ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

The Only Way for WVU Fans to Fix This Mess is to Stop Attending Games

Morgantown, West Virginia – I can’t believe that it’s gotten to this point. I can’t believe that this is where we are. Sitting in last place in the Big 12 Conference, no real hope of a bowl game, zero progress on the field, there is no light at the end of the tunnel for the West Virginia football program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Inaction Shows How Little WVU Cares About Winning Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was the day! Everything was going to come to a head and finally, the West Virginia football coaching staff and Neal Brown in particular would be held accountable. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons was going to have to answer for the ridiculous contract extension and raise that he gave Neal Brown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 8

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby sends WVU baseball great turned AL Cy Young finalist Alek Manoah a signed jersey. Penguins Star Sidney Crosby Gifts MLB Ace Alek Manoah Signed Jersey. Update (2:00...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU F Tre Mitchell Seen Warming Up Prior to Season Opener

Just an hour before West Virginia and Mount St. Mary’s tipoff the 2022-23 season, WVU F Tre Mitchell was warming up during shoot around. Mitchell has been out of action for the last few weeks with a foot injury. Mitchell was listed as a game-time decision on Monday morning...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Outlasts Mount St. Mary’s in Season Opener, 76-58

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia defeated Mount St. Mary’s 76-58 in the season opener on Monday night. WVU’s defense held Mount St. Mary’s to 33 percent shooting from the field. Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored back-to-back transition dunks to give West Virginia a 44-29 lead against Mount...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Poll: Who will Lead West Virginia in Scoring This Season?

West Virginia tips off their 2022-23 season on Monday night against Mount St. Mary’s as the Mountaineers begin to answer many questions to the rest of the country. WVU enters this season as one of the most difficult teams to figure out, according to EvanMiya. One of the question...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Report: WVU F Tre Mitchell Game-Time Decision Against Mount St. Mary’s

As first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, West Virginia forward Tre Mitchell (foot) will be a game-time decision against Mount St. Mary’s on Monday night. Mitchell has missed the preseason public festivities throughout the month of October. WVU head coach Bob Huggins mentioned last week that Mitchell has...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: WVU Basketball Season Preview

Detailing the roster for the 2022-2023 WVU basketball team, as well as talking expectations for the season and some conference news. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Reaction to WVU Women’s Soccer Winning Big 12 Championship

A team of Mountaineers are champions this year. The West Virginia women’s soccer team defeated TCU 1-0 in overtime on Sunday afternoon. WVU fans, staff, the official accounts of the team, university athletics and Big 12 conference all took to Twitter to congratulate the Mountaineers on the championship and celebrate the achievement.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man dies in Monongalia County crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy