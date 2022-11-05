Read full article on original website
Related
DIY Photography
Zhiyun adds more lighting options and 25 hour battery life with the new Smooth 5S smartphone gimbal
Zhiyun has announced their newest 3-axis smartphone gimbal, the Zhiyun Smooth 5S. It offers some nice improvements over the Smooth 5, including a built-in LED light on the mounting arm, superior anti-shake performance and new motors to help with more extreme shots and camera angles. It offers up to 25 hours of use and when it does go flat, takes only two hours to charge back up from flat to full over a USB-PD fast charging connection.
DIY Photography
Tokina’s new SZ Pro 300mm, 600mm and 900mm lenses are now available to back on Indiegogo
Tokina has now fully unveiled the new 300mm f/7.1, 600mm f/8 and 900mm f/11 lenses announced a couple of weeks ago. The trio of lenses is now available to back on Indiegogo and the specs and prices don’t look too bad. The lenses are a somewhat new take on the old mirror reflex lens format, designed specifically for APS-C mirrorless allowing them to be extremely small for their long focal lengths.
DIY Photography
Godox adds the bright and tiny C5R mini RGBWW panel to its Knowled LED Light series
Godox’s Knowled line of LED lights as so far been a little higher-end and more powerful than their usual target market. With the release of the Knowled M600D and then the Knowled M600Bi, Godox announced “We’re here, and we’re coming for you, Aputure!”. Then we saw some more modest 230W and 330W LED lights added to the range. Now, they’ve gone right down to the smallest extreme with the new Godox Knowled C5R.
DIY Photography
Canon already sorry for delays on the newly announced EOS R6 Mark II
Canon announced three brand new products last week: the EOS R6 mark II, the RF 135mm 1.8 L lens, and the EL-5 speedlight designed for the mirrorless range of camera bodies. However, an announcement on Canon’s Japanese site was posted just two days later, apologizing already for delays to these products.
DIY Photography
DSLRs aren’t quite dead yet – Leaked photos show a new upcoming Pentax KF
Pentax’s prediction of users flocking back to DSLRs within a couple of years of mirrorless hype hasn’t really happened. But true to their word, it looks like Pentax really is sticking with DSLRs. New photos, along with prices of an upcoming Pentax KF have leaked online. It appears to be very similar in design to the Pentax K-70 DSLR released in 2016 – a midrange APS-C DSLR with a 24.2MP sensor.
DIY Photography
Sony faces class action lawsuit over lens serial number stickers falling off
It appears that a class action lawsuit has been filed in California against Sony. It alleges that the serial number stickers on Sony lenses are prone to falling off. While this doesn’t affect the operation of the product – unlike the other class action over dead A7 III shutters – it does prevent the owners from taking advantage of the warranty and getting repairs when needed or participating in product recalls.
DIY Photography
Adding realistic grain to digital photos is a deeper rabbit hole than you think
For months now I’ve been obsessed with emulating the film look into my digital photos. It all started with me exploring the panoramic aspect ratio of 65×24 and other wide aspect ratios and trying to understand what makes a photo cinematic. As part of this journey I’ve also started to research grain, how is it formed, and how it looks on different film stocks and, truth be told, I was not ready for how deep this rabbit hole is.
DIY Photography
You can now finally schedule Instagram posts in the app
If you see your Instagram account as a necessary evil to promote your work, you’ll be happy with its latest feature. From now on, owners of Professional accounts will finally be able to schedule posts. In other words, you’ll no longer need to use Meta’s Creator Studio or third-party services, but the scheduling feature will be built in right there in the app.
DIY Photography
This 24K gold 50th Anniversary Edition Polaroid SX-70 can be yours for a mere $999
It’s the 50th anniversary of the Polaroid SX-70 Land Camera and to celebrate, Retrospekt has released a 50th Anniversary Edition Gold SX-70 Instant Film Camera. It’s an extravagant collector’s item that’s fully functional, built from original components from vintage Polaroid SX-70 cameras. The original chrome plating, however, has been stripped and replaced with 24-karat gold plating.
DIY Photography
Today is your last chance to capture a total lunar eclipse until 2025!
Last month parts of Europe, Asia, and Africa got to see and possibly photograph a partial solar eclipse. Today, it’s North America’s turn. But because everything in America is bigger and better you guys get a total lunar eclipse to enjoy. This will be the last chance to see this phenomenon until 2025, so dust off those telephoto lenses and let’s get to it!
Amazon's Rivian electric vans now making deliveries in 100 cities
Amazon is now making deliveries in over 100 U.S. cities using its Rivian electric delivery vans and has more than 1,000 in its fleet of vehicles.
DIY Photography
Are your RED Komodo REDVOLT BP or other batteries not charging? Here’s how to fix it
With everything becoming battery-powered these days and as many of them being produced as they are now, it’s inevitable that some will show up dead on arrival. It’s something Tyler Edwards has experienced with his REDVOLT BP batteries for his RED Komodo camera. You put them onto the camera, plug it in to charge and nothing. But Tyler believes he’s found a solution to fix his DOA batteries.
yankodesign.com
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
Comments / 0