Ben Simmons totaled two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the Nets’ 96-94 loss to the Mavericks on Monday. Simmons scored two points in the Nets’ loss to the Mavericks, failing to produce any real value in the process. He has been a decent fantasy option this season, as he has found a way, on most nights, to put up a tolerable fantasy line. At this point, you are hoping for a breakout scoring performance to help bolster his production, but doing so can be pricy as he is priced a tad too high, given the current state of his game. The risk may only be worth the gamble once he settles into his role and game this season.

20 HOURS AGO