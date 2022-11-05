Read full article on original website
Strictly's Oti Mabuse replaces Kym Marsh on Morning Live
Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse temporarily replaced Kym Marsh on Morning Live after the latter was forced to pull out due to illness. The former Coronation Street star, who is also currently competing on Strictly, explained that she had caught a bug from one of her kids, so had to sit out yesterday's (November 7) episode.
Coronation Street's Max Turner to face a backlash over links to Griff
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Max Turner must face the consequences of his new friendship with Griff Reynolds next week. Max is currently being groomed by Griff, who wants the teenager to join his gang of extremists. Griff has largely been hiding his true agenda in recent weeks, but...
Coronation Street and Emmerdale's first World Cup schedule changes confirmed
Coronation Street and Emmerdale will both face schedule changes later this month as the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins. ITV will be showing several of the live football games, which means that the regular transmission patterns for the soaps will be disrupted. New schedules have been released today for the...
I'm a Celebrity star Olivia Attwood leaves the show after 24 hours
Olivia Attwood has been forced to pull out of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. The former Love Island star has had to leave on medical grounds after 24 hours in the jungle. A representative from the show confirmed (via OK!): "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to...
Corrie 07/11/22: Seeing Red
Which character from Classic Corrie, if any, would you like to see return to the cobbles?. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for...
Your Personal Strictly Winners
I just wanted to start a fun thread where you guys get to say your Personal Strictly Winners for each season. Season 6: Rachel Stevens and Vincent Simone/Austin Healey and Erin Boag. Season 16: Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev/Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice. Season 18: Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez/HRVY...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 08.11.22 - There's A Don In Mi Kitchen
Sam gets an unwelcome blast from the past, the Panesars fear the worst, and Sharon tries to help Linda move on. 2021 - Martin and Zack nervously await news that could change their future. Callum feels insecure about Ben’s past, and Chelsea is unsure about telling Gray’s kids she’s pregnant.
Bill Treacher has died (Arthur Fowler in EastEnders)
BBC News reporting this just now. Actor Bill Treacher, who played Arthur Fowler in EastEnders, has died aged 92, his family has confirmed. Treacher was one of the first actors to be cast in the BBC One soap, appearing in the first episode in February 1985. In a statement, his...
EE - Does EastEnders need a New Unconnected Family?
Is it time for a new Unconnected Family to move onto the Square?. Is it time for a new Unconnected Family to move onto the Square?. The writing team needs to sort out and consolidate existing families before introducing new ones. Plots are dominated by the same big characters - Kat, Stacey, Phil, Ben, Sharon, Mick et al, whereas others like Whitney and Denise are sidelined. EE has a talented cast. It should be better used.
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline - Final Heat
Thanks to everybody who voted in the fourth heat. It was very very close but two storylines going through to the final 10 from that round are Max & Stacey's Affair (Eastenders) and Alan Bradley (Coronation Street. Same rules apply this time, the top two will go through to the...
Chris Clenshaw's EastEnders Interview / Preview
What stories were you most excited about telling when you took over?. So many, and there are some that haven't even hit the screen yet. If I must pick one though, it's Lola's brain tumour story. It's such an important issue and Danielle is doing a phenomenal job. I wanted Lola and Jay back together, especially for this story. Although I probably would have found a way to reunite them as I think they're meant to be together. Certainly for this story, as it's an emotional one. And there's a love story at the heart of it.
EastEnders - Do you want Ian to return?
Indifferent (Maybe/Don’t care enough) No, I haven't missed Ian at all and I don't care if he doesn't return. I want Ian to return to fix the Carbonara mess and I feel like Chris Clenshaw has shown himself to be intelligent enough to do that. It would be great...
9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, Chas has reason to worry as more than one person gets closer to the truth about her affair. Elsewhere, Moira makes a drastic decision over her future, while Samson's latest bad behaviour devastates Amelia. Here's a full collection of nine big moments coming...
ITV Player being redirected over to STV Player to watch a drama because I live in Scotland
The other week I thought I would look for a drama from 2018 with Sheridan Smith called "Cleaning Up." So I looked on ITV website and found all six episodes. Signed into my account but when I clicked on to the first video in the drama series it directed me to STV Player only to find that the six episodes weren't available on STV Player.
Pitch Perfect's Rebel Wilson welcomes baby girl – and shares sweet name
Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, taking to Instagram to share the happy news. Wilson, recently seen in Netflix comedy Senior Year, posted an adorable picture of baby Royce Lillian aka Roycie. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian,...
Hollyoaks' Mason Chen-Williams to be caught out in DeMarcus story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mason Chen-Williams will be caught out for harassing DeMarcus as his dark storyline continues in Hollyoaks. DeMarcus has been plagued by threatening text messages and, although he thought Joseph's mother was responsible at first, there have been troubling signs that the truth is closer to home. In...
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Casualty return date confirmed
Finally, the date has been confirmed for Casualty's return for Saturday, November 19 at 9:45pm: https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/casualty/a41888332/casualty-return-date-confirmed-bbc/. I am not being funny, but the BBC should hang their heads in shame. I said this before, and I will say it again. No wonder the ratings are low for Casualty as BBC...
Emmerdaily 08/11/22: Ain't Nothin' Goin' On but the Rent
Apologies again for last week's malfunction and glad you found the thread!. A starting title music track tonight for any lovers of soul...... @Ianradioian @Gulftastic (and maybe the discerning) @StanTheOstrich. Kim is happy that she's managed to get her family back together again and Dawn and her husband, Billy are...
Linda & Shirley’s frenemy relationship
I’m glad they’re exploring this more now it looks like Linda is genuinely here to stay. Two of the best actresses in the show and in my opinion two of the strongest female characters. I love this too. It really demonstrates how they both love mick and see...
