes next Sunday versus the Browns.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Claimed by Dodgers
The Dodgers claimed Williams off of waivers from Miami on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Despite finding success during his limited appearances in Triple-A last season, where he slashed .327/.414/.469, Williams struggled to carry it over into the majors. Now, he joins a Dodgers organization that is filled with outfield talent, which will give him time to develop more in the minors before being relied on in Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Josh Bynes: Sidelined Monday
Bynes (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Monday's game against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bynes missed the Ravens' Week 8 win over Tampa Bay with a quad injury, but he appeared ready to play again after returning to practice as a full participant Thursday. Now, the veteran will be a healthy scratch for Monday's contest, leaving recently-acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith to play a prominent role alongside Patrick Queen against the Saints. Bynes' next opportunity to play will come against the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 20.
CBS Sports
Eagles' road to 17-0: Breaking down 8-0 Philly's remaining nine games, with predictions
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the last unbeaten team in the NFL for over a month, and have started 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. There have been 40 teams that have started 8-0 in NFL history -- 29 since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger -- 14 of which have won the Super Bowl or NFL championship. So the Eagles will certainly take the 35% odds of hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Comments / 0