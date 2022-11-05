Read full article on original website
GoPro Hero11 Black Review
GoPro updates its flagship Hero Black action camera on an annual schedule, so we've come to expect game-changing models to be followed with a few years of iterative updates. This year's Hero11 Black is the third version to use the current body style (it debuted with the Hero9), but there are plenty of changes inside. Its sensor is nearly square so you can pull out vertical or horizontal frames from the same clips, and the camera now supports horizon leveling without the need for an add-on lens. Other features include 5.3K60 and 4K120 video, rugged, waterproof construction, and tight integration with GoPro's cloud service. The Hero11 Black is a bit more capable all around than last year's model, and is our new Editors' Choice for action cams.
Daily Deals: $40 Off Apple Watch Series 8, $150 Off Dyson Air Purifier, More
Whether you voted early or are heading to the polls after work, treat yourself to a new piece of tech to celebrate today's US midterm elections. Game like a pro with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Measuring just 0.7 by 12.8 by 8.7 inches (HWD), this machine packs an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, not to mention a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCle SSD storage—all wrapped up in a 3.53-pound chassis. Add to that a backlit keyboard and lithium-ion battery, and you'll be playing all day, every day.
Brother MFC-J5340DW Review
Type All-in-one Color or Monochrome Color. Connection Type USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct. Monthly Duty Cycle (Maximum) 35000 pages per month. Maximum Scan Area 8.5" x 11.7" Scanner Optical Resolution 1,200 by 1,200 pixels per inch. Standalone Copier and Fax Copier, Fax. All Specs. At $249.99, the Brother MFC-J5340DW is...
Google's November Pixel Software Update Improves Battery Life
Google just released the November 2022 software update for its Pixel smartphones, with the main benefit being better battery life on the more recent Pixel handsets. The 50MB download includes a number of fixes for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones. For the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a, there's a bug fix for an issue which caused power consumption to increase while certain apps are installed. Which apps isn't stated, but chances are this fix will improve battery life for the majority of owners.
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 5G Chipset Offers Big Battery, Performance Gains
MediaTek today unveiled the Dimensity 9200 5G chipset built using TSMC's 2nd-generation 4nm process. The chipset consists of an ARM Cortex-X3 core running at 3.05GHz, a trio of ARM Cortex-A715 cores running at 2.85GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A510 cores running at 1.8GHz. MediaTek combined the CPU with LPDDR5X RAM capable of achieving 8,533Mbps data transfer speeds, and each Cortex-A510 core has direct access to storage thanks to UFS 4.0 with Multi-Circular Queue (MCQ) support. There's also support for Full HD+ resolution up to 240Hz, WHQD resolution up to 144Hz, and 5K resolution up to 60Hz.
Sync Review
Sync will remind you of Dropbox back in its earlier, simpler days. Whereas Dropbox keeps adding features and then has to beg people to use them, Sync is focused on one thing: syncing files. This app works quietly in the background, without any notifications or constant prompts to upgrade. Every cloud storage and backup service on the market can learn from this approach. Sync does its job in the background and stays out of your way, which is what a syncing service should do.
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
Harbor Freight Drops Early Black Friday Coupons and They’re Awesome
You’re wrong if you don’t love Harbor Freight deals.
Hidden Amazon perk can save you loads of money on Black Friday – turn it on now
AMAZON'S Alexa has a hidden tool that can make your Black Friday shopping seamless. Earlier this year, Amazon announced a new tool for its virtual assistant, Alexa. The feature lets Prime customers receive notifications up to 24 hours in advance about specific discounts. This can apply to deals on Black...
Amazon surprises with rare discount on AirPods Pro 2 - but act fast!
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 that were announced in September and are one of the best earbuds around are currently discounted at Amazon. The new buds have the same design as the OG AirPods Pro, but they now come in an upgraded case that is IPX4 resistant like the buds themselves and will be able to withstand sweat and light rain. The case also has a lanyard loop and Apple has equipped it with the U1 chip and a speaker so that it'll be easy to find if you misplace it.
Microsoft Experiments With Ads in the Windows 11 Start Menu
Microsoft is experimenting with injecting ads into the Windows 11 start menu experience in an attempt to get us to use more of its products and services. As Neowin reports, the new ads were first spotted by Twitter user Albacore. The ad appears at the top of the user session flyout, with the two examples found so far advertising OneDrive with a "Back up your files" suggestion, and a "Sign up for a Microsoft Account" suggestion attempting to get you more integrated with Microsoft's services.
How to Print From Your iPhone
Printing documents was once a very long process if the data was stored on mobile devices. For iPhones, you had to transfer the files to a computer via iTunes before printing. With the advent of new features; however, Apple has made the printing experience from iPhones much easier. This has enabled iPhone users to no longer depend on computers to print their documents.
Portable power station with a staggering 5000W output can power your entire house or campsite
Winter may be around the corner, but power outages shouldn’t be. Got a relatively big house with multiple large appliances that suck a lot of electricity? Well, the BLUETTI AC500 power station has you covered. With a mind-numbing 5000W power output (and 10,000W surge power capability), the ability to hook as many as 6 battery packs, and even draw power entirely through solar panels, the BLUETTI AC500 packs more than enough punch to take care of power outages. It can simultaneously run your desktop, television, washing machine, microwave, and fridge while allowing you to occasionally charge your EV. Heading to a campsite for a couple of days? The AC500 lets you connect as many as 6 battery packs for a staggering capacity of 18,432Wh, letting you live off the grid for almost a week. It’s also the only power station with a 5000W output to support 100% solar energy, letting you push those weeks to months.
Limited stock: Get this 15-inch Dell laptop for $250 while you can
You won’t get much done in today’s world without a good laptop, but the good news is that you don’t have to pay out the nose to get a solid, no-frills computer. That’s especially true now, with retailers throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday deals early this year. That includes PC makers like Dell, which is serving up some solid Black Friday laptop deals at the moment. One of the highlights of the Dell Black Friday sale is this discount on the Inspiron 15 laptop, which can be yours for just $250 right now after an $80 markdown on its usual $330 sticker price.
These are the best major appliances of 2022
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. After a rough 2021 and early 2022, where finding and purchasing major appliances for your home proved to be challenging thanks to continued pandemic supply chain issues, retailers are shoring up stock and there are now plenty of opportunities for consumers to get the refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, washing machines, and dryers they dream of.
Farewell SIM Cards: How to Add an eSIM to an iPhone 14
Embedded SIM, or eSIM, is a technology that has been available on mobile phones for years. Instead of fiddling with a tiny, physical SIM card, you can add a cellular plan electronically via SIM hardware that is embedded in your device. With eSIM on an iPhone, you’re able to add as many as eight plans and switch among them—or even use more than one simultaneously.
Under $50 Christmas and Hanukkah gift ideas for everyone on your list
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The holidays are coming up. If inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started on your holiday shopping...
How Fast Is Your Internet Connection? Here’s an Easy Way to Find Out
Are you having a tough time loading your favorite website? Is your latest round of Warzone lagging? Maybe Disney Plus keeps buffering while you're trying to binge Andor? The next time your home internet connection is struggling, take a few minutes to troubleshoot it. A good place to start is by checking your internet connection's speed.
Light Socket Security Camera Reviews 2022: (Opinion) Smart Disguised Security Camera light Bub
Security Camera bulbs have proven to be very effective in keeping homes and properties safe, particularly when the owner of the property is not around. Camera bulbs are energy-efficient, cost-effective, and require no upkeep, but given the fervor surrounding them, pranksters have gone on to manufacture inferior models. There are a lot of phony and faulty products on the internet these days; it can be tough to find one that does as it is advertised.
