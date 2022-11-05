Orangeburg (SC) Gets $857K Community Facilities Grant from USDA

Read full article on original website
The Town of Elgin receives $5,000 following continuous earthquakes
ELGIN, S.C. — The Town of Elgin has been shaking for several months, as over eighty earthquakes have rattled the town since December. None of the earthquakes have been severe enough to provide noticeable damage, but Duke Energy granted the town $5,000 following endless uncertainty about the earthquakes. Now,...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Jushi leases large industrial space in Columbia
Jushi USA Fiberglass Co. Ltd. recently leased a 105,306-square-foot industrial space at 1010 Second Ave. in Columbia. John Gregory and Bill Lamar of NAI Columbia represented Jushi in the leasing process. The company intends to use the leased space as an additional warehouse, according to a news release. Wilson Kibler...
abccolumbia.com
Food Lion giving 10% discount to veterans and active-duty military members
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Food Lion is offering a 10% discount on all groceries to all active-duty military and veterans on Nov. 11 to show appreciation for those serving in the armed forces. More than 1,100 stores across the nation are participating in this discount. Veterans, active-duty members and their...
live5news.com
Dorchester County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday is a very special day for a Dorchester County woman. Mrs. Rollie Mae Hicks turns 103. She was born November 7, 1919, in Harleyville. Adding to her monumental birthday, Hicks and her husband have been married for 78 years. Her husband Edward Hicks, Sr., is 97 years old and a World War II veteran.
Will schools be closed on Election Day?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools across the Lowcountry will be closed on Election Day. Several schools within each district will serve as a polling location for voters on Tuesday, November 8. South Carolina’s ‘Code of Laws,’ states that “this day (election day) shall not be considered as one of the regular days for the year […]
'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
carolinapanorama.com
City of Orangeburg forming Department of Public Safety Citizens Advisory Panel
The City of Orangeburg is forming a Department of Public Safety citizen advisory panel that would serve as an internal and external review body to ensure DPS policies and practices are fairly implemented. The 10-member Public Safety Citizens Advisory Panel (CAP) would be "composed of independent citizens of good character...
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled a fence and ran away just […]
WIS-TV
Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
thelakemurraynews.net
Top chiefs meet at RCSD headquarters
Discussions range from family to recruiting to fitness. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott welcomed Brig. General Jason E. Kelly, U.S. Army, to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) headquarters in Columbia for an informal meeting between the two senior chiefs, Tuesday, Oct. 25. Among the discussion particulars were Lott’s and...
wach.com
City of Columbia’s 44th annual Veteran’s Day Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia’s 44th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade will be held Friday, Nov. 11, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced. The Veteran’s Day Parade, known as one of the Southeast’s largest Veteran’s Day parades, will begin at 11 a.m. from the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets, and travel southbound on Sumter Street ending at Pendleton Street near the State House.
abcnews4.com
Governor McMaster and Peggy McMaster casting their votes at Martin Luther King Park
COLUMBIA S.C. (WCIV) — Republican candidate Governor Henry McMaster is casting his ballot alongside his wife, First Lady Peggy McMaster, today at 10 a.m. The McMaster's are voting at Martin Luther King Park in Columbia. Governor McMaster is running against democratic nominee Joe Cunningham.
WRDW-TV
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although they weren’t winners of the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, two tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners. A ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the 7 Eleven at 3085 Highway 106 West in Fort Mill. The ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers drawn to win.
New plant brings jobs, economic development to Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Nova Molecular Technologies, a solvent recovery and recycling plant, will bring 25 new jobs to Sumter when it opens next week. Over the next 8-10 years, it will continue to develop and bring up to 75 jobs to the area. "It’s a huge shot in the...
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Rd in Elgin, S.C. The motorcycle was headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit an SUV. The driver of the motorcycle...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sumter County, SC
Sumter County is located in the middle of South Carolina and next to the river that leads to Lake Marion in the southern portion. The county, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as "The Fighting Gamecock" during the revolutionary war, has a deeply rooted military history. Sumter County is not...
This Entire Neighborhood in South Carolina is Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Lee County. While it may not be that unusual to come across a ghost town, there's something about this completely abandoned neighborhood that makes it particularly fascinating.
Fire contained at apartment complex off Bower Parkway near Columbia
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire District crews say quick work helped keep a Saturday morning apartment fire from spreading. In a statement released just before 8 a.m., the department said firefighters were called to Foxfire Drive, the location of Pine Grove Apartments, to reports of a fire. Fortunately, arriving crews were able to contain the fire to one unit.
