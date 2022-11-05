Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
NBA
Dwight Howard signs deal to play for team in Taiwan
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island’s top division. “I can’t wait to see the fans, eat the food and have the best time ever … and bring a championship,” the 36-year-old center said in a social media post.
NBA
Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
Cleveland continues its long road trip this afternoon in LA, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost their first five, but have won two of the last three. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME3:30 PM...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers
There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA
Preview: Wizards take on Hornets in second leg of road back-to-back
The Wizards (4-6) head to Charlotte for their second game in as many days to take on the Hornets (3-7) on Monday, looking to bounce back from a close loss in Memphis on Sunday night. Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC) WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET.
NBA
Suns' Cameron Johnson to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee
Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will undergo surgery to repair his torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said Sunday. Johnson suffered the knee injury in Friday’s game against the Blazers, in which the Suns lost 108-106. Per the team, there is no timetable for his return. Johnson...
NBA
"We're So Unselfish" | Utah Finishes Hollywood Trip With Showdown Against The Clippers
When the season began on October 19, few people around the league had pegged the Jazz as one of the best teams. In fact, most people assumed Utah — given all of their offseason trades and change — was more likely to be closer to the worst record in the league than the best.
NBA
"These Guys Want To Win" | Jazz Return Home For Rematch With The Lakers
Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health. Hollywood comes to the snowcapped mountains of Salt Lake City. In a rematch from three nights ago, Utah hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night at Vivint Arena. Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. MST. The Jazz return...
NBA
Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic Have Been Great Driving to the Basket
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic, as you probably assumed just watching them play, have the tallest team in the league. Injuries to a few of their guards have forced them to play even bigger lineups. But even so, they present enormous challenges no matter who they have on the floor because of how much length and versatility they have across their roster.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122
Pacers (5-5), Pelicans (5-5) Behind a barrage of three-point hoops and big games from a trio of starters, Indiana handed New Orleans a Monday road defeat, methodically creating a double-digit lead in the second half. The Pacers drained 22 three-pointers in 48 attempts and rode a monster night from center Myles Turner (37 points), along with 20-plus points apiece from Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. New Orleans also shot above 40 percent from the three-point arc, but could not keep pace in that category with Indiana.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.08.22
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 111, Raptors 97. ( Bulls 6-6, 4-2 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts. Raps: VanVleet: 27. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Raps: Barnes: 6. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 6. Raps: Barnes: 5. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls out rebounded the Raptors...
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to the Celtics 109-106, first loss at home
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Boston Celtics 109-106 on Monday at FedExForum. Boston extended the lead to 11 points – their largest lead of the fourth quarter -- with 3:21 remaining in the game after a dunk from Jayson Tatum. The Grizzlies battled back, and Desmond Bane knocked down a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining to cut the lead to just one point (107-106). The Grizzlies had the ball down three points with 2.7 seconds remaining, but Memphis was unable to get off a game-tying shot attempt before time expired.
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to right the ship in Memphis against the Grizzlies
WHERE: FedExForum (Memphis, TN) Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Danny Green (left knee; surgery recovery -- out) Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot; surgery recovery -- out) Ziaire Williams (right knee; patellar tendinitis -- out) TRANSITION DEFENSE. Transition defense has been...
NBA
Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. Almost Played in College Together
ORLANDO - Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith Jr. will face off for the first time in the NBA’s regular season when the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets play on Monday night at Amway Center. You probably already knew that, though. You probably also already knew that Banchero, the No....
NBA
Charlotte’s 2nd-Half Defense Wavers In Loss To Washington
Points Hard to Come by Again for Hornets, Losing Streak Reaches Five Games. The Charlotte Hornets scratched and clawed for every single point they could muster on Monday night, but in the end, their defense couldn’t keep up with another cold shooting performance, resulting in a 108-100 home loss to the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Game Preview
ORLANDO – After a heartbreaking overtime loss at the buzzer to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley’s message to the team was simple: “This one stings.”. In order to remedy that pain, Orlando’s head coach directed his squad to learn from their mistakes,...
NBA
The Election Day eve report: How we're getting in the game
Get out and vote. That four-word statement that could make a difference for individuals, their communities, and yes, even your favorite NBA players. Here’s the game plan:. “Ultimately this is about everyone being able to participate in democracy,” James Cadogan, the Executive Director of the NBA’s Social Justice Coalition, told ABC News in August. “Getting out to register, getting out to vote, learning about the issues they care about, and then making their voice heard.”
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat the Wizards 103-97, continue win streak at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Washington Wizards 103-97 on Sunday at FedExForum, moving to 4-0 at home. The Wizards led 89-88 before the Grizzlies ripped off a 9-0 run to take command of the game, 97-89, with 3:44 to play in the fourth quarter. Ja Morant scored eight of his 23 points in the final 6:17 to keep the Grizzlies unbeaten at home. Memphis held Washington to 0-of-9 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.
NBA
Kevin Durant, Paul George named NBA Players of the Week
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and LA Clippers forward Paul George have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 3. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets. The former Kia NBA MVP led Brooklyn to a 3-1 week with averages...
NBA
The First Great Dunker Out Of Canada Praises The Next Great Dunker Out Of Canada
Few, if any, can claim more authority in the field of dunking than Vince Carter. His exploits at the rim over the course of 22 seasons are the stuff of legend, earning the fifth overall selection of the 1998 NBA Draft the nickname “Half Man, Half Amazing.” Carter’s performance at the 2000 NBA Dunk Contest, which he won, is considered the pinnacle of the art form and is credited by some for saving the event from irrelevance and cancelation.
NBA
"We're Here To Get Wins" | Simply Put, Maybe It's Time To Start Paying Attention To Utah
If some NBA fans have been living under a rock through the first few weeks of the season, they might want to check out what's happening in the snowcapped mountains of Salt Lake City. Entering the year, many analysts had pegged the Jazz as a team to watch — and...
Comments / 0