A total lunar eclipse is happening Tuesday, and it might be a good time to catch a peek, because the next one isn't for three years. The initial phase of the eclipse begins at 3:02 a.m. ET, according to NASA. The partial eclipse then begins at 4:09 a.m. ET, when to the naked eye, it looks like a bite is being taken out of the moon. The lunar disk enters totality at 5:17 a.m. ET and will last for about an hour and a half.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO