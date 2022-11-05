ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBA

Dwight Howard signs deal to play for team in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in the island’s top division. “I can’t wait to see the fans, eat the food and have the best time ever … and bring a championship,” the 36-year-old center said in a social media post.
NBA

Cavs at Lakers | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

Cleveland continues its long road trip this afternoon in LA, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost their first five, but have won two of the last three. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 89.1 WNZN. TIME3:30 PM...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Clippers

There’s only one team in the NBA hotter than the Cavaliers heading into tonight’s full NBA slate – and that’s the undefeated Bucks. Milwaukee travels to Atlanta on Monday night, while the Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to nine and complete a Tinseltown sweep when they take on the Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pacers 129, Pelicans 122

Pacers (5-5), Pelicans (5-5) Behind a barrage of three-point hoops and big games from a trio of starters, Indiana handed New Orleans a Monday road defeat, methodically creating a double-digit lead in the second half. The Pacers drained 22 three-pointers in 48 attempts and rode a monster night from center Myles Turner (37 points), along with 20-plus points apiece from Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. New Orleans also shot above 40 percent from the three-point arc, but could not keep pace in that category with Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 11.08.22

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 111, Raptors 97. ( Bulls 6-6, 4-2 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 30pts. Raps: VanVleet: 27. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 13. Raps: Barnes: 6. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 6. Raps: Barnes: 5. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls out rebounded the Raptors...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to the Celtics 109-106, first loss at home

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Boston Celtics 109-106 on Monday at FedExForum. Boston extended the lead to 11 points – their largest lead of the fourth quarter -- with 3:21 remaining in the game after a dunk from Jayson Tatum. The Grizzlies battled back, and Desmond Bane knocked down a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds remaining to cut the lead to just one point (107-106). The Grizzlies had the ball down three points with 2.7 seconds remaining, but Memphis was unable to get off a game-tying shot attempt before time expired.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Preview: Wizards look to right the ship in Memphis against the Grizzlies

WHERE: FedExForum (Memphis, TN) Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols -- out) Delon Wright (right hamstring strain -- out) Danny Green (left knee; surgery recovery -- out) Jaren Jackson Jr. (right foot; surgery recovery -- out) Ziaire Williams (right knee; patellar tendinitis -- out) TRANSITION DEFENSE. Transition defense has been...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Charlotte’s 2nd-Half Defense Wavers In Loss To Washington

Points Hard to Come by Again for Hornets, Losing Streak Reaches Five Games. The Charlotte Hornets scratched and clawed for every single point they could muster on Monday night, but in the end, their defense couldn’t keep up with another cold shooting performance, resulting in a 108-100 home loss to the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Game Preview

ORLANDO – After a heartbreaking overtime loss at the buzzer to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley’s message to the team was simple: “This one stings.”. In order to remedy that pain, Orlando’s head coach directed his squad to learn from their mistakes,...
HOUSTON, TX
NBA

The Election Day eve report: How we're getting in the game

Get out and vote. That four-word statement that could make a difference for individuals, their communities, and yes, even your favorite NBA players. Here’s the game plan:. “Ultimately this is about everyone being able to participate in democracy,” James Cadogan, the Executive Director of the NBA’s Social Justice Coalition, told ABC News in August. “Getting out to register, getting out to vote, learning about the issues they care about, and then making their voice heard.”
NBA

Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat the Wizards 103-97, continue win streak at home

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Washington Wizards 103-97 on Sunday at FedExForum, moving to 4-0 at home. The Wizards led 89-88 before the Grizzlies ripped off a 9-0 run to take command of the game, 97-89, with 3:44 to play in the fourth quarter. Ja Morant scored eight of his 23 points in the final 6:17 to keep the Grizzlies unbeaten at home. Memphis held Washington to 0-of-9 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Kevin Durant, Paul George named NBA Players of the Week

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and LA Clippers forward Paul George have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 3. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets. The former Kia NBA MVP led Brooklyn to a 3-1 week with averages...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

The First Great Dunker Out Of Canada Praises The Next Great Dunker Out Of Canada

Few, if any, can claim more authority in the field of dunking than Vince Carter. His exploits at the rim over the course of 22 seasons are the stuff of legend, earning the fifth overall selection of the 1998 NBA Draft the nickname “Half Man, Half Amazing.” Carter’s performance at the 2000 NBA Dunk Contest, which he won, is considered the pinnacle of the art form and is credited by some for saving the event from irrelevance and cancelation.

