Game Prep: Florida's Offense Powered By Run Game
South Carolina's defense has struggled recently at slowing down opposing rushing attacks, and they'll have their hands full this Saturday against Florida.
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
