Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit apologizes to Georgia after Bulldogs rout Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs made a statement to the college football world with their 27-13 domination of No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday. After the win, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit apologized to the Bulldogs, admitting he had been sleeping on the defending national champions for most of the season. "If you review...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY
DawgsDaily

Georgia at Kentucky Game Time Announced

The game time for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs' contest at Kentucky has been announced has been announced. Georgia will head to Lexington on November 19th for their final regular season conference game of the season.  For the fourth time this season, Georgia will kickoff at 3:30 on CBS ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Joel Klatt Explains His Michigan vs. Ohio State Decision

Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the AP and Coaches polls. However, Joel Klatt reversed that order in his top 10. On The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports analyst explained that he sees the Wolverines as stabler than the Buckeyes because of their dominant ground game.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Dan Orlovsky reveals indicting message from Brian Kelly on LSU

At the start of the season, it looked like LSU might be going through growing pains in its first season under Brian Kelly. The tigers dropped their opener against Florida State and were blown out by Tennessee. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky was on the call for that game against Tennessee, where he said that Kelly gave him an indicting message after that game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB All-Star Trea Turner’s Wife, Kristen Harabedian

Trea Turner’s free agency might be ending soon. The franchise that signs the All-Star will be welcoming a new WAG, too. Kristen Harabedian is Trea Turner’s wife and college sweetheart. She’s been his biggest cheerleader long before his MLB debut and a constant presence at his games. Kristen Harabedian’s gameday fashion and the newest addition to the brood have been the talk of the MLB community on social media for a while, but very little is known about the shortstop’s other half. So we delve into her background in this Kristen Harabedian wiki.
FLORIDA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s Wife, Lauren Tannehill

NFL fans tend to have a divided opinion on Ryan Tannehill, but as the Tennessee Titans QB sits out the next few games, it’s his other half who is drawing the attention. Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren Tannehill, made a splash shortly before the quarterback hit the NFL draft and continues to be a sensation on social media and in the NFL WAG community. Fans want to know more about her background, which we delve into in this Lauren Tannehill wiki.
