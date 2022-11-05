Walker will seemingly get a final chance to redeem himself following a truly horrendous effort against the Bengals. Walker was benched for Baker Mayfield in Week 9 after completing 3 of 10 passes for 9 (you read that correctly) yards. The fact that the Panthers are going back to Walker here is nothing short of a full blown condemnation of Mayfield. All that being said, Walker was much better in Week 8 when he almost (should have) led Carolina to a victory over these same Falcons. If Walker struggles on TNF, there is real reason to believe that Sam Darnold, recently activated from IR, could be the starting QB for Carolina as early as Week 11. Buckle up.

1 DAY AGO