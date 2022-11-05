Thanksgiving outfit ideas: Here's what to wear to kick-start the holiday season

When it comes to Thanksgiving outfit ideas, what to wear for the big day can often fall behind all the other plans. From booking travel, organizing your diary, and deciding who’s making the pumpkin pie, there is a lot to do for Thanksgiving, but don't let your style slip to the bottom of the list. After all, this festive holiday is another great excuse to dress up.

Deciding what to wear for Thanksgiving can be challenging and relies on a few different factors. First up, your Thanksgiving outfit ideas need to take into consideration the kind of celebration you’ll be a part of. “Thanksgiving can be everything from a black tie event to jeans and a sweatshirt with family around a great big table,” says fashion columnist and influencer Emily Jane Johnston . “Everyone does it differently which is half the magic. At the end of the day, no matter how you celebrate, it’s about being with family.” If you’re not sure about the dress code ahead of the day, check in with your friends or relatives to see the kind of mark they’ll be hitting with their outfit.

The second thing to consider is the weather. The start of the holidays will almost definitely coincide with a sharp drop in temperature, so you’ll need to wrap up accordingly, meaning fall outfit ideas should be in full swing. Knitwear, tights, and boots all have a place in your Thanksgiving outfit - just make sure you’ve got some lighter layers too to avoid sweltering as everyone gathers around the table.

Thanksgiving outfit ideas - all the inspiration you need ahead of this festive holiday

When it comes to Thanksgiving outfit ideas, we've pulled together some failsafe formulas that won't let you down - however you're celebrating this season. Remember, the most important thing is to feel comfortable and confident in what you choose as you should feel relaxed and happy on the day itself.

1. Printed midi dress

(Image credit: Getty)

A floral midi dress is a failsafe piece for any kind of occasion. The longer length means the hemline will help you avoid a wardrobe malfunction, which is especially handy if you’ll be spending any part of the day helping to entertain little ones. Look out for V-necklines or tapered waists to prevent your best dresses from becoming too shapeless. As for the pattern, instead of bold, bright blooms stick to more muted ditsy, wintery florals. Flashes of color woven into the print will prevent the look from feeling too moody, especially when accessorized with a statement bag or fun shoe.

A styling tip… Pick one color from the print and use that to coordinate your layering pieces or accessories.

Fashion editor recommends…

Hush Tala Maxi Dress

RRP: $138 / £119 | The Victoriana neckline and blouson sleeves make this printed frock one of the best midi dresses . Instantly elegant, the adjustable tie waist will nip you in at the middle, while the tiered skirt brings plenty of swish, for flattering finish.

Boden Metallic Detail Maxi Dress

RRP: $210 / £150 | Boden can always be relied on for a great dress. The freshness of the green and aqua stops the print from feeling too gloomy, while the metallic spots add just a sprinkling of festive sparkle, pair with the best knee high boots in black.

Fatface Joyce Bloom Maxi Dress

RRP: $108 / £69 | With the potential to be dressed up with heeled Chelsea boots or down with trainers, this is the kind of dress that will more than earn its keep in your wardrobe. The ditsy print is so pretty, it can be worn for office meetings too.

2. Co-ord

(Image credit: Getty)

A co-ord is a great way to look and feel instantly put together and will make those Thanksgiving outfit ideas a breeze. They’re convenient if you’re a different size on the top or bottom too, helping you get the best possible fit. Keep it casual in slouchy silhouettes and busy prints or dial up the glamour with a tailored two-piece suit. Both options can be dressed up or down, either with the addition of a smart wool coat and heels or by layering with a simple t-shirt and trainers. Even better, you can wear each piece separately as you soiree your way through the holiday season, making a co-ord excellent cost per wear.

A styling tip… Something as simple as tucking in your top can completely transform the feel of your outfit, suddenly showcasing your waist and adding instant polish to a look.

Fashion editor recommends…

Mango Geometric Print Shirt

RRP: $59.99 / £35.99 | The geometric print gives a classic shirt a playful revamp. Wear buttoned to the top for a prim-and-proper look or undone and layered over a cami for a more relaxed feel.

Mango Printed Culottes

RRP: $79.99 / £59.99 | Wide-leg trousers offer more movement than tailored and tapered cigarette shapes. The built-in belt (with a statement diamante buckle) will draw attention to your waist.

Russell & Bromley Sneaker

RRP: $225 / £195 | Not keen on wearing heels? A flatform trainer will give you extra height without teetering around in stilettos. The gorgeous grainy calf leather makes these some of the best white trainers .

3. Jumpsuit

(Image credit: Getty)

If there’s one trend we’re truly thankful for, it’s the flattering jumpsuit . And most specifically, the boilersuit. This all-in-one piece has huge styling potential and is a great option if the idea of wearing a dress feels too girly. One of the big denim trends 2022 , jean fabric is the obvious choice here, and the darker you go the fancier it will feel. Light denim can be very casual, so is only really appropriate for more laidback celebrations. Equally, there is plenty of cord and knitted options for all budgets, for a textured take on the trend. Wear with box-fresh platform trainers or slip-on heeled mules.

A styling tip… If your jumpsuit doesn’t have a built-in belt, don’t be afraid to add your own.

Fashion editor recommends…

John Lewis & Partners ANYDAY Boilersuit

RRP: $55 / £48 | A staple you’ll wear for years, this denim boilersuit has the perfect mix of classic features (patch pockets, tie waist) and on-trend twists (tapered leg, zip front). Available in true blue, mid blue, and black, you can layer it over a tee or knit too.

Dancing Leopard Blaze Boilersuit in Tan

RRP: $63 / £55 | The plush corduroy fabric makes for a cozy twist on denim, while the biscuity shade feels spot-on for the season. Ideal layered with white, the ankle skimming finish means it will work for a host of different leg lengths.

Whistles Knitted Button Front Jumpsuit

RRP: $299 / £149 | Seriously slouchy and oh-so-luxe, this knitted button fronted jumpsuit ticks the boxes for comfortable and chic all at once. With a figure-hugging fit won’t be for everyone, but the soft cotton mix fabric means it has plenty of give.

4. Skirt and sweater

(Image credit: Getty)

If you thought the arrival of fall meant automatically relegating all of your summer clothes to the back of your closet, then think again. Combining a skirt with your best sweater (or layering a jumper over a dress so it feels like a skirt) is a smart way to make brighter and lighter pieces appropriate for the colder weather. For synergy through your outfit, stick to matching or coordinating tones. If your skirt or sweater has more than one color in it, match to the most dominant shade.

A styling tip… Heeled knee-high boots will make a midi skirt feel extra elegant.

Fashion editor recommends…

Uniqlo 100% Extra Fine Merino Crew Neck Jumper

RRP: $34 / £29.90 | Uniqlo makes great knitwear at purse-friendly prices. Crafted from lightweight merino wool, this crew neck knit is ideal for what to wear over a dress , as a lightweight layering piece, or paired with a printed midi skirt for a smart finish.

Lily and Lionel A-Line Poppy Skirt Violet

RRP: $209 / £180 | In a vivid violet shade, this swishy skirt will add instant luxe to your look. Wearable all year through, you can dress it up with heels or boots, or keep it more casual in trainers. Tuck or half tuck your top in to give yourself extra definition.

Duo Boots Dalia Knee High Boots in Tan Suede

RRP: $311 / £250 | One of the best boots brands around, Duo Boots don’t just let you choose from an astounding eight different calf widths but its knee high boots also come in petite, standard and tall leg lengths offering you a more bespoke fit.

5. Colorful dress

(Image credit: Getty)

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and celebrate everything you have, and bright colors exude the excitement and joy of the occasion, making for great Thanksgiving outfit ideas. When it comes to colorful dresses, lean into the season and event, with oranges giving a nod to fall while red and blue reflects the American flag.

Alternatively, rip up the rule book and just choose a color you feel fantastic in, whether that’s green, yellow, or pink. Silky fabrics are continuing to be popular, and feel expensive for party season, especially in vibrant, vivid hues. Create a color clash with a jacket or coat in a contrasting hue or use neutrals like camel and navy to temper your look.

A styling tip… Taking your hair color and skin tone into account when choosing a bright dress will help you find the right color match.

Fashion editor recommends…

Nobody’s Child Fearne Cotton Cord Peggy Mini Dress

RRP: $75 / £65 | The high neck and long sleeves balance out the shorter hemline of this '60s-inspired mini dress. The best pink dresses are still going strong this season, and this bold fuchsia shade is the perfect way to liven up your look.

Never Fully Dressed Check Emma Maxi Dress

RRP: $175 / £129 | Part of the brand’s collab with model and influencer Emma Louise Connolly, this dress is a riot of color. The fact that there are some many shades in the print means anything goes when it comes to accessorizing.

Omnes Hebe Plisse Waisted Midi Dress in Teal

RRP: $68 / £59 | Lightweight and forgiving, plisse is the perfect fabric for Thanksgiving outfit ideas. We love the rich, jewel tone of this teal waisted number, offering an alternative to traditional fall tones of browns, reds, and oranges.

6. Pants and a top

(Image credit: Getty)

Some Thanksgivings are more relaxed than others, and if your family like to dress up, then your trusty jeans and sweater look might not make the guest list. Luckily wide-leg pants are still very much on trend, allowing you to team comfort with a seriously flattering silhouette. For extra interest, when it comes to what to wear with wide leg pants , choose a pair in a bold hue or boasting a pretty pattern and team with a block-color slouchy knit for a simple and sophisticated look. A French tuck (tucked in at the front, out at the back) will create definition between the two pieces and draw attention to your waist.

A styling tip… No time to get your new trousers taken up ahead of the holiday season? Adding a heel will elevate your outfit and give you extra height.

Fashion editor recommends…

Zara Jacquard Knit Sweater

RRP: $49.90 / £32.99 | The best cowboy boots are a big boot trend 2022 , but they don't just have to go on your feet. This sweater gives a nod to the style through a graphic print.

Everlane The Easy Pant

RRP: $78 / £89 | White pants aren’t just for summer, as a winter white trend, they work brilliantly with neutral hues. Made from cotton, these will work all year and we love the comfort waist.

Stradivarius Slingback Heels

RRP: $49.90 / £29.99 | Everyone needs a gold heel in their wardrobe. The pointed toe and spindly heel make this pair a classic, while the ankle strap adds extra support for party season.

7. Plus-size

(Image credit: Getty)

It goes without saying that if you’re plus-size, there’s no reason why you can’t choose your look from any of the Thanksgiving outfit ideas above. The only difference comes when stores don’t offer an inclusive range of sizing. Luckily, more and more brands are making the shift, broadening the amount of choice on offer for everyone. So, whether you feel your best in a pair of tailored trousers and a blouse, a floaty midi dress, or a snuggly knit and leggings, you’ll be able to find a reliable fit.

A styling tip… Unfortunately not all shops carry a range of sizes in store. Try browsing online instead for a better selection.

Fashion editor recommends…

Oasis Plus Size Knitted Crew Jumper

RRP: $37 / £32 | It’s the season for knitwear, and this jumper fits the brief for comfort and style. The berry hue suits almost every skin tone and will look just as good teamed with prints as it will with black or denim.

River Island Plus Black Faux Leather Leggings

RRP: $49 / £42 | Wondering how to style leather pants ? A good pair of faux leather leggings can be worn with everything from shirts to jumpers. The contrast paneling gives these a cool, on-trend, biker feel.

Hurst Stretch Block Knee High Boots Ex Wide Fit

RRP: $68 / £59 | With an extra wide fit, these top-notch knee high boots are bang on trend, thanks to their chunky heels and sole. Ideal for more smart casual outfit ideas , with dresses or jeans.

8. Petite

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re petite, finding clothes that don’t overwhelm your frame (or leave you with a hefty tailoring fee) can be tricky. Shopping the best petite dresses from dedicated petite ranges is your best bet, as these designs will have been specifically cut with smaller frames in mind. They’ll not only be shorter on the hemline and arms but often have details like a higher waist and narrower shoulders too. Petite figures can get lost under voluminous styles and busy prints, so adding a belt or opting for a lower neckline can help break things up.

A styling tip… A pointed shoe will elongate your legs without the need to wear high heels.

Fashion editor recommends…

All Saints Dalby Cropped Leather Biker Jacket

RRP: $399 / £299 | Cropped outerwear is great if you’re petite. With a classic cut and crafted from the softest leather, this All Saints leather jacket is the ultimate investment piece.

Warehouse Petite Color Block Plated Rib Knit Dress

RRP: $90 / £69 | The addition of neutral shades perfectly balances the vibrant greens on this striped frock, while the cropped sleeves and shorter hemline give a better overall fit.

M&S Collection Leather Square Toe Loafer

RRP: $95.99 / £55 | For occasions when you don’t want to wear heels but a trainer feels too casual, try the best loafers for women . We love the mock croc and chain detailing used here.

What is the best color to wear on Thanksgiving?

When it comes to the best colors for Thanksgiving outfit ideas, there aren’t any hard-and-fast rules. But, if you’re looking for inspiration when building your look, then thinking about the time of year is a nice place to start. “This is the one day a year where I stick to colors that reflect the season,” says Emily. “Think of an autumnal forest - if it’s found there, it’s perfect. I leave bright colors on the hanger for this special day.”

Warm, cozy colors like oranges and reds are a great base for your outfit and will look chic with more neutral shades of biscuit and beige. Equally, if you feel most confident in bold brights or an all-black outfit, that’s ok too. Feeling comfortable and confident as you spend time with friends and family is the most important part of the day.