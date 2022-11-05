Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP-Focused Investment Product Inflows Surge as Investors See SEC’s Case Against Ripple ‘Increasingly Fragile’
Cryptocurrency investment products offering investors exposure to $XRP have recently seen significant inflows, at a time in which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) case against Ripple and two of its executives is being seen as “increasingly fragile” by investors. According to data from CoinShares’ latest...
u.today
Binance Dumps FTX, SHIB Burn Rate up 5,800%, U.S. Lawyer Predicts Date of Ripple Case Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. FTX’s native token FTT saw a drop of 10% yesterday as 23 million tokens worth $580 million were moved to the Binance exchange. Rumors in the cryptocurrency community suggest that this volume represents Binance's unlocked investment in FTT. This move of funds possibly made by Binance itself is a consequence, with its real cause allegedly lying in a recent investigation into the assets of FTX and its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research. It was revealed that the firm’s balance sheet is fragile, with its biggest asset being FTT, which they use to borrow money from creditors. Binance head CZ liked the investigation on Twitter.
u.today
Ripple CTO Explains What Recent Securities Fraud Case Means for Crypto
In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz says that U.S. prosecutors bringing federal charges against MoviePass means “nothing” for cryptocurrencies given that it’s just a run-of-the-mill securities fraud case. Schwartz believes that there is nothing unusual or groundbreaking about the case. Mitch Lowe and Ted Farnsworth,...
u.today
Breaking: Ripple Ally Loses Against SEC
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has defeated peer-to-peer content distribution network LBRY. The U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire has ruled that LBRY offered its LBRY Credits (LBC) token as an unregistered security. "We're going to lick our wounds for a little bit but we're not...
u.today
Ripple Lawsuit: Jeremy Hogan Cites Superior Edge Ripple Has So Far in Case
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
SCOTUS Shows Trump the Door Just Nine Days After Former President Asked Justice Thomas to Take Up Mar-a-Lago Docs Case
Siding with the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accept an application by former president Donald Trump to vacate a circuit court ruling connected to a search executed at Mar-a-Lago. Trump filed the application with Justice Clarence Thomas on Oct. 4. The U.S. Department...
Business Insider
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
A 72-year-old US citizen was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, his son told media. Saad Ibrahim Almadi was arrested for 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son said. Almadi holds dual US-Saudi citizenship and was living in Florida when he made the tweets. Saad Ibrahim...
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough
Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments
The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE — A former fraud analyst at Wells Fargo is now accused of fraud after allegedly taking nearly $1 million in a scheme to bilk a COVID-19 relief program, federal authorities tell Channel 9. The case involves money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to go to...
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction
NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in state court, was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Two others have pleaded guilty.
FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug
On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
Feds bust 21 people in catalytic converter theft ring
(WTVO) — The U.S. Justice Department announced the arrests of 21 people belonging to a catalytic converter theft ring who reportedly made millions of dollars off the stolen car parts. According to NPR, the federal government coordinated an effort by local, state, and federal law enforcement to seize homes, bank accounts, cars, and jewelry from […]
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in a few weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first of two December payments due to a scheduling quirk in a few weeks, for a total of $1,755. The first payment is scheduled to be sent out to eligible people on Dec. 1, with the next of the monthly checks being delivered on Dec. 30 for those same recipients.
Comments / 0