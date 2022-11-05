Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Ben Simmons scores two points in loss to the Mavericks
Ben Simmons totaled two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the Nets’ 96-94 loss to the Mavericks on Monday. Simmons scored two points in the Nets’ loss to the Mavericks, failing to produce any real value in the process. He has been a decent fantasy option this season, as he has found a way, on most nights, to put up a tolerable fantasy line. At this point, you are hoping for a breakout scoring performance to help bolster his production, but doing so can be pricy as he is priced a tad too high, given the current state of his game. The risk may only be worth the gamble once he settles into his role and game this season.
fantasypros.com
Nikola Jokic nearly perfect posting 21-point double-double in win
Nikola Jokic scored 21 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 3P, 2-2 FT) with 10 assists, six rebounds, and two steals across 27 minutes in Denver’s 126-101 win over the Spurs on Saturday. Jokic only missed one shot all night, shooting 90% from the field and 100% from deep and the free throw line en route to yet another double-double on Saturday night. He also did also this in just 27 minutes of Denver’s blowout victory. Jokic continues to offer a great return on his Pick 1.1 price tag.
fantasypros.com
Malik Monk adds 24 points off the bench Monday versus Warriors
Malik Monk tallied 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes of Monday's 116-113 loss to Golden State. Monk proved to be a valuable spark plug off the bench on Monday, playing starter-like minutes while finishing second on the team in scoring. The guard has shown flashes like this early in the year, but he hasn't been able to do it with consistency. He can be left on fantasy waivers in most leagues.
fantasypros.com
Josh Hart stuffs the stat sheet in Monday's win over Heat
Josh Hart stuffed the stat sheet for the Trailblazers Monday night, dishing out eight assists, recording two steals, grabbing nine rebounds, and scoring 12 points (3-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-7 FT) in a 110-107 win over the Heat. Fantasy Impact:. Hart capped off a solid night for the Trailblazers by...
fantasypros.com
Stephen Curry explodes for 47 points in Monday's win over Kings
Stephen Curry exploded for the Warriors Monday night, scoring 47 points (17-24 FG, 7-12 3PT, 6-7 FT) while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists in a 116-113 win over the Kings. Fantasy Impact:. Curry continues provide excellent return on investment for fantasy owners, averaging 34.4 points per...
fantasypros.com
Adin Hill allows four goals Saturday against Canadiens
Hill continues to be solid when called upon to man the Vegas crease, allowing two goals or less in four of five starts as the No. 2 netminder for head coach Bruce Cassidy. The 26-year-old is worth little more than a bench stash for those in desperate need of goalie help or in case No. 1 goaltender Logan Thomspon were to miss extended time for the club. Hill carries a solid .925 save percentage and 2.17 GAA in five starts (5-0-0) between the pipes so far this season.
fantasypros.com
Georges Niang stellar from beyond the arc Monday
Georges Niang scored 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-10 3PT) and grabbed four rebounds across 27 minutes in Monday's win over the Phoenix Suns. Niang was electric on Monday, making seven three-pointers coming off of the bench in a big win over the Phoenix Suns. He was one of the biggest difference-makers in this game, and although he won't do this every night, he has proven to have higher big-game potential in the absence of James Harden.
fantasypros.com
Rams D/ST allows game to slip away in waning moments
The Rams D/ST gave up 16 points to the Buccaneers on Sunday while recording just one sack and generating zero turnovers. They also blocked a field goal attempt. The Rams defense did their job for the most part on Sunday, stalling out many of Tom Brady's drives and holding Tampa Bay to four field goal attempts. That is, until Brady went full goat status with just 44 seconds left on the game clock. Brady completed four straight completions and then hit TE Cade Otten for the game winning touchdown with :09 remaining. It was a tale as old as time for the world's greatest. As for the Rams, they now carry a 3-5 record into a Week 10 divisional tilt with Arizona.
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (11/7) PREMIUM
WAS at CHA (CHA -3) O/U: 221. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>
fantasypros.com
Josh Allen flashes rushing upside in Bills' Week 9 loss
Josh Allen completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 205 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Jets. However, the QB managed 86 rushing yards and two rushing TDs on nine carries. Fantasy Impact:. Allen had his worst game of the year, but thanks to...
fantasypros.com
DeSean Jackson (hamstring) dealing with soft-tissue injury
DeSean Jackson was removed from Baltimore's Monday Night Football matchup with the Saints and did not return as he aggravated an injury to his hamstring. On Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh noted that the team decided to hold Jackson out of the game as a precautionary measure, and that they did not want to rush him back in excessively. Soft-tissue injuries can be recurring issues for speedsters like Jackson, who has a chance to make an impact on a Ravens' offense devoid of vertical threats. Jackson's presence at practice next week will be worth monitoring- luckily he gets an extra week of rest as the Ravens head into their bye.
fantasypros.com
Josh Allen (elbow) dealing with 'slight pain' following loss
Josh Allen is reportedly dealing with "slight pain" following a hit he took to his throwing elbow during the final plays in Sunday's loss to the Jets. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Allen took a hit late in the game when Jets DE Bryce Huff seemed to clip him...
fantasypros.com
DeSean Jackson catches one ball, leaves with hamstring injury
Jackson was elevated from the team's practice squad ahead of the Monday night showdown with the Saints. Jackson didn't make it through the whole game as an injured hamstring in the second half knocked him out of action. For what it's worth, head coach John Harbaugh downplayed the severity of the injury after the game. Jackson will be on bye in Week 10 before a Week 11 matchup against Carolina.
fantasypros.com
Josh Jacobs held in check in Week 9 loss to Jacksonville
Josh Jacobs was held to 67 yards on 17 carries in a 27-20 loss to Jacksonville. He caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in the loss. Jacobs just could not get anything consistent going on the ground Sunday afternoon. The 24-year-old running back has been held out of the end zone and under 70 yards rushing in consecutive games. The Raiders and Jacobs will look to turn the page in Week 10 when they face off with the Colts.
fantasypros.com
Lamar Jackson throws one TD in Week 9
Lamar Jackson completed 12 of his 22 passes for 133 yards and one touchdown while adding 82 yards on 11 carries in a 27-13 win over the Saints in Week 9. Jackson turned in a quiet effort in the win over New Orleans on Monday night. His lone touchdown pass was a 24-yard completion to Isaiah Likely in the first quarter. Jackson has been cold of late, having been held to less than 200 passing yards in four of his past six contests. The veteran signal-caller will head into his bye in Week 10 with 1,768 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions in nine games. Baltimore will face Carolina in Week 11 after their bye.
fantasypros.com
Mark Ingram II (knee) out Monday
This isn't too surprising after Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8. He is expected to be out for 3-4 weeks, putting his return around Week 12 or 13. Dwayne Washington slots in as the primary backup behind Alvin Kamara.
fantasypros.com
Darren Waller is officially inactive for the Raiders in Week 9
Waller's hamstring injury will now keep the star tight-end out at least another week after being ruled inactive for Week 9. This surely comes as a disappointment to many managers who drafted the Vegas tight-end with a high draft pick, alas owners of Waller will now look to Week 10 and can safely put the tight-end on IR in leagues that will allow it. The Raiders' will now look to Foster Moreau to lead the team at tight-end for Week 9, a game in which he will likely see a high snap count.
fantasypros.com
PJ Walker expected to start in Week 10
Walker will seemingly get a final chance to redeem himself following a truly horrendous effort against the Bengals. Walker was benched for Baker Mayfield in Week 9 after completing 3 of 10 passes for 9 (you read that correctly) yards. The fact that the Panthers are going back to Walker here is nothing short of a full blown condemnation of Mayfield. All that being said, Walker was much better in Week 8 when he almost (should have) led Carolina to a victory over these same Falcons. If Walker struggles on TNF, there is real reason to believe that Sam Darnold, recently activated from IR, could be the starting QB for Carolina as early as Week 11. Buckle up.
fantasypros.com
James Robinson to be game-time decision, optimism he'll play
James Robinson (knee) has been added to the Jets' injury report and will officially be a game-time decision. There is optimism that he will be ready to go. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Robinson managed to get just 5 carries last week after being traded from the Jaguars to...
fantasypros.com
Devin Singletary quiet in Bills' Week 9 loss
Singletary is clearly the Bills' lead back, but whether or not that role carries significant fantasy relevance is unknown. Singletary was out carried 9-8 by Josh Allen who also added two rushing TDs himself. With Allen commanding a large portion of the red zone work with both his arm and legs, it is hard for Singletary to have too high of a ceiling. Nonetheless, Singletary has a clear role in one of the league's best offenses, he is a fine RB2 in Week 10 against Minnesota.
