A new report has indicated that John Cena may very well be a part of WrestleMania when the event returns to Hollywood in 2023. John Cena last competed in a televised WWE match back at SummerSlam 2021 where he was unable to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. His last match at WrestleMania was the notorious cinematic Firefly Funhouse match against Bray Wyatt in 2020 but the last time Cena actually competed in a ring on The Grandest Stage Of Them All was in 2018 when he lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 in under three minutes.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO