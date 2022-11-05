ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Levi Davis: Former Bath rugby union player missing in Spain

Bath issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen in Barcelona on Saturday, October 29. The 24-year-old featured on ITV's Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a group known as Try Star. He was...
SkySports

Could Lauren Price vs Claressa Shields be the first UK stadium fight in women's boxing? 'We expect Price to become a household name'

After Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall filled the O2 Arena and drew in two million viewers, the next frontier for women's boxing to cross is to have a stadium fight. Katie Taylor has already said one of her dreams is to box at Croke Park in Ireland. It raises the question as to what will be the first fight in women's boxing to headline at a UK stadium.
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup

Rugby League World Cup: Samoa stun Tonga with 20-18 win to set up England rematch in semi-finals. Samoa won a brutal clash with their Pacific neighbours Tonga to make history by reaching a first Rugby League World Cup semi-final. A gripping 20-18 victory in front of a spellbound crowd of...
SkySports

Reliving Rugby World Cup 2014: How the Red Roses ended 20 years of heartache

The storyline was an easy one to follow as England stepped out for the final in 2014: After a heart-breaking 13-10 loss to New Zealand on home soil four years earlier, the Red Roses had a point to prove when they came up against Canada in Paris at the Stade Francais.
SkySports

Natasha Jonas has gone 'through hell' for Marie-Eve Dicaire showdown: 'I can’t even let myself dream and look past Saturday'

Natasha Jonas has had a marvellous year, winning her first world title in February and she will be fighting for a third this Saturday. It's easy to look beyond Jonas' WBO, WBC and IBF super-welterweight unification with Marie-Eve Dicaire and consider even bigger fights to come if she wins, whether that could be against Claressa Shields, who has fought in that division before, old rival Katie Taylor or Jessica McCaskill, the holder of the welterweight titles.
SkySports

Pakistan captain Babar Azam backed to produce 'something very special' in T20 World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam will end his lean run of form and produce "something very special" in Wednesday's T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Sydney. That's the view of Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden, with Babar having averaged just 7.80 in the Super 12 stage, scoring only 39 runs in total and falling for singles figures four times out of five.
SkySports

Phil Vickery: London return for former club Wasps 'would be awesome'

The two-time European champions have been suspended and will be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership after entering administration. Vickery is part of a consortium of former Wasps players trying to buy the men's team and the academy. That deal is yet to be ratified by the RFU but if it does get the green light Vickery believes Wasps need to return to their roots.

