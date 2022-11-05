Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman & Omos Pleased WWE Officials With Their Crown Jewel Match
WWE superstars headed to Saudi Arabia once again for a Crown Jewel premium live event, a part of the 10-year partnership between The Kingdom and WWE to boost tourism and entertainment in the country. WWE officials were quite pleased with the performances of two of its rising talents at this event.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Reveals Incredible Story Behind Crown Jewel Gear
Current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has put a spotlight on how she was the one who made her wrestling outfit that she was wearing during WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and did so while on the road before the Premium Live Event. In Riyadh, Bianca Belair...
PWMania
Triple H “Has an Idea” on Who Will End Roman Reigns’ WWE Title Reign
Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE. As PWMania.com previously reported, the general consensus is that Reigns will retain his championship through the build-up to WrestleMania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com reports,...
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Drags Dave Meltzer’s 5-Star Rating System After WWE Crown Jewel Match
Braun Strowman’s release from WWE earlier last year baffled many, as he was seen as a proper star. Regardless, he came back to WWE earlier this year and has been booked strongly since then. He had a match at Crown Jewel and decided to drag Dave Meltzer right after that.
WWE RAW Results (11/7/22): Seth Rollins Defends United States Title, Road To Survivor Series Begins
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for WWE Monday Night RAW (11/7/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight on Monday Night Raw, the road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames begins as WWE begins to feel the fallout of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On tonight's episode, Seth Rollins will defend his WWE United States Championship in an open challenge.
PWMania
Photo: Vince McMahon Spotted in New York City with His Date and Bodyguard
Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a New York City restaurant this past Saturday. Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend, as seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59. McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at the table next to him and kept an eye on him the entire night.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Signs Top Free Agent
A top free agent has now seemingly signed their deal to join AEW, weeks after they were already rumoured to have done so. Bandido debuted for All Elite Wrestling on the 28th of September edition of Dynamite in Philadelphia where he challenged ‘The Ocho’ Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title. As ever, the Mexican star was impressive in his outing but failed to defeat Jericho who has vowed to take out everyone ever associated with Ring of Honor.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Files Trademark For Specialty Match, Former PPV Name
On November 2, 2022, WWE has filed to trademark “TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs” under clothing purposes with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). “Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Next WWE Appearance Date Revealed?
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ next WWE appearance date has been revealed. The Tribal Chief made his most recent defence of his titles at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Roman defeated YouTube star turned wrestler Logan Paul in the main event with a Spear. During the show,...
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-AEW Star Says “I Don’t Think They Knew Exactly What To Do With Me”
A former AEW star has explained why he thinks the company wasn’t exactly sure how to use him prior to his somewhat acrimonious departure. Lio Rush joined AEW back in September 2021 after earlier appearing at the company’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view that May. He quickly formed a team with Dante Martin of Top Flight but Rush’s AEW career was not long for this world.
tjrwrestling.net
NJPW Reveals Super Jr. Tag League Line Up
NJPW will have not one but two tag team tournaments happening at once. Starting November 21st, New Japan will host both their heavyweight and junior heavyweight tag team tournaments. Like the G1 Climax, the World Tag League and Super Jr. Tag League are both round-robin tournaments. But whereas the G1...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Calls Out Company For Being Ignored
WWE star and current United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has called out the company for ignoring him. WWE has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins this month, 10 years after the Shield first graced our television screens at Survivor Series 2012. Dean...
tjrwrestling.net
How Becky Lynch Inspired WWE Star’s Comeback
A recently returned WWE Superstar has discussed how Becky Lynch provided the inspiration for them to return to the company and get back in the ring. Candice LeRae left WWE in May 2022 when her contract expired while she was on maternity leave. She had previously last competed in the ring for the company in July 2021 when she and Indi Hartwell lost the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.
