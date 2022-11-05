Read full article on original website
Adil Rashid showed why he is 'irreplaceable' for England and could be returning to form at the perfect time
Adil Rashid hadn't been at his usual best during the T20 World Cup. The usually reliable leg-spinner took his first wicket of the tournament in the final game of the Super 12s against Sri Lanka. His slump in form predates the World Cup. In 15 T20s since last summer, Rashid...
Levi Davis: Former Bath rugby union player missing in Spain
Bath issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen in Barcelona on Saturday, October 29. The 24-year-old featured on ITV's Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a group known as Try Star. He was...
Could Lauren Price vs Claressa Shields be the first UK stadium fight in women's boxing? 'We expect Price to become a household name'
After Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall filled the O2 Arena and drew in two million viewers, the next frontier for women's boxing to cross is to have a stadium fight. Katie Taylor has already said one of her dreams is to box at Croke Park in Ireland. It raises the question as to what will be the first fight in women's boxing to headline at a UK stadium.
Eddie Jones: England have no real problems despite Argentina loss | 'Too many penalties in rugby'
Argentina wing Emiliano Boffelli registered 25 points as the Pumas picked up a first victory over England at Twickenham for 16 years, as Jones' side failed to perform. Despite a poor display, riddled with mistakes, indiscipline and a lack of attacking edge, Jones said he was not concerned. "Yeah, a...
Ultra 7 in 7: Kevin Sinfield discusses his toughest challenge yet and desire to show Rob Burrow he's with him shoulder to shoulder
"I'm not Superman, at all. In my own mind, I'm going on a run, for a mate, with some mates," Sinfield says. "I'd have done it for the smallest amount of money because the bigger message within this is that I'm doing it for a mate, and I want Rob (Burrow) to know I'm with him shoulder to shoulder throughout this.
Rugby League World Cup
Rugby League World Cup: Samoa stun Tonga with 20-18 win to set up England rematch in semi-finals. Samoa won a brutal clash with their Pacific neighbours Tonga to make history by reaching a first Rugby League World Cup semi-final. A gripping 20-18 victory in front of a spellbound crowd of...
T20 World Cup: Dawid Malan looks set to miss England's semi-final vs India | Moeen Ali wary of 'amazing' Suryakumar Yadav
England's Dawid Malan looks set to miss the T20 World Cup semi-final tie against India after picking up a groin injury in the final Super 12s match against Sri Lanka. England beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in Sydney but Malan did not bat after he walked off the field when fielding with an injury.
Reliving Rugby World Cup 2014: How the Red Roses ended 20 years of heartache
The storyline was an easy one to follow as England stepped out for the final in 2014: After a heart-breaking 13-10 loss to New Zealand on home soil four years earlier, the Red Roses had a point to prove when they came up against Canada in Paris at the Stade Francais.
Finn Russell recalled to Scotland squad for New Zealand Test as Adam Hastings returns to club
The back's call comes with Adam Hastings ruled out after suffering a head injury during the 28-12 victory over Fiji at Murrayfield, while he was also having a knee issue assessed post match. Russell was left out of the initial squad for the autumn internationals amid speculation there had been...
Jordan Pickford exclusive interview: England and Everton goalkeeper on how psychologist has helped him thrive
Jordan Pickford has revealed how working with a psychologist has helped him put past struggles behind him and take his game to another level ahead of the World Cup with England. The Everton goalkeeper, who has 45 caps for England and shone during their last two major tournament appearances, is...
Natasha Jonas has gone 'through hell' for Marie-Eve Dicaire showdown: 'I can’t even let myself dream and look past Saturday'
Natasha Jonas has had a marvellous year, winning her first world title in February and she will be fighting for a third this Saturday. It's easy to look beyond Jonas' WBO, WBC and IBF super-welterweight unification with Marie-Eve Dicaire and consider even bigger fights to come if she wins, whether that could be against Claressa Shields, who has fought in that division before, old rival Katie Taylor or Jessica McCaskill, the holder of the welterweight titles.
Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying. the sprint and race live on Sky Sports F1
The third and final Sprint of the season once again sees a change to the weekend format with qualifying on Friday, the mini grid-setting race on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday. The key times are:. Qualifying starts at 7pm on Friday, with build-up from 6pm. The Sprint starts...
Ricky Hatton could reignite rivalry with Floyd Mayweather after Saturday's exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera
Ricky Hatton would be open to an epic exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather, but admits that Marco Antonio Barrera could 'come back to bite me on the backside' when he shares the ring with the Mexican legend. The former world champion will have an...
Paper Talk: European Super League failure a factor in Fenway Sports Group's decision to sell Liverpool
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... The failure of the American-led European Super League in 2021 and Todd Boehly's multi-billion dollar purchase of Chelsea are thought to be big factors in the Fenway Sports Group's decision to put Liverpool up for sale on Monday. The Ricketts...
Pakistan captain Babar Azam backed to produce 'something very special' in T20 World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand
Pakistan captain Babar Azam will end his lean run of form and produce "something very special" in Wednesday's T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney. That's the view of Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden, with Babar having averaged just 7.80 in the Super 12 stage, scoring only 39 runs in total and falling for singles figures four times out of five.
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager admits his side are Premier League title contenders after victory at Chelsea
Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal are competing for the title after their win at Chelsea - but did call for respect towards Manchester City's recent record in English football. Since the start of the season, Arteta has been coy about the Gunners' chances to win the title despite 10 consecutive...
Phil Vickery: London return for former club Wasps 'would be awesome'
The two-time European champions have been suspended and will be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership after entering administration. Vickery is part of a consortium of former Wasps players trying to buy the men's team and the academy. That deal is yet to be ratified by the RFU but if it does get the green light Vickery believes Wasps need to return to their roots.
Paul Merson says Graham Potter needs to learn best Chelsea team quickly - 'well beat by Arsenal'
Sky Sports' Paul Merson says Graham Potter needs to get to grips with his best Chelsea team in order to instil some consistency in the wake of last weekend's damaging loss to Premier League front-runners Arsenal. Wednesday 9th November 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm. Can Potter get Chelsea firing?. He started...
Women's Super League round-up: Arsenal continue perfect start while Villa win at Liverpool
WSL round-up after a Sunday full of action; wins for Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Aston Villa and Brighton. Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Women's Super League season with a 4-0 win at bottom side Leicester to move top of the table. Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley...
Should England play an extra bowler in T20 World Cup semi-final? Will India handle the pressure?
Should England bring in an extra bowler for their T20 World Cup semi-final at Adelaide Oval? And just how strong are their opponents India?. Those questions were answered by Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton ahead of Thursday's crunch clash, which you can watch from 7am on Sky Sports ahead of an 8am start.
