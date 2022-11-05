Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-WWE Star Admits They Burned Bridges In The Company
A former WWE Superstar has admitted that they “burned their own bridges” in the company and said that they wanted to be WWE Champion. Raven joined WWE in 2000 after a previous run in the company in the early nineties where he was known as Johnny Polo. Following that run, the Raven character was born in ECW to great acclaim before he moved on to spend time in WCW at the height of the Monday Night Wars.
Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw
A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
Ric Flair Calls Out WWE Following Re-Removal From Iconic Intro
World Wrestling Entertainment has once again removed “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair from its opening on their television programming, as well as his signature “Woooo” and he is not happy about it. Taking to Twitter to point out his exclusion after watching the Crown Jewel event...
Jake Paul Following WWE Debut – “I Loved Everything About It”
While speaking to the press after the Crown Jewel event, Jake Paul, the brother of Logan Paul who just finished up a bid to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title from Roman Reigns, said that he and his brother have the potential to be WWE champions and that it would not take very long for that to become a reality.
John Cena “Should Be Wrestling” At WrestleMania 39
A new report has indicated that John Cena may very well be a part of WrestleMania when the event returns to Hollywood in 2023. John Cena last competed in a televised WWE match back at SummerSlam 2021 where he was unable to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. His last match at WrestleMania was the notorious cinematic Firefly Funhouse match against Bray Wyatt in 2020 but the last time Cena actually competed in a ring on The Grandest Stage Of Them All was in 2018 when he lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 in under three minutes.
Alexa Bliss Flaunts New Look Following WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss had a rough night at Crown Jewel as she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship but now she seems to be embracing a new look. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Bliss teamed with Asuka to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against the two women they defeated for the belts on Raw, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
WWE Teases Bray Wyatt-Alexa Bliss Reunion At Crown Jewel
There is something brewing again between WWE superstars Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event showed a clip of Bray Wyatt’s moth logo while Alexa Bliss was being interviewed prior to her Tag Team Title defense against Damage CTRL. What fans noticed the most...
Bianca Belair Reveals Incredible Story Behind Crown Jewel Gear
Current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has put a spotlight on how she was the one who made her wrestling outfit that she was wearing during WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, and did so while on the road before the Premium Live Event. In Riyadh, Bianca Belair...
Dwayne Johnson Hilariously Responds To Fans Love Of ‘Aspargus’ Smelling Pee
Dwayne Johnson is a mega superstar and currently has the top movie in America with “Black Adam,” however, the wrestler-turned-movie star has a weakness: Urine that smells like asparagus. When it comes to Hollywood, former WWE Superstar The Rock has an impressive resume, being featured in the “Fast...
Enzo Amore Explains Who Knew About Infamous MSG Run-In
Former WWE star Enzo Amore has explained who knew what ahead of his and Big Cass’ infamous run in at the G1 Supercard show in Madison Square Garden. At the G1 Supercard show held by NJPW and Ring of Honor in 2019, the headlines were made when former WWE stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass got involved in some physicality with The Briscoes after they had competed in a four-way tag team match for the IWGP and ROH Tag Team Championships.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Recap: 5 Thoughts
The WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is in the books. It wasn’t as good as Extreme Rules, but I thought it was a solid wrestling show from top to bottom. It’s refreshing to see these Saudi Arabia shows have some meaning behind them because the early ones were not good at all. They were glorified house shows. Finally, WWE realized they needed to make these shows more appealing and that’s what they’ve done for the most part. Check out John Canton’s Crown Jewel recap here in case you missed anything on the show.
Ex-AEW Star Says “I Don’t Think They Knew Exactly What To Do With Me”
A former AEW star has explained why he thinks the company wasn’t exactly sure how to use him prior to his somewhat acrimonious departure. Lio Rush joined AEW back in September 2021 after earlier appearing at the company’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view that May. He quickly formed a team with Dante Martin of Top Flight but Rush’s AEW career was not long for this world.
Tony Khan Confirms Katsuyori Shibata’s Interest In Fighting Top AEW Star In Dream Match
Katsuyori Shibata will face one of AEW’s best wrestlers if Tony Khan gets his way. Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance on the November November 2nd edition of Dynamite. Shibata faced All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy for the title on Rampage, but lost that match. But despite losing to Cassidy,...
Black Adam Actor Was Worried About Scratching The Rock
Fancy a mace fight with “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson?. Well, Aldis Hodge, The Rock’s co-star on Black Adam who plays Hawkman said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, that filming the scenes was nerve-wracking and he was afraid to hurt former WWE Superstar The Rock during the mace fighting scenes.
MJF To Star In First Feature Film
Hollywood has come calling for AEW star MJF with the news breaking that the star is set to be part of ‘The Iron Claw’ movie about The Von Erich family. The Von Erich family are the stuff of wrestling royalty, but their rise to wrestling superstardom has been fraught with tragedy. Following the sudden passing of David Von Erich at the young age of 25, his brothers Mike, Kerry, and Chris all ended up taking their own lives. Family patriarch and World Class Championship Wrestling promoter Fritz Von Erich passed away from brain and lung cancer at the age of 68.
Enzo Amore Recalls Being In Crowd At Survivor Series After WWE Fired Him
Enzo Amore recently explained what was going through his mind when he made a controversial decision. Enzo Amore had a short but memorable run in WWE. for two years, he got some of the biggest reactions on the main roster. His promos, catchphrases, delivery, and mannerisms made him one of the most eye-catching people in the company.
AJ Styles Praises John Cena’s Wrestling Skills
AJ Styles thinks much better of John Cena’s in-ring skills than one might expect. For over a decade, both Cena and AJ Styles had devoted camps of fans that claimed that ‘their’ guy was the best wrestler in the world. Cena was the unquestioned ace of the world’s biggest wrestling company while Styles was widely considered the best all-around in-ring competitor in the world during the same period.
‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Lands Lead Role In True-Crime Drama ‘Joan’ For ITVX
EXCLUSIVE: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will star in a six-part drama inspired by notorious British jewel thief Joan Hannington for ITV. Joan, from writer Anna Symon, is set in the brash and aspirational London of the 1980s and follows X Men: Dark Phoenix star Turner as criminal Hannington, whose exploits earned her the nickname ‘The Godmother’ in the city’s underworld. Filming will begin in London in spring next year, based on Hannington’s memoirs. Writer Anna Simon (Mrs Wilson, The Essex Serpent) with the diamond thief and criminal mastermind while penning the scripts. The series begins with Hannington in her twenties...
Jim Ross Reveals Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Tell Him About Montreal Screwjob
Jim Ross has revealed a surprisingly good-hearted side of Vince McMahon amidst the turmoil of “Montreal”. November 9th, 1997 is perhaps the most infamous date in pro-wrestling history. It was the night that Bret Hart was ‘screwed’ out of the WWE Title under orders from Vince McMahon at Survivor Series 1997. The Screwjob caused immediate upheaval in WWE and changed the course of wrestling history.
Karrion Kross On What It Will Mean When Roman Reigns Loses
If you ask Karrion Kross, once a top WWE Superstar finally goes down, it’ll create a massive shift in professional wrestling and to that particular wrestler’s career. Kross was making a reference to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, with the “Tribal Chief” being that top star.
