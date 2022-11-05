Read full article on original website
Related
wvsportsnow.com
WVU RB Tony Mathis Set to Return Against Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia head coach brought with him some positive news for his team moving forward. Running back Tony Mathis, who has missed back-to-back games, will return to the field this Saturday against Oklahoma. Mathis’ absence wasn’t made official until the day before the game in Ames, Iowa.
wvsportsnow.com
Kickoff Time, Network for WVU’s Game with Kansas State Held for 6-Day Selection
ESPN and Fox Sports have decided to utilize their six-day window option for West Virginia’s game against Kansas State. The kickoff time and network for WVU’s home matchup with Kansas State will be announced after the Mountaineers battle the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday afternoon on Nov. 12. WVU...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU RB Justin Johnson Jr. on Filling in When Needed, What He’s Learned from Tony Mathis
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia running back Justin Johnson Jr. discusses his performance as the top back against Iowa State and what he has learned from returning starter Tony Mathis while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Welcome to the new...
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from West Virginia’s Win Over Mount St. Mary’s
On Monday night, West Virginia opened up their season with a win over Mount St. Mary’s 76-58. With this being a completely new team from last season, a lot has changed. Let’s take a look at what stood out in the Mountaineers’ first win of the year.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways: Mountaineers from Bad to Worse Against Cyclones
Neal Brown’s Mountaineers once again find themselves in an all too familiar spot: trying to recount after a pretty miserable showing in a loss. West Virginia’s 31-14 loss to Iowa State is one of those games you throw away the film, knowing you just weren’t good enough. But what can be taken away from the game to try to help WVU dig out of this deep hole and finish the season on a positive note?
wvsportsnow.com
Poll: Does Recruiting Success Help Your Confidence in Neal Brown?
When the losses have outnumbered the wins for West Virginia under Neal Brown, it’s often hard for any fan to see past the current situation. But more goes into deciding if it’s time to move on from a college football head coach than just his record. While it’s...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Outlasts Mount St. Mary’s in Season Opener, 76-58
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia defeated Mount St. Mary’s 76-58 in the season opener on Monday night. WVU’s defense held Mount St. Mary’s to 33 percent shooting from the field. Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored back-to-back transition dunks to give West Virginia a 44-29 lead against Mount...
wvsportsnow.com
Oddsmakers Tag Oklahoma as Heavy Favorite Over West Virginia
Fans may wonder when the bleeding is going to stop for the West Virginia football team, but oddsmakers don’t see it getting better any time soon. The line for WVU’s upcoming game against Oklahoma opens with the Sooners favored by 9 points, according to Circa Sports. This is despite the fact the Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) will be at home and OU (5-4, 2-3) has also struggled this season.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before West Virginia vs. Mount St. Mary’s
West Virginia will host Mount St. Mary’s on Monday night for the 2022-23 season opener. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. During the offseason, Bob Huggins and his coaching staff went out and recruited the transfer portal to retool a team that finished in last place in the Big 12. WVU lost Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien, Malik Curry, Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan to graduation; Jalen Bridges, Sean McNeil and Isaiah Cottrell to the transfer portal.
wvsportsnow.com
Former Mountaineer Terrell Chestnut Makes His Thoughts on Neal Brown Clear
The message is clear, at least it is from one former Mountaineer. Terrell Chestnut took to Twitter to let his thoughts about West Virginia head coach Neal Brown be known following a 31-14 loss to Iowa State. “NB might be a really good coach but just not for this program....
wvsportsnow.com
Poll: Who will Lead West Virginia in Scoring This Season?
West Virginia tips off their 2022-23 season on Monday night against Mount St. Mary’s as the Mountaineers begin to answer many questions to the rest of the country. WVU enters this season as one of the most difficult teams to figure out, according to EvanMiya. One of the question...
wvsportsnow.com
Reaction to WVU Women’s Soccer Winning Big 12 Championship
A team of Mountaineers are champions this year. The West Virginia women’s soccer team defeated TCU 1-0 in overtime on Sunday afternoon. WVU fans, staff, the official accounts of the team, university athletics and Big 12 conference all took to Twitter to congratulate the Mountaineers on the championship and celebrate the achievement.
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: WVU Basketball Season Preview
Detailing the roster for the 2022-2023 WVU basketball team, as well as talking expectations for the season and some conference news. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Win Over Mount St. Mary’s
Following West Virginia’s 76-58 win over Mount St. Mary’s in the season opener, head coach Bob Huggins as well as players Tre Mitchell and Emmitt Matthews spoke with the media. Huggins talked about team’s struggles, Mitchell talked about his return to the floor and Matthews talked about the...
Comments / 0