Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Meta To Said ToAnnounce ‘Large-Scale’ Job Cuts Next Week – Its Metaverse Project Doomed?
Meta, the parent company of social media platform Facebook, continues to decline requests for comments after its plans for a massive workforce reduction set to be announced next week leaked and became the subject of conversations over the internet. Instead of providing clear answers, a spokesperson for the company deferred...
bitcoinist.com
Google Becomes Solana Validator, SOL Ignites With 15% Increase
Solana (SOL) has painted its short-term price gauges in green after it responded positively to a recent development that involved its blockchain network and Google Cloud. After the cloud service provider announced it will now serve as validator for the Solana network, SOL initiated a rally that pumped its price by 15%, enabling it to briefly reach the $40 marker.
bitcoinist.com
Building the Foundations for the Decentralised Dream of the Web3 Space
The likes of Google and Facebook have dominated the Web2 era, building multi-billion dollar empires and developing powerful influence over the shape of the internet. They have built many of the applications we use in our everyday lives, that has provided convenience, improved efficiency and connections. However, the cost of this “free” technology provided to users is the loss of user control over their data and their share of the upside from use of that data. Addressing these concerns, Web3 has positioned itself as the next evolution of the internet that will put power back into the hands of users. The blockchain space looks ready to change the way we live, work and play.
bitcoinist.com
INTO Web3: Revolutionizing Digital Identity
Web3 is facing an ‘identity crisis’. Due to the prevalence of bots and sybillers, a core component that ties decentralised communities together is being lost: trust. Through the use of blockchain technology, Decentralized identities (DIDs) have the potential to solve this issue once and for all. INTO plans to address this problem by incorporating soulbound hash values and zero knowledge proofs into DIDs to create an identity system that is immutable, permissionless, private, and unique.
bitcoinist.com
Tamadoge Investors Moving on to New Endeavours With Staking Platform Oryen – ICO
As the crypto market continues to recover from the bearish trend, investors are looking for new ways to diversify their portfolios. For some, that means investing in crypto-assets outside of their main holdings. Others are looking for ways to improve their current strategies and optimize their portfolio. Investors involved with...
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptocurrencies That Will Help You To Become A Millionaire: Dogeliens Token, Cardano, And Polygon
Despite inflation, cryptocurrency enthusiasts have attracted more investors in 2022. Digital financial markets protect investments from the inflationary effects of traditional industries. For this reason, some cryptocurrencies are considered inflation-proof, such as Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), and Dogeliens Token (DOGET). What Is Cardano (ADA)?. A well-known open-source project called Cardano...
bitcoinist.com
Koinal adds fuel to crypto fire with raft of new features including Apple Pay, making crypto even more accessible and secure
London 09 November 2022: Koinal, the popular crypto trading platform owned by global fintech services group, SG Veteris, has teamed up with Apple to make investing in crypto even easier. It already allows payments through credit and debit cards or bank transfers, and it is now one of only a few providers to let people buy cryptocurrencies with Apple Pay, providing its customers with even more choice.
bitcoinist.com
Co-Founder Of Solana Speaks On Blockchain Outage And Reliability Issues
Solana is one of the trending blockchains. It emerged to offer similar operations as Ethereum while improving on some of its faults. The notable feature of SOL is its fast processing capacity, as the network claims to process over 65.000 transactions per second. Also, it offers high scalability, among other functionalities.
bitcoinist.com
Cosmos (ATOM) and Quant (QNT) Investors Are Eyeing Up Flasko (FLSK) Presale
When cryptocurrencies lost over 90% of their value in 2017, many owners started diversifying their financial holdings. Even popular currencies like Quant (QNT) and Cosmos (ATOM) have seen value declines recently due to the current unfavorable trend. However, according to crypto specialists, there is no need to worry because a new project named Flasko is expected to succeed greatly in 2023.
bitcoinist.com
Xternity Receives $4.5M to Give Web2 Games the Web3 Treatment
Xternity has received $4.5 million in pre-seed investments to onboard Web2 games to Web3. Coinciding with the announcement, the startup also just launched its product in open Beta. Xternity builds no-code solutions that enable traditional game developers to implement Web3 functions effortlessly. The platform already supports leading blockchain networks such...
bitcoinist.com
Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Quant (QNT) waiting to explode while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) flaunts 6000% predicted growth
Both ENJ and QNT are waiting to explode, all the while, the Orbeon Protocol Project is flaunting massive growth – about 6000%, which analysts and experts have predicted the coin will rise to by the end of the presale. Enjin Coin and Quant have true potential, but even more than Enjin Coin and Quant, Orbeon has the greatest investment potential of all – with Orbeon occupying the spot of an NFT/Crypto micro-investment platform. Let’s dig into all these coins!
bitcoinist.com
ClubRare, the First Full-stack Physical NFT Marketplace, Announces Competition Ahead of Beta Version 2 Launch
November 07, 2022 – ClubRare, the first Full-stack Physical NFT Marketplace, has announced a new competition right as it expands its global reach via the Ethereum blockchain. The competition, which began on November 2, and will last until November 30, will give tokens worth $100,000 to early community participants.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptos to Invest in Before 2023: Avalanche, Big Eyes Coin, and Ripple
The 2022 bear market was a particularly difficult time for crypto investors. Luckily many are adamant that the bulls will return in the spring. In anticipation of a better year ahead, many are now interested in investing wisely before the bull market returns. Avalanche (AVAX) and Ripple (XRP) are both...
bitcoinist.com
Users Criticize DeFi For Refusing To Provide Access Based On Wallet Content
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is one emerging sector in the crypto industry that has been in the limelight for a while. DeFi protocols offer users access to peer-to-peer digital exchanges, eliminating third-party involvement like banks. The DeFi sector boycotts the charges and payments often requested by banks in running traditional finance...
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK) Showing Faster Rise Than Fantom (FTM) and NEXO (NEXO)
The expansion of the cryptocurrency industry has led to the development of various blockchain ecosystems. Each of these ecosystems claims to bring solutions to restrictions and drawbacks found in pre-existing or earlier blockchain systems. This brings about healthy competition among blockchains to attract investors and have support from communities. Fantom...
bitcoinist.com
Binance To Buy FTX, CZ Wins Exchange War?
The crypto exchange wars were short-lived; Binance and its CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao emerged victorious after a couple of days of uncertainty, carnage, and unexpected announcements. Via his Twitter account, CZ announced that it entered a deal to acquire its competitor FTX. As mentioned, the two platforms engaged...
bitcoinist.com
LBank’s Successful Web Summit Lisbon Exhibition, Free to Ride Campaign, and more
INTERNET CITY, LISBON, Nov. 4th, 2022 – Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Web Summit Lisbon in Portugal as a proud sponsor and exhibitor. Lisbon has been on LBank’s list of destinations for a while and it was great for the top-20 crypto exchange to finally set foot in Europe officially. The 4-day event gathered over 70,000 attendees and is one of the biggest crypto events of the year. This was also the first live Web Summit event in the past two years, giving LBank the special opportunities to connect in person with their users in Europe.
bitcoinist.com
METAVERSE PROJECT LAUNCHES GREEN CRYPTO PRESALE
KLAB is a new green cryptocurrency from KLABRATE WORLD that will offer its native digital token via a presale campaign. The KLAB token offers the opportunity to buy into an innovative and exciting project at the best price possible. In fact, as of writing, the first tranche of KLAB tokens will be available to buy at $0.0125.
bitcoinist.com
Launch of Uniglo.io will Kick-start Massive Supply Burn and Ultra-Burn mechanic – How will Uniswap react to the new DAO?
The next bull run will set the stage for another expansionary phase of DeFi. It will dwarf all prior ones due to the increasing appetite of traditional finance for blockchain-driven solutions. However, investors that are building their portfolio now front-run this fantastic opportunity. The new DeFi protocol Uniglo.io has announced...
bitcoinist.com
Are FTX Client Funds Doomed? SBF Sends Email To Investors
Events surrounding the FTX and Binance drama spilled over yesterday. With the demise of FTX, the second largest exchange in the world and one of the supposed flagships of the industry, the crypto market has seen one of the darkest days in its recent history. While Binance signed a non-binding...
Comments / 0