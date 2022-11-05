Read full article on original website
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb author discusses novel at Jewish book festival
East Cobb resident Roni Robbins will be interviewed Thursday at the Book Festival of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta about her historical novel. Published buy Amsterdam Publishers, “Hands of Gold” is based on the true-life experiences of her late grandfather, who fled anti-Semitism in pre-Nazi Europe. The novel tells the story of an elderly man, Sam Fox, who has survived many ordeals but who is coming to grips with his past.
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 11/8: On Medicaid waiver; Fewer apartments
COMING DEC. 17, graves of veterans at the East Shadowlawn Cemetery in Lawrenceville will be decked with wreaths by the Philadelphia Winn chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. For more details and how you can help with this ceremony, see Upcoming below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Georgia’s disastrous Medicaid waiver...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Sheba is friendly, well behaved, and - like most humans - motivated by food. If you want to learn more about Sheba, contact the Atlanta Humane Society.
AccessAtlanta
7 of the best celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta
Atlanta is home to some well-known celebrities ranging from rappers and reality television stars to singer-songwriters and athletes – and many of these celebrities have turned into entrepreneurs who have opened up restaurants, bars and lounges in the city. Check out some of the most well-known celebrity-owned restaurants in Atlanta that serve up the star power below.
WSAZ
Third grader dresses up as his favorite author: his homeroom teacher
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Many people remember that one teacher who changed their lives. One student in Atlanta made sure his teacher knew how much he means to him. “He is a really inspiring teacher,” said 8-year-old Luke Perry. Luke knew exactly who he wanted to dress up as...
Atlanta Daily World
Legendary Singer, Songwriter Babyface to Perform at Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
ATLANTA, GA (October 2022) – Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by...
The Citizen Online
The Fayette Humane Society’s 6th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes
The Fayette Humane Society (FHS) is hosting its 6th Annual Christmas Tour of Homes in concert with Harry Norman, REALTORS from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on December 4, 2022. The tour will feature five homes in Fayette County that will open their doors to showcase their architecture and holiday décor.
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, a pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to WSB that he will give the eulogy.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
Funeral Arrangements For Takeoff Announced
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced.
MLK Jr. Drive businesses say crime is scaring away customers
ATLANTA — Several businesses along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are banning together to pay for security following multiple shootings last month. "At the end of the day, this is the corridor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most famous men in the history of this city, so we want to make sure we protect that," Next Step Staffing owner Ricky Brown said.
FanBolt.Com
Geeking Out at the Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Atlanta, Georgia
Harry Potter: The Exhibition is open in Atlanta, Georgia, and there’s no better outing for Harry Potter fans this fall!. I recently got to preview the installation. And having experienced no shortage of fan experiences over the years, I can confirm that this one is just as magical as fans are hoping it would be!
Actor Joseph C. Phillips To Teach At Clark Atlanta University
Actor Joseph C. Phillips has joined the faculty at Clark Atlanta University. The post Actor Joseph C. Phillips To Teach At Clark Atlanta University appeared first on NewsOne.
realtybiznews.com
Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country
Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Nicole: With warnings issued for Coastal Georgia, here's what metro Atlanta can expect
ATLANTA - Tropical Storm Nicole is gaining intensity just off the eastern coast of Florida. The FOX 5 Storm Team say it could become a hurricane before its projected landfall early Thursday morning. The storm is then expected to then make a sharp right turn, setting its sights on Georgia.
Briefs: Athena Studios opening soon; ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ visits Atlanta virtually Nov. 7; New Country fundraiser
Athena Studios, the first film and TV studio based in Athens, is set to open its doors in mid-January ahead of schedule,...
WXIA 11 Alive
16-year-old shot near GSU campus, police say
ATLANTA — A shooting near Georgia State University's campus prompted an alert Tuesday evening. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to Piedmont Avenue and Decatur Street about half an hour before the university sent its alert around 7:30 p.m. According to GSU, a person was breaking into cars and...
fox5atlanta.com
Japanese restaurant celebrates 50 successful years in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Remember when we spent a morning at Nakato Japanese Restaurant back in 2017, celebrating the establishment’s 45th anniversary? We sure do! And now that owner Sachi Nakato Takahara and her team are celebrating the restaurant’s 50th anniversary, we knew we needed to return to help them mark the delicious milestone.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program
The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications. Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant...
atlantafi.com
RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations
Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
