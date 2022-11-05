Read full article on original website
Ben Simmons scores two points in loss to the Mavericks
Ben Simmons totaled two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the Nets’ 96-94 loss to the Mavericks on Monday. Simmons scored two points in the Nets’ loss to the Mavericks, failing to produce any real value in the process. He has been a decent fantasy option this season, as he has found a way, on most nights, to put up a tolerable fantasy line. At this point, you are hoping for a breakout scoring performance to help bolster his production, but doing so can be pricy as he is priced a tad too high, given the current state of his game. The risk may only be worth the gamble once he settles into his role and game this season.
Malik Monk adds 24 points off the bench Monday versus Warriors
Malik Monk tallied 24 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes of Monday's 116-113 loss to Golden State. Monk proved to be a valuable spark plug off the bench on Monday, playing starter-like minutes while finishing second on the team in scoring. The guard has shown flashes like this early in the year, but he hasn't been able to do it with consistency. He can be left on fantasy waivers in most leagues.
Nikola Jokic nearly perfect posting 21-point double-double in win
Nikola Jokic scored 21 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 3P, 2-2 FT) with 10 assists, six rebounds, and two steals across 27 minutes in Denver’s 126-101 win over the Spurs on Saturday. Jokic only missed one shot all night, shooting 90% from the field and 100% from deep and the free throw line en route to yet another double-double on Saturday night. He also did also this in just 27 minutes of Denver’s blowout victory. Jokic continues to offer a great return on his Pick 1.1 price tag.
Josh Hart stuffs the stat sheet in Monday's win over Heat
Josh Hart stuffed the stat sheet for the Trailblazers Monday night, dishing out eight assists, recording two steals, grabbing nine rebounds, and scoring 12 points (3-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-7 FT) in a 110-107 win over the Heat. Fantasy Impact:. Hart capped off a solid night for the Trailblazers by...
Stephen Curry explodes for 47 points in Monday's win over Kings
Stephen Curry exploded for the Warriors Monday night, scoring 47 points (17-24 FG, 7-12 3PT, 6-7 FT) while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists in a 116-113 win over the Kings. Fantasy Impact:. Curry continues provide excellent return on investment for fantasy owners, averaging 34.4 points per...
Donovan Mitchell provides stellar shooting in loss to Clippers
Donovan Mitchell dropped 30 points (10-15 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and two assists over 39 minutes of play in the Cavaliers’ 119-117 loss to the Clippers Monday. The Louisville product was on fire from beyond the arc, as he knocked down eight threes in only 11 attempts (at a 72.7% clip) on his way to another 30+ point outing, his seventh of the season. So far, Mitchell is averaging 31.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists in a 39.4 minutes per game average. Spida’s ankle looks great, and fantasy managers should continue to enjoy the scoring ride that the All-Star guard has provided to begin the campaign into Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Adin Hill allows four goals Saturday against Canadiens
Hill continues to be solid when called upon to man the Vegas crease, allowing two goals or less in four of five starts as the No. 2 netminder for head coach Bruce Cassidy. The 26-year-old is worth little more than a bench stash for those in desperate need of goalie help or in case No. 1 goaltender Logan Thomspon were to miss extended time for the club. Hill carries a solid .925 save percentage and 2.17 GAA in five starts (5-0-0) between the pipes so far this season.
Georges Niang stellar from beyond the arc Monday
Georges Niang scored 21 points (7-11 FG, 7-10 3PT) and grabbed four rebounds across 27 minutes in Monday's win over the Phoenix Suns. Niang was electric on Monday, making seven three-pointers coming off of the bench in a big win over the Phoenix Suns. He was one of the biggest difference-makers in this game, and although he won't do this every night, he has proven to have higher big-game potential in the absence of James Harden.
Roommates enjoying chemistry in Blue Devil backcourt
A few patented Duke basketball runs, centering on defense, ensured a lopsided outcome in the team's 71-44 season-opening win over visiting Jacksonville on Monday night, tipping off Jon Scheyer's first campaign as a head coach on a positive note. RELATED: Undefeated Duke head coach gets a cold water ...
PJ Walker expected to start in Week 10
Walker will seemingly get a final chance to redeem himself following a truly horrendous effort against the Bengals. Walker was benched for Baker Mayfield in Week 9 after completing 3 of 10 passes for 9 (you read that correctly) yards. The fact that the Panthers are going back to Walker here is nothing short of a full blown condemnation of Mayfield. All that being said, Walker was much better in Week 8 when he almost (should have) led Carolina to a victory over these same Falcons. If Walker struggles on TNF, there is real reason to believe that Sam Darnold, recently activated from IR, could be the starting QB for Carolina as early as Week 11. Buckle up.
DeSean Jackson (hamstring) dealing with soft-tissue injury
DeSean Jackson was removed from Baltimore's Monday Night Football matchup with the Saints and did not return as he aggravated an injury to his hamstring. On Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh noted that the team decided to hold Jackson out of the game as a precautionary measure, and that they did not want to rush him back in excessively. Soft-tissue injuries can be recurring issues for speedsters like Jackson, who has a chance to make an impact on a Ravens' offense devoid of vertical threats. Jackson's presence at practice next week will be worth monitoring- luckily he gets an extra week of rest as the Ravens head into their bye.
Tyler Higbee disappears completely in Sunday loss
Tyler Higbee was nowhere to be found in the Rams 16-13 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday. He failed to record a single catch. Higbee was targeted once during the game and was seemingly removed from the field during huge portions throughout. It has been quite the fall from grace for Higbee, who had been operating as a top-15 TE over the first few weeks of the season. He now has just 68 measly receiving yards over his last six games and has completely fallen out of the Rams' offensive game plans. Higbee does not warrant holding onto in all but the deepest of PPR fantasy leagues.
Josh Allen (elbow) to undergo further testing, should be fine
Updating a previous report, Josh Allen is expected to undergo additional testing on his elbow this week, but the expectation is that he should be good to go in Week 10. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ian Rapoport noted that the injury to Allen's elbow is more of a...
Mark Ingram II (knee) out Monday
This isn't too surprising after Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8. He is expected to be out for 3-4 weeks, putting his return around Week 12 or 13. Dwayne Washington slots in as the primary backup behind Alvin Kamara.
Josh Allen flashes rushing upside in Bills' Week 9 loss
Josh Allen completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 205 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Jets. However, the QB managed 86 rushing yards and two rushing TDs on nine carries. Fantasy Impact:. Allen had his worst game of the year, but thanks to...
DeSean Jackson catches one ball, leaves with hamstring injury
Jackson was elevated from the team's practice squad ahead of the Monday night showdown with the Saints. Jackson didn't make it through the whole game as an injured hamstring in the second half knocked him out of action. For what it's worth, head coach John Harbaugh downplayed the severity of the injury after the game. Jackson will be on bye in Week 10 before a Week 11 matchup against Carolina.
Darren Waller is officially inactive for the Raiders in Week 9
Waller's hamstring injury will now keep the star tight-end out at least another week after being ruled inactive for Week 9. This surely comes as a disappointment to many managers who drafted the Vegas tight-end with a high draft pick, alas owners of Waller will now look to Week 10 and can safely put the tight-end on IR in leagues that will allow it. The Raiders' will now look to Foster Moreau to lead the team at tight-end for Week 9, a game in which he will likely see a high snap count.
Chicago Bulls are learning to adjust when defenses clamp DeMar DeRozan
The Chicago Bulls are learning how to play when defenses put all their focus on star forward DeMar DeRozan
James Robinson to be game-time decision, optimism he'll play
James Robinson (knee) has been added to the Jets' injury report and will officially be a game-time decision. There is optimism that he will be ready to go. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Robinson managed to get just 5 carries last week after being traded from the Jaguars to...
Baker Mayfield takes over in second half, throws for two touchdowns Week 9
Mayfield looked good after he took over for PJ Walker in the second half, turning in his first multi-touchdown performance with Carolina. The former Oklahoma Sooner may have done enough with this showing to recapture his QB1 status with the Panthers. The team has a short week as they play on Thursday, so keep an eye on the depth chart leading up to Week 10.
