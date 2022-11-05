Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke ahead of Saturday's game with Navy. On using different tempos for huddles vs. Clemson:. “We had two different ones; one we had used, one was new. There’s a certain amount of gamesmanship when you play Clemson, to say it lightly. A couple years ago, we huddled pretty much the whole game. We used it then. We wanted to be able to change the picture on them as much as we could. They’re formation-ally based.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO