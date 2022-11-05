New Rescue Engine for Prairie Hill (TX) Volunteer Fire Department

On Monday, Nov. 7 at approximately 7:39 p.m., the Corsicana Police 911 Operators received two reports of gunshots in the area of the 600 Blk of N. 26th. The first officer arrived in the area approximately three minutes later. A search of the area failed to locate the shooter, nor were there any witnesses as to the exact location of where the shots were fired.

CORSICANA, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO