Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
irishsportsdaily.com
Film Don't Lie | Unbalanced Dominance
Notre Dame dominated Clemson up front. That’s not up for debate. There is no version of watching the All-22 and seeing something different than what actually happened. (Besides, you’d be watching tight line/end zone copy to watch the line, but I digress) The numbers speak for themselves. 263...
irishsportsdaily.com
2025 LB Noah Mikhail Talks Notre Dame Visit, Offer
You didn’t need to be with Noah Mikhail on Saturday night to know the 2025 California linebacker was pretty excited during Notre Dame’s 35-14 win over Clemson in South Bend. Or Sunday for that matter. Speaking with him on Monday, Mikhail’s voice hadn’t yet fully recovered from...
irishsportsdaily.com
The Latest | Notre Dame & Khalil Barnes
Four delays while sitting in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport isn’t the way Khalil Barnes envisioned his official visit to Notre Dame starting. Frustrations were high, but the 2023 Georgia prospect was counseled that great things are often on the other side of adversity. The landing at South Bend...
irishsportsdaily.com
Future Domers See Notre Dame Future In Win Over Clemson
Not surprisingly, Irish fans were fired up about Notre Dame’s dominant 35-14 victory over #4 Clemson on Saturday night, but the Irish’s committed recruits were as excited as anybody. “I had an incredible time,” 2023 tight end commit Cooper Flanagan said. “What a game. They really did a...
irishsportsdaily.com
Top 100 2024 PF Royce Parham In-Depth on Notre Dame Official Visit
The sidelines were filled with recruits from all sports on Saturday night as Notre Dame took down No. 4 Clemson and none stood out more than 2024 North Hill HS (Pa.) power forward Royce Parham, who was in South Bend for his official visit. Parham had taken a few...
irishsportsdaily.com
Tommy Rees Notebook | November 8th
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke ahead of Saturday's game with Navy. On using different tempos for huddles vs. Clemson:. “We had two different ones; one we had used, one was new. There’s a certain amount of gamesmanship when you play Clemson, to say it lightly. A couple years ago, we huddled pretty much the whole game. We used it then. We wanted to be able to change the picture on them as much as we could. They’re formation-ally based.
irishsportsdaily.com
Rewatch Notes | Notre Dame Offense vs Clemson
There was nothing surprising about Notre Dame’s strategy on Saturday night. They did what everyone expected them to do. They ran the football on 73% of the snaps on offense, which was an even higher percentage than they had against Syracuse. The reason they were able to do that...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Depth Chart | Navy Week
Notre Dame has released its depth chart for Saturday's game against Navy. WR Braden Lenzy Joe Wilkins Jr. TE Michael Mayer Mitchell Evans Holden Staes/Davis Sherwood. Vyper Isaiah Foskey Justin Ademilola OR Jordan Botelho. DT Jayson Ademilola Chris Smith. DT Howard Cross III Gabe Rubio. DE Rylie Mills Nana Osafo-Mensah...
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 S Kaj Sanders Talks Notre Dame Return
Notre Dame has been high on Kaj Sanders’ list since the Irish offered back in March. The Irish are even higher on the 2024 New Jersey safety’s list after visiting for Saturday’s win over #4 Clemson. “It went really good,” Sanders told Irish Sports Daily.
irishsportsdaily.com
Post Clemson Power Hour. 11-7-22
In this episode we discuss Notre Dame's big win over Clemson, and Notre Dame football recruiting. To download this week’s episode, please click on the link below. To listen to this week’s episode in this browser windown, please click on the media player below and the show will begin to play.
irishsportsdaily.com
The Back Corner Fade
NOTE: Mike Kane is an IrishSportsDaily.com customer and Notre Dame fan writing weekly column looking at the lighter side of the sport of football. I haven’t been able to stop smiling since about 10:45 this past Saturday. That’s the best way I can describe the feeling that I still have thinking about what the Irish did to Clemson is one of pure joy, awe, and admiration.
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Notre Dame's 4th Quarter Light Show | Clemson Game
Notre Dame's 4th quarter light show for Saturday's game against No. 4 Clemson. ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur and ND alum Ge Wang, creates handmade custom clothing for some of Notre Dame’s most famous alumni, including Marcus Freeman. Using the best fabrics from around the world, ESQ curates exclusive suits, sport coats, tuxedos and shirting options for every occasion.
irishsportsdaily.com
Marcus Freeman Notebook | November 7th
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke on Monday afternoon as the Irish prepare for Navy. "It's good to be back. It's a good Monday. Obviously, Saturday was a special night, one that you kind of go back and reflect on. In the moment, it is kind of chaotic, but you go back and reflect on it and it's so good. The atmosphere was unreal. I challenged our guys on Friday. I said, listen, we create the advantage here.
irishsportsdaily.com
2024 S Tae Johnson Says Notre Dame Is "On Top Of The List"
Tae Johnson was back at Notre Dame again on Saturday. The 2024 Indiana athlete has been to South Bend several times in the last year, but this past weekend was his first Irish game of the 2022 season and it was a good one. Notre Dame knocked off #4 Clemson...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame WR Joe Wilkins Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal
Notre Dame receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. has announced his plans to enter the Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer. “I would like to thank the University of Notre Dame and all of my coaches for the chance to play football and earn a degree at one of the most renowned universities in the world,” Wilkins said in a statement. “I am very thankful for both the education I received and all of the relationships I have developed during my time in South Bend.
irishsportsdaily.com
OL Commit Sam Pendleton On Notre Dame Visit| "I Don't Know What Else You Need.”
If you know much about Sam Pendleton, you know there has been no reason to doubt the strength of the 2023 North Carolina offensive lineman’s commitment to Notre Dame. So, this past weekend’s trip back to South Bend for the Irish’s game against Clemson wasn’t in search of confirmation, instead it was more about anticipation for his time.
Comments / 0