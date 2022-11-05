ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Binance Dumps FTX, SHIB Burn Rate up 5,800%, U.S. Lawyer Predicts Date of Ripple Case Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. FTX’s native token FTT saw a drop of 10% yesterday as 23 million tokens worth $580 million were moved to the Binance exchange. Rumors in the cryptocurrency community suggest that this volume represents Binance's unlocked investment in FTT. This move of funds possibly made by Binance itself is a consequence, with its real cause allegedly lying in a recent investigation into the assets of FTX and its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research. It was revealed that the firm’s balance sheet is fragile, with its biggest asset being FTT, which they use to borrow money from creditors. Binance head CZ liked the investigation on Twitter.
u.today

Ripple CTO Explains What Recent Securities Fraud Case Means for Crypto

In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz says that U.S. prosecutors bringing federal charges against MoviePass means “nothing” for cryptocurrencies given that it’s just a run-of-the-mill securities fraud case. Schwartz believes that there is nothing unusual or groundbreaking about the case. Mitch Lowe and Ted Farnsworth,...
u.today

Breaking: Ripple Ally Loses Against SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has defeated peer-to-peer content distribution network LBRY. The U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire has ruled that LBRY offered its LBRY Credits (LBC) token as an unregistered security. "We're going to lick our wounds for a little bit but we're not...
u.today

Ripple Lawsuit: Jeremy Hogan Cites Superior Edge Ripple Has So Far in Case

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CBS Sacramento

California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough

Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

IRS warning millions of low earners they're missing out on Covid-era payments

The agency said Thursday that it intends to send letters to nine million people and families who appear to qualify for all or part of the breaks but didn’t claim them. Millions of low-income Americans appear not to have realized they can get potentially massive payments this year from the IRS thanks to a bevy of temporary tax provisions Congress approved in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
The Associated Press

Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31. Another jury deadlocked on charges in the spring after 11 jurors wrote a note to the judge to say one juror had accused the others of being politically biased and suggesting the trial should be held in the South. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump. Bannon, who is now being prosecuted in state court, was pardoned by Trump just before he left office last year. Two others have pleaded guilty.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
TheStreet

FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug

On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Feds bust 21 people in catalytic converter theft ring

(WTVO) — The U.S. Justice Department announced the arrests of 21 people belonging to a catalytic converter theft ring who reportedly made millions of dollars off the stolen car parts. According to NPR, the federal government coordinated an effort by local, state, and federal law enforcement to seize homes, bank accounts, cars, and jewelry from […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

