Nikola Jokic nearly perfect posting 21-point double-double in win
Nikola Jokic scored 21 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 3P, 2-2 FT) with 10 assists, six rebounds, and two steals across 27 minutes in Denver’s 126-101 win over the Spurs on Saturday. Jokic only missed one shot all night, shooting 90% from the field and 100% from deep and the free throw line en route to yet another double-double on Saturday night. He also did also this in just 27 minutes of Denver’s blowout victory. Jokic continues to offer a great return on his Pick 1.1 price tag.
Stephen Curry explodes for 47 points in Monday's win over Kings
Stephen Curry exploded for the Warriors Monday night, scoring 47 points (17-24 FG, 7-12 3PT, 6-7 FT) while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists in a 116-113 win over the Kings. Fantasy Impact:. Curry continues provide excellent return on investment for fantasy owners, averaging 34.4 points per...
Josh Hart stuffs the stat sheet in Monday's win over Heat
Josh Hart stuffed the stat sheet for the Trailblazers Monday night, dishing out eight assists, recording two steals, grabbing nine rebounds, and scoring 12 points (3-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-7 FT) in a 110-107 win over the Heat. Fantasy Impact:. Hart capped off a solid night for the Trailblazers by...
Georges Niang stellar from beyond the arc Monday
Georges Niang scored 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-10 3PT) and grabbed four rebounds across 27 minutes in Monday's win over the Phoenix Suns. Niang was electric on Monday, making seven three-pointers coming off of the bench in a big win over the Phoenix Suns. He was one of the biggest difference-makers in this game, and although he won't do this every night, he has proven to have higher big-game potential in the absence of James Harden.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (11/7) PREMIUM
WAS at CHA (CHA -3) O/U: 221. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>
DeSean Jackson catches one ball, leaves with hamstring injury
Jackson was elevated from the team's practice squad ahead of the Monday night showdown with the Saints. Jackson didn't make it through the whole game as an injured hamstring in the second half knocked him out of action. For what it's worth, head coach John Harbaugh downplayed the severity of the injury after the game. Jackson will be on bye in Week 10 before a Week 11 matchup against Carolina.
Tyler Higbee disappears completely in Sunday loss
Tyler Higbee was nowhere to be found in the Rams 16-13 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. He failed to record a single catch. Higbee was targeted once during the game and was seemingly removed from the field during huge portions throughout. It has been quite the fall from grace for Higbee, who had been operating as a top-15 TE over the first few weeks of the season. He now has just 68 measly receiving yards over his last six games and has completely fallen out of the Rams' offensive game plans. Higbee does not warrant holding onto in all but the deepest of PPR fantasy leagues.
Lamar Jackson throws one TD in Week 9
Lamar Jackson completed 12 of his 22 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown while adding 82 yards on 11 carries in a 27-13 win over the Saints in Week 9. Jackson turned in a quiet effort in the win over New Orleans on Monday night. His lone touchdown pass was a 24-yard completion to Isaiah Likely in the first quarter. Jackson has been cold of late, having been held to less than 200 passing yards in four of his past six contests. The veteran signal-caller will head into his bye in Week 10 with 1,768 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions in nine games. Baltimore will face Carolina in Week 11 after their bye.
Week 9 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Ravens at Saints) PREMIUM
The Ravens have a few significant injuries to navigate, and the Saints have shown the ability to put points on the board. The dynamics are interesting for this showdown slate, and the following suggestions have a stars and scrubs vibe. Game: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints. Over/Under: 47.0 Points.
PJ Walker expected to start in Week 10
Walker will seemingly get a final chance to redeem himself following a truly horrendous effort against the Bengals. Walker was benched for Baker Mayfield in Week 9 after completing 3 of 10 passes for 9 (you read that correctly) yards. The fact that the Panthers are going back to Walker here is nothing short of a full blown condemnation of Mayfield. All that being said, Walker was much better in Week 8 when he almost (should have) led Carolina to a victory over these same Falcons. If Walker struggles on TNF, there is real reason to believe that Sam Darnold, recently activated from IR, could be the starting QB for Carolina as early as Week 11. Buckle up.
Josh Allen (elbow) to undergo further testing, should be fine
Updating a previous report, Josh Allen is expected to undergo additional testing on his elbow this week, but the expectation is that he should be good to go in Week 10. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ian Rapoport noted that the injury to Allen's elbow is more of a...
Josh Allen flashes rushing upside in Bills' Week 9 loss
Josh Allen completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 205 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Jets. However, the QB managed 86 rushing yards and two rushing TDs on nine carries. Fantasy Impact:. Allen had his worst game of the year, but thanks to...
Cam Akers delivers horrific performance in loss to Bucs
Cam Akers received five carries for three yards without recording any receptions in the Rams 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. Akers returned from his "personal" absence to the Rams' lineup on Sunday and promptly looked worse than he did prior to the sabbatical. For the mathematicians out there, he averaged a whopping 0.6 YPC while his long carry went for two yards. Akers has looked like complete dust over the course of the 2022 season. He would not be worth having on fantasy benches even if he was the lead back for this year's shockingly bad Los Angeles offense.
Darren Waller is officially inactive for the Raiders in Week 9
Waller's hamstring injury will now keep the star tight-end out at least another week after being ruled inactive for Week 9. This surely comes as a disappointment to many managers who drafted the Vegas tight-end with a high draft pick, alas owners of Waller will now look to Week 10 and can safely put the tight-end on IR in leagues that will allow it. The Raiders' will now look to Foster Moreau to lead the team at tight-end for Week 9, a game in which he will likely see a high snap count.
James Robinson to be game-time decision, optimism he'll play
James Robinson (knee) has been added to the Jets' injury report and will officially be a game-time decision. There is optimism that he will be ready to go. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Robinson managed to get just 5 carries last week after being traded from the Jaguars to...
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings & Top Pickups (Week 10)
ECR (TM) – Expert Consensus Rankings. Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Top Pickups for Week 10. Isiah Pacheco (RB – KC): Why would anyone roster a straight-line runner at the top of a three-headed committee? The answer is because it’s the Chiefs. We should not question the wishes of one Andy Reid when it comes to personnel. He must see something in Pacheco that is not completely obvious, like his combination of size and speed. Kansas City’s upcoming schedule is extremely favorable for RBs, so Pacheco might actually be flex-worthy very soon.
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 10 (2022)
Each week through the NFL season, we’ll look at our rest of season rankings to help you make roster decisions. Below you can find the complete rest of season rankings from several of our experts. Check out the rest of our weekly fantasy football advice >>. With just a...
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Justin Fields, Allen Lazard, Joe Mixon (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. A few players we gave up on early in the season made their presence felt in Week 9 and are firmly back on the fantasy radar.
Devin Singletary quiet in Bills' Week 9 loss
Singletary is clearly the Bills' lead back, but whether or not that role carries significant fantasy relevance is unknown. Singletary was out carried 9-8 by Josh Allen who also added two rushing TDs himself. With Allen commanding a large portion of the red zone work with both his arm and legs, it is hard for Singletary to have too high of a ceiling. Nonetheless, Singletary has a clear role in one of the league's best offenses, he is a fine RB2 in Week 10 against Minnesota.
Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) expected to be fully cleared by end of the week
Odell Beckham Jr. should be fully cleared by the end of the week, per Ari Meirov and Jay Glazer, and plenty of teams will be interested in his services. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Beckham is worth a speculative pick-up if you have the roster spot. How valuable a...
